Scientists Discover Cancer-Fighting Compounds in Salmon and Other Common Foods

Certain nucleosides impede the replication of tumor cells as a step toward preventing cancer.

When individuals consume food, they also ingest nucleic acids found in all living organisms. According to research published in PLOS ONE by Associate Professor Akiko Kojima-Yuasa of Osaka Metropolitan University’s Graduate School of Human Life and Ecology and her colleagues, the compounds in these acids may have the potential to inhibit the growth of cancer cells.

Consuming nucleic acids found in food has been shown to boost the immune system and prevent some diseases. The nucleotides and nucleosides that result from digesting the acids are largely responsible for these beneficial effects.

Professor Kojima-Yuasa’s team used compounds of nucleic acids derived from salmon milt DNA and torula yeast RNA and showed that chemical compounds like guanosine could prevent the proliferation of certain cancer cells in laboratory rats. The compounds stopped the cells from starting their replication phase.

“Our research provides a new perspective on the physiological functions of nucleic acids derived from food,” Professor Kojima-Yuasa explained. “We hold hope that this will be a crucial step toward cancer prevention.”

Reference: “Suppression of Ehrlich ascites tumor cell proliferation via G1 arrest induced by dietary nucleic acid-derived nucleosides” by Nahoko Shiomi, Mamia Furuta, Yutaro Sasaki, Isao Matsui-Yuasa, Keisuke Kiriyama, Mica Fujita, Keita Sutoh and Akiko Kojima-Yuasa, 18 July 2024, PLOS ONE.

DOI: 10.1371/journal.pone.0305775

Funding: Japan Society for the Promotion of Science, Fordays Co., Ltd.