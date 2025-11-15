Satellites Spot 115 Foot “Monster” Waves From Pacific Megastorm

A record-shattering Pacific storm in 2024 unleashed waves so massive they were visible from space.

In December 2024, a massive Pacific storm generated oceanic waves of unprecedented scale, with orbiting satellites documenting swells that represent the largest ever recorded from space. These same waves would go on to fuel two legendary surfing events: the Eddie Aikau Big Wave Invitational at Waimea Bay, Hawaii, and record-breaking rides at California’s Maverick’s.

Scientists from the European Space Agency have now released comprehensive data captured by the Surface Water and Ocean Topography (SWOT) satellite. Their analysis reveals that waves measured on December 21, 2024 reached extraordinary heights, with average measurements of 19.7 meters (65 feet) and individual waves likely exceeding 35 meters (115 feet). These findings mark a significant milestone in satellite-based ocean observation.

According to the ESA, recent satellite observations revealed that ocean waves during recent storms reached unprecedented heights. The data also showed that ocean swells can act as powerful messengers of distant storms. Even when a storm itself remains far offshore, the energy it generates can travel immense distances across the ocean, carrying destructive power to coastlines thousands of miles away.

A Historic Weather Event

The research team, led by Fabrice Ardhuin from the Laboratory of Physical and Spatial Oceanography in France, focused their analysis on Storm Eddie, identified as the largest storm by average wave height over the past decade. The storm’s impact extended far beyond its origin point, with scientists tracking its swell across an astonishing 24,000 kilometers (approximately 15,000 miles) of ocean. The waves traveled from the North Pacific through the Drake Passage and eventually reached the tropical Atlantic between December 21, 2024 and January 6, 2025.

The research combined data from SWOT with decades of historical records maintained through ESA’s Climate Change Initiative (CCI) Sea State project, which incorporates measurements dating back to 1991. This comprehensive dataset merges information from multiple satellites including SARAL, Jason-3, Copernicus Sentinel-3A and 3B, Copernicus Sentinel-6 Michael Freilich, CryoSat, and CFOSAT.

How Waves Carry Storm Energy Across Oceans

Wind-driven waves reach their maximum power during storms, yet coastal areas face their greatest threat not from the storm itself but from the long-period swells that transport wave energy across vast distances far beyond the storm’s immediate reach. These extended wavelengths radiate outward across ocean basins, and their characteristics, particularly the wave period (the interval between successive crests), provide crucial information about the generating storm’s size and intensity. For instance, a 20-second wave period indicates that a large wave arrives every 20 seconds.

The study, recently published in the journal PNAS, represents the first direct observational validation of numerical wave models under extreme conditions, leading to corrections in existing wave energy calculations. Scientists had previously understood that very long ocean waves carried substantial energy as they moved across ocean basins. However, the new findings reveal that the energy content of such waves has been systematically overestimated in previous models.

The corrected understanding shows that greater energy than previously believed is concentrated in dominant storm waves, rather than being distributed among the longest wavelengths. It’s comparable to a boxer who focuses power into a few devastating punches rather than dispersing effort across many weaker strikes. Although these waves remain highly destructive, researchers now have a more accurate understanding of their true energy dynamics.

Historical Context and Climate Implications

Historical model outputs from the CCI Sea State project dataset indicate that the highest waves recorded over the past 34 years occurred in January 2014, when Atlantic Storm Hercules generated 23-meter (75-foot) waves that caused extensive damage from Morocco to Ireland.

Dr. Ardhuin outlined the research team’s future direction: “Our next step is to link the findings to climate change. We will test this with modeling. We are now able to track storm intensity trends over time. Climate change may be a driver, but it is not the only one. At the coast, seabed conditions also shape waves, for example, and these very large storms are rare – occurring roughly once a decade – which makes it hard to prove trends.”

The findings hold significant implications for protecting coastal communities and marine infrastructure as global climate patterns continue to shift.

Reference: “Sizing the largest ocean waves using the SWOT mission” by Fabrice Ardhuin, Taina Postec, Mickael Accensi, Jean-François Piolle, Guillaume Dodet, Marcello Passaro, Marine De Carlo, Romain Husson, Gilles Guitton and Fabrice Collard, 16 September 2025, Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.

DOI: 10.1073/pnas.2513381122

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