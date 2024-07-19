Scientists Detect Record-Breaking Methane Leak in Kazakhstan: The Largest Ever Documented

Scientists have documented the largest methane leak ever in Kazakhstan’s Karaturun East field, releasing 131,000 tonnes over 205 days. Their study used satellite data and advanced methods for detection and quantification.

An international team of scientists, led by Dr. Luis Guanter, a professor at the Universitat Politècnica de València and head of the LARS Group at the Institute of Water and Environmental Engineering (IIAMA-UPV), has documented the largest methane leak ever recorded at an oil well. This well is located in the Karaturun East field in Kazakhstan.

The study, published in Environmental Science & Technology Letters and selected by Nature as a Research Highlight, quantifies and tracks the evolution of this massive methane emission, thanks to the potential of combining satellite data from several missions such as TROPOMI, GHGSat, PRISMA, EnMAP, and EMIT, together with Sentinel-2 and Landsat multispectral radiometer.

The research led by the LARS group (IIAMA-UPV) indicates that this accident, which caused a 10-meter-high fire and the formation of a 15-meter-wide crater, has significantly outperformed previous events such as Aliso Canyon in 2015, Ohio in 2018, and Louisiana in 2019.

The leak started on 9 June 2023 and has released approximately 131.00 metric tons of methane into the atmosphere during the 205-day incident. Thousands of tonnes of water were injected to seal the well. Finally, the gas flow was stopped on 25 December 2023 by injecting drilling mud,” explains Luis Guanter, a researcher at IIAMA.

Importance of the work done

Researchers from the LARS-IIAMA group, such as Javier Roger, Adriana Valverde, Itziar Irakulis, and Javier Gorroño, have participated in the study, together with experts from several international institutions such as SRON Netherlands Institute for Space Research, Kayrros, Environmental Defense Fund, and United Nations Environment Programme.

This research has developed new data processing methods to improve the reporting and handling of the large, concentrated methane plumes detected.

“These optimized methods include the implementation of a tailored filter to detect plumes and specific methane quantification models for hyperspectral instruments,” explain the researchers from the LARS group.

As such, they stress that advanced satellite-based technologies are crucial for detecting and quantifying methane emissions, especially in remote locations where these events often go unnoticed.

“Our work demonstrates how advanced space-based tools are essential for discovering and managing these super-emission events, enabling accurate reconstruction and robust emissions quantification,” state the LARS group members.

Finally, the IIAMA researchers highlight the need for continuous and accurate monitoring to mitigate the environmental impacts of industrial activities such as oil and gas extraction.

“Natural gas, in addition to being an important energy source, is also a greenhouse gas responsible for almost a third of global warming, as it contains more than 90% methane. The difference with CO2 is that it has a greater impact in the short term, so it is necessary to act at source and reduce emissions,” they conclude.

Reference: “Multisatellite Data Depicts a Record-Breaking Methane Leak from a Well Blowout” by Luis Guanter, Javier Roger, Shubham Sharma, Adriana Valverde, Itziar Irakulis-Loitxate, Javier Gorroño, Xin Zhang, Berend J. Schuit, Joannes D. Maasakkers, Ilse Aben, Alexis Groshenry, Antoine Benoit, Quentin Peyle and Daniel Zavala-Araiza, 30 June 2024, Environmental Science & Technology Letters.

DOI: 10.1021/acs.estlett.4c00399