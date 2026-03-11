Scientists Discover Second Pregnancy Rewires the Brain in New Ways

Pregnancy is known to reshape the brain, but new research reveals that these changes do not stop after the first child.

Scientists at Amsterdam UMC have found that a second pregnancy also reshapes the female brain. Earlier work by the same research team had already shown that a first pregnancy can alter brain structure. The new findings, published in Nature Communications, reveal that both first and second pregnancies produce powerful effects on the maternal brain. Each pregnancy appears to leave its own distinct neurological imprint.

In earlier research, neuroscientist Elseline Hoekzema and her colleagues were the first to demonstrate that pregnancy can change the structure of the human brain. They also discovered that pregnancy affects how the brain functions.

For the new study, the team followed 110 women over time. Some participants became mothers for the first time, others gave birth to a second child, and a third group remained childless. The researchers repeatedly scanned the participants’ brains, allowing them to observe how brain structure and activity evolved across these different groups.

“With this, we have shown for the first time that the brain not only changes during the first pregnancy, but also during a second,” says Hoekzema, head of the Pregnancy Brain Lab at Amsterdam UMC. “During a first and second pregnancy, the brain changes in both similar and unique ways. Each pregnancy leaves a unique mark on the female brain.”

Different brain networks change

The most pronounced changes during a first pregnancy were observed in the structure and activity of the Default Mode Network. This network plays an important role in processes such as self-reflection and social cognition.

During a second pregnancy, the Default Mode Network also showed changes, although the effects were less pronounced. Instead, stronger changes were detected in brain networks involved in directing attention and responding to sensory signals.

“It appears that during a second pregnancy, the brain is more strongly altered in networks involved in reacting to sensory cues and in controlling your attention,” explains researcher Milou Straathof, who analyzed the data. “These processes may be beneficial when caring for multiple children.”

Relationship with mother-child bond and maternal mental health

The researchers also discovered a relationship between pregnancy-related brain changes and the emotional bond between mother and child. This connection was stronger for women experiencing their first pregnancy than for those having a second child.

The team also identified links between structural brain changes and peripartum depression in both first and second pregnancies. According to the researchers, this provides the first evidence that changes occurring in the cortex during pregnancy are associated with maternal depression.

Among first-time mothers, this connection was most apparent after childbirth. For women expecting a second child, the association appeared more strongly during pregnancy.

“This knowledge can help to better understand and recognize mental health problems in mothers. It is important that we understand how the brain adapts to motherhood.”

Importance of research into the maternal brain

The study offers new insight into how the female brain adjusts to the experience of motherhood. Although most women become pregnant at least once in their lives, scientists are only beginning to understand how pregnancy affects the brain.

By examining both first and second pregnancies, the research helps fill an important gap in knowledge about women’s biology. The findings could also contribute to improved care for mothers, including better strategies for preventing and treating postpartum depression.

More broadly, the results highlight the brain’s remarkable ability to adapt to major life changes throughout a woman’s life.

Reference: “The effects of a second pregnancy on women’s brain structure and function” by M. Straathof, S. Halmans, P. J. W. Pouwels, E. A. Crone and E. Hoekzema, 19 February 2026, Nature Communications.

DOI: 10.1038/s41467-026-69370-8

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