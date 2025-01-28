Scientists Discover Game-Changing Therapy to Combat High Cholesterol

Scientists have discovered a potential new treatment for familial hypercholesterolemia, inspired by signs seen in the Mona Lisa.
Using human stem cells, they found compounds that lower cholesterol without relying on the usual pathways, providing a fresh approach to treating the condition.
A Hidden Clue in the Mona Lisa
Leonardo da Vinci’s Mona Lisa is one of the most famous paintings in the world. However, what many people don’t know is that it may also hold a clue to a medical condition called familial hypercholesterolemia (FH). Experts believe that the subtle fat deposits visible on her hands, known as xanthomas, could be early evidence of this genetic disorder.
FH is an inherited condition that raises the risk of heart disease by causing dangerously high levels of LDL, or “bad” cholesterol, in the blood. Under normal circumstances, a protein called the low-density lipoprotein receptor (LDLR) helps remove cholesterol from the bloodstream by transporting it into liver cells for breakdown. In individuals with FH, mutations in the LDLR gene impair this process, making it difficult for the liver to clear cholesterol effectively. As a result, cholesterol levels remain high, increasing the risk of cardiovascular problems. According to the American Heart Association, approximately 1 in 200 adults carry the FH mutation.
Patients with high cholesterol are often prescribed statins. Statins work to lower cholesterol by increasing levels of the LDLR; however, the effectiveness of statins varies greatly across the population, and patients with homozygous mutations in FH are resistant to statin treatment because their LDLR gene is mutated.
Searching for New Therapeutic Solutions
Researchers at the Medical University of South Carolina (MUSC) are working to discover new therapeutics. In work published in Communications Biology, they report the development of a novel system to screen for new therapeutic compounds that reduce the secretion of apolipoprotein B (apoB), the main protein component of the LDL particle, from liver cells. By screening the South Carolina Compound Collection (SC3), a collection of approximately 130,000 compounds, they found a class of molecules that lowered the secretion of apoB and reduced cholesterol levels. These molecules have the potential to offer a new treatment regimen for patients with FH.
A Unique Approach to Drug Discovery
“Our approach is the original way of doing pharmacology – trying to find drugs that can fix the disease without knowing how it fixes it,” explained Stephen Duncan, D.Phil., professor and SmartState Endowed Chair in the Department of Regenerative Medicine and Cell Biology at MUSC. “You model the disease, and then you can screen drugs to find out which ones work. Then you can work out retrospectively how the drug functions.”
“The nice thing about that is you are starting off by knowing the drug can actually fix the problem you hope to fix,” added Duncan.
Creating a Human Cell Model for Screening
To identify potential new therapeutics, Duncan and his research team – led by Ray (Jui-Tung) Liu, Ph.D., a postdoctoral scholar, and Caren Doueiry, a graduate student, lead authors for this study – created human liver-like cells from induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs). iPSCs are artificial stem cells derived from skin cells or blood cells. This technique allowed the team to produce large numbers of cells to screen a large library of chemical compounds. Using this model system, the team found a unique class of compounds that showed promise in treating FH.
“We found that apoB levels go way down when we give the cells the drug,” said Duncan. “Cholesterol levels go down. Triglyceride levels go down.”
Testing Promising Compounds in Mice
The team then tried testing these compounds in a preclinical mouse model. Surprisingly, however, these compounds were ineffective in the mouse. Further examination of mouse liver cells showed that the mouse cells were resistant to these compounds, highlighting a key difference between a human cell model and a mouse model.
To overcome this hurdle, the Duncan Lab, in partnership with Yecuris, used Avatar mice – mice that have been engineered to grow a liver from human cells, rather than mouse cells.
“We used a humanized mouse model – a mouse with ‘your’ liver in it,” explained Duncan.
This humanized mouse model is a powerful tool; the presence of the human-derived liver recapitulates the lipid profile seen in patients, and therefore represents a model to test new therapeutics in a complex system. The compounds identified in the iPSC screen were also effective in this complex animal model.
