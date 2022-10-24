Russian Cargo Craft Departs Space Station, Burns Up in Destructive Re-Entry in the Earth’s Atmosphere

At 6:46 p.m. EDT on Sunday, October 23, 2022, the uncrewed Roscosmos Progress 80 spacecraft undocked from the Poisk module on the International Space Station (ISS).

The spacecraft backed away from the space station, and a few hours later, Progress’ engines fired in a deorbit maneuver to send the cargo craft into a destructive re-entry in the Earth’s atmosphere over the Pacific Ocean.

The uncrewed Russian Progress 80 launched on a Soyuz rocket at 11:25 p.m. EST (9:25 a.m. on February 15 Baikonur time) on Monday, February 14, 2022, from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan. The unpiloted cargo craft delivered almost three tons of food, fuel and supplies to the International Space Station.