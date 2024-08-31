Close Menu
    Health

    Scientists Discover Cancer-Fighting Compounds in Salmon and Other Common Foods

    By Osaka Metropolitan University1 Comment2 Mins Read
    Human Cancer Cell Illustration
    Research led by Associate Professor Akiko Kojima-Yuasa at Osaka Metropolitan University suggests that nucleic acids from foods like salmon milt DNA and torula yeast RNA may inhibit cancer cell growth by preventing cells from entering their replication phase. This discovery highlights the potential of dietary nucleic acids in enhancing immune functions and preventing cancer.

    Certain nucleosides impede the replication of tumor cells as a step toward preventing cancer.

    When individuals consume food, they also ingest nucleic acids found in all living organisms. According to research published in PLOS ONE by Associate Professor Akiko Kojima-Yuasa of Osaka Metropolitan University’s Graduate School of Human Life and Ecology and her colleagues, the compounds in these acids may have the potential to inhibit the growth of cancer cells.

    Consuming nucleic acids found in food has been shown to boost the immune system and prevent some diseases. The nucleotides and nucleosides that result from digesting the acids are largely responsible for these beneficial effects.

    Nucleic Acid Compounds Cancer Infographic
    Compounds from nucleic acids derived from salmon milt DNA and torula yeast RNA showed effects against cancer cell growth. Credit: Osaka Metropolitan University

    Professor Kojima-Yuasa’s team used compounds of nucleic acids derived from salmon milt DNA and torula yeast RNA and showed that chemical compounds like guanosine could prevent the proliferation of certain cancer cells in laboratory rats. The compounds stopped the cells from starting their replication phase.

    “Our research provides a new perspective on the physiological functions of nucleic acids derived from food,” Professor Kojima-Yuasa explained. “We hold hope that this will be a crucial step toward cancer prevention.”

    Reference: “Suppression of Ehrlich ascites tumor cell proliferation via G1 arrest induced by dietary nucleic acid-derived nucleosides” by Nahoko Shiomi, Mamia Furuta, Yutaro Sasaki, Isao Matsui-Yuasa, Keisuke Kiriyama, Mica Fujita, Keita Sutoh and Akiko Kojima-Yuasa, 18 July 2024, PLOS ONE.
    DOI: 10.1371/journal.pone.0305775

    Funding: Japan Society for the Promotion of Science, Fordays Co., Ltd.

    Share.

    Related Articles

    1 Comment

    1. Sekar on

      One Small Step in the moonshot program for Jill and Joe Biden’s Prayers , and the investment in the moonshot program by the United States Government..

      Cancer is a multifaceted Disease and a result of the external triggers as well as internal triggers , which cause the CELLS TO GO AWRY AND and the balance of the cycle of cell birth death and disposal over its normal life cycle is disturbed.

      Wish that such efforts become ALL hands and brains on deck, for MOONSHOT efforts for the welfare of Humanity and survival of Life.

      Reply
    Leave A Reply