A New Path for FH Treatment
In summary, the Duncan Lab created a powerful system to model complex diseases and test for new therapeutic compounds. The team identified a novel class of compounds that effectively lowered cholesterol, triglycerides, and apoB. Importantly, these drugs work independently of the LDLR pathway, which is targeted by traditional therapies, and offer a novel therapy for patients with FH.
“Showing that you can use these human stem cells as a system to model disease, complete a drug discovery process, and find a drug that could potentially be used to treat a patient – that is the epitome of personalized medicine,” said Duncan. “This shows there is a very feasible way to do drug discovery using a human system.”
The Road Ahead in Drug Discovery
While this work is promising, there is still work to do.
“Finding what the drug target is and showing the mechanism of action is an absolute a priority,” he added.
Learning how the drug works is a critical next step and could identify other important proteins that could be targeted with other drugs. Another key question is how these compounds interact with conventional therapy, such as statins. Combining these drugs could have a powerful effect on lowering cholesterol by lowering both the cholesterol being made and the cholesterol circulating in the body.
Reference: “A human iPSC-derived hepatocyte screen identifies compounds that inhibit production of Apolipoprotein B” by Jui-Tung Liu, Caren Doueiry, Yu-lin Jiang, Josef Blaszkiewicz, Mary Paige Lamprecht, James A. Heslop, Yuri K. Peterson, Juliana Debrito Carten, Paula Traktman, Yang Yuan, Salman R. Khetani, Waleed O. Twal and Stephen A. Duncan, 24 April 2023, Communications Biology.
DOI: 10.1038/s42003-023-04739-9
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This topic hits home! How does one go about getting a test to see if they have hypercholesterolemia versus hyperlipidemia? Every time I have ever had a CMP Blood test my bad LDL and triglycerides were always high and out of safe range, and I have had a lot of blood tests for a 58 year old male.
You need to have a fasting lipid profile done, which is just an extra test besides the other normal chemistries using the same blood that has been drawn from you. The lipid profile will give you values for total cholesterol, triglycerides, HDL, LDL, and VLDL.
This topic hits home! How does one go about getting a test to see if they have hypercholesterolemia versus hyperlipidemia?
I have been tested for genetic hyperlipidemia through two genetic studies in which I participated:
InOurDNASC
AllOfUs
My spouses triglycerides have always been extremely high. If there is a trial we would be interested.
I would be interested to.
I have FH I had my first heart attack at 24 with a cholesterol reading of 14.5 my father died at 47 had another heart attack at 48, I’ve been on medication ever since my first one and had the best care any one could have had, this news for me and my family is amazing as my son is 35 and was tested at 5 years old his cholesterol was then 9.4 hopefully his children will be able to get the amazing finding from the research being conducted
Debbie
Sounds like there may be hope for high cholesterol patients! This is good news as I refuse to take Statins( so many bad side effects) Currently working on my diet
Carol
You might ask your doctor about Crestor/ Rosuvastatin. It has the fewest side effects of any of the statins. I participated in the trials a decade ago and have been taking it ever since without any side effects, including no muscle loss like others have.
Like you, I also changed my diet. I have been on a plant based diet for years, but I don’t have enough nerve to drop the statin to see whether I still need it or not. I am 83 and really healthy; don’t want to mess with anything!
Good luck to you.
I went on Rosuvastatin and my GFR kept moving down. I worked hard to raise it previously, so that was very concerning to me. And when my mom took it, it really pushed her GFR down close to kidney disease level (from 85 to 58). Rosuvastatin appears to still have blood lipid improvements at lower doses, so I have been getting blood work every 3 months and slowly reducing the dose. I am hoping to find a balance where kidney function is not going down, but there are still reasonable improvements in lipid profile. I think I can get away with this as my blood pressure is good, and less likely to push cholesterol particles into the arterial lining.
