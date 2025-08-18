Scientists Discover Minty Molecule That Makes Artificial Sweeteners Taste Better

Scientists have discovered natural compounds that can suppress the bitterness of artificial sweeteners.

Some artificial sweeteners—especially saccharin and acesulfame potassium (acesulfame K)—can leave a lingering bitter aftertaste that hurts consumer acceptance of reduced-calorie foods and drinks. New research in FEBS Open Bio suggests a clean fix: pair these sweeteners with compounds that selectively tamp down the bitter taste receptors they inadvertently trigger, yielding a smoother, more sugar-like profile without obvious sensory side effects.

Taste is mediated by G protein–coupled receptors (GPCRs) on taste-bud cells. Bitter compounds activate TAS2R receptors; saccharin and acesulfame K are known to stimulate TAS2R31 and TAS2R43, creating sweetness up front followed by a lingering bitterness.

In cell-based assays, menthols reduced TAS2R31 responses to saccharin, and the spearmint aroma molecule (R)-(–)-carvone strongly inhibited both TAS2R31 and TAS2R43 when activated by saccharin and acesulfame K. Because these are the very receptors implicated in artificial-sweetener aftertaste, direct inhibition provides a mechanistic route to cleaner taste.

Why Carvone May Be Especially Useful

A practical advantage is that (R)-(–)-carvone produced little to no noticeable cooling, which is mediated by trigeminal pathways (e.g., TRPM8) rather than taste. That matters because a “minty chill” can clash with colas, citrus sodas, yogurts, protein shakes, or baked goods. Targeted TAS2R inhibition could complement existing tools like flavor modulation and acid–base balancing, potentially allowing lower sweetener loads or simpler masking blends.

Caveats remain: these are in vitro receptor results, not full sensory panels, and pH, carbonation, fat, temperature, and processing can all affect both bitterness and inhibitor performance. Genetic differences in TAS2R receptors also mean effects may vary across consumers.

“The bitter taste inhibitors identified in this study have potential applications in food products, suggesting their utility in enhancing the palatability of foods containing artificial sweeteners,” said corresponding author Takumi Misaka, PhD, of the University of Tokyo.

Reference: “Menthol-like cooling compounds, including (R)-(-)-carvone, inhibit the human bitter taste receptors for saccharin and acesulfame K” by Miyuu Saito and Takumi Misaka, 6 August 2025, FEBS Open Bio.

DOI: 10.1002/2211-5463.70098

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