I am also working on losing weight. I lost 60 lb of fat but, I need to lose more. I think if I get to a reasonable fat %, the rest of my numbers will be good without the statin, as I eat pretty healthy, don’t drink or smoke. I tried nattokinase, but it did not agree with me. So exercise and weight loss and ensuring my blood pressure is under control are the best approach for me, I think. My grandfather walked every day after supper, and he lived to 97. So, I am optimistic about exercise for me.
So many of you are being led off a cliff. Has anyone ever stppped to think about why Cholesterol has become a problem? When did heart disease become known? Who benefits from from selling these remedies? etc.
Do you know that you need to examine particle size of so called bad Cholesterol to know if it is harmful? Do you know that your brain needs it to function? Did you know that death from side effects of medicines is among the top 10 causes, but never shown in the list? Do you know that Statins put you on the road to diabetes?
It nice to have science articles, but when only the science that supports the theory is published, it stops being science and becomes propaganda.
The truth, is that the Cholesterol theory was invented by industrialist who wanted to promote a certain religious belief. No names, but the information is there it you wish to search for it.
The truth is Cholesterol is not the cause but it is the bodies reaction to inflammation. Here is an analogy. There is a hotel on fire. Many firemen rush to put it out. Think of the firemen as Cholesterol. Everytime there is a fire you have firemen. An outside observer would say that the firemen cause the fire because they are always there whenever there is a fire. Your body needs Cholesterol and when you muck with all kinds of strange things happen.
What you want is good metabolic health. The major barrier to that are the foods we purchased and are served. Read the labels on your foods and you will find that 90 percent or more contain inflammatory chemicals. Many are high in Omega-6. Some of these are liquid oils and their derivatives such as: Vegetables Oil, Cottonseed Oil, Sunflower Oil, Soybean Oil, Canola Oil, Grapeseed Oil, etc. Even Oilive Oil although it has some better properties that can act as offsets, but unfortunately it is either rancid by time of purchase and/or
adulterated. Basically, if it was made by process it probably isn’t good. Some alternatives are: Ghee, Coconut Oil, Beef Tallow, real butter. Most restaurants never use the alternatives because they cost more.
The other culprits are Carbohydrates, excess Sugar and excess Sodium. Note, Carbohydrates are addictive like many hard narcotics. Minimize these in your diet and many of your problems will go away. However, changing a lifetime of consuming poisons takes time, and some damage maybe permanent.
So get off the wagon of trying to bandaid the symptoms and get on the track to address the cause. All of you are only making the pharmaceutical industry richer at the expense of your quality of life and life expectancy by blindly buying into the high Cholesterol theory.
As a footnote, don’t blame your doctor, they aren’t taught nutrition and the amount of money at state makes it counterproductive to do so.
Do your research and discover a better way to live.
Thanks for sharing and keep healthy.
I am cury using Repatha and my child numbers have dropped considerably. I cannot take stations, but Repatha seems to work without side effects.
I tried to get a prescription for Repatha and my insurance won’t cover it unless I have already had a heart attack is what I was told by a Cardiologist.
That’s horrible, Robert. I’m sorry about that’s happening to you.
I have always been interested in health even as a young teenager.
Same here!
I would be interested in being a part of thie trial for this
Fake and dangerous information. Too much to specify why.
I was so sensitive to statin bad effects, I couldn’t walk. 3 weeks after stopping my muscles began to rejuvinate
I hear that, me too. I’m so worried about my high LDL and high tryglicerides is my main high one but has come down some compared to when I was younger.
i cant wait to see how this develops; especially clinical trials! This research is life changing for so many people, including my family and me.
I tried a few different statins, each for a very short time but I the statins’ side effects made it impossible to live my life; from that moment on, I refused to ever take them again!
The real problem is plaque buildup in the arteries. That is caused by a combination of a high number of apolipoprotein B particles and/or lipoprotein (a) particles and high blood pressure.
Dealing with the high blood pressure (but not getting it too low at night, which may promote Alzheimer’s), is a big piece of the puzzle. High blood pressure pushes the particles into the arterial lining.
At the very least, one of these two components must be addressed if you have significant plaque in the arteries, which can be evaluated with a CIMT test, if one intends to extend their life significantly, and be there for their family, friends, pets, and causes.
My mom did not handle either of the Statins well we tried, so we are trying Nattokinase. I am hopeful, but we intend to monitor to ensure it is working. And we seem to have the blood pressure under control.
It all likely could have been prevented with a high blood pressure pill starting 20 years ago. And/or Nattokinase starting back then. Regular exercise like Zone 2 cardio is of course great, though, if you have high lipoprotein (a), that probably won’t help enough. That one is genetic. Everyone should have that checked at least once in their life. They are developing treatments.
I have high blood pressure but mostly mild pressure and found out I have high blood pressure level of cholesterol bad LDL which may have cause a swollen heart on the left side what should I do to correct this problem naturally because zI hate taking medication which have all kinds of side effects and I’m a black female over weight age 68 which worry a lot but try to be happy
Original paper is from April 2023…
if nothing came up since, it’s probably bad news.
The article is incorrect about the mechanism of action of statins. Statins inhibit HMG CoA reductase, which is in the biosynthetic pathway. The decrease in cholesterol increases the levels of LDL receptor via SREBP processing.
I was told i.have high cholesterol and taking in too much I barely eat I have a banana everyday blueberries yogurt cheese I don’t know what to do.i need to.lose weight infeel so alone!
Hi Maryann, so sorry you’re feeling alone in your efforts to lower your weight and improve your health. Could it be that you’re not taking in enough calories, causing your body to go into survival mode and slow your metabolism? Also, I see you’re getting some protein with yogurt and cheese, but you may want to increase that with things like oatmeal, chicken, black beans, even pistachios. And lastly, I have found that just being active helps a lot – it could be something as simple as going to Walmart and walking briskly up and down the aisles, or riding your bike around the block … just something to get your juices flowing and combat fatigue and overwhelm which can come from concentrating on our diet too much. Best of luck to you – I’m wishing you success in your health-improvement endeavors!
Cholesterol does NOT cause heart disease. Period. Intervention to the homeostatic set point for cholesterol is completely contraindicated, dangerous, and ignorant in the extreme. The lipid hypothesis is a bought and paid for theology without a scrap of either evidence, or even basic common sense or logic behind it.
I take Lipitor Statin.
My Cardiologist has prescribed me a Inhibitor drug,had my first injection in December,the second one will be in March, and then every six months!
The reason why I agreed to this treatment is,I have a Left branch bundle block,and also blocked arteries,and a history of Hearth disease in my family! Plus I also suffer from High blood pressure!
Since we made the change with my medication, I feel much better!
I decided to trust my Cardiologist,and follow his advice!
Down the track I need to have a Pacemaker for my LBBB!
I hope apoB is best to low cholesterol treatment.
I hope apoB is best treatment for cholesterol
I hope apoB is best treatment for cholesterol.
When are these people going to stop blaming cholesterol for things that metabolic disorders and chronic inflammation causes. Cholesterol is good! You do not want to lower it! Lower cholesterol causes dementia because it’s what your brain is made of!
My friend was started feel ill, weak loads of the time, then one day he suffered heart attack. He ended up taking medicines and blood thiners. Obviously after such an event he was ready to make changes in his life, he reduced his alcohol intake for one-two day in a week only, he stopped smoking and cut his red meat intake. I am a keen cyclist , and suggested him to buy a smart trainer with a bike where all he have to do to a test on a first day and he will get personalised workout which was hard enough but too hard. After his three months review with the doctor his result improved so much his cholesterol being super high actually went back to complete normal range. I know he is lucky to be able to afford such a training machine and lot of the people not able ,but there is everyone can afford change in lifestyle. I know it would not apply to everyone and some people has to rely on medicines, but before you looking to take up on medicines for rest of your life , please think of outside of the box 30-60min. Walk, brisk walk, run, indoor outdoor cycling, even just to find some light exercise from youtube could save you life. Also the amount of money you spending on medicines is horrendous not talking about side effects, saving your heart but killing your liver ,kidneys in the same time.
Jim, high levels are not good.