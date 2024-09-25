Scientists Finally Uncover the True Origins of the Dinosaur-Killing Asteroid

Scientists discovered that the asteroid causing the mass extinction 66 million years ago came from a rare C-type asteroid beyond Jupiter, ruling out alternative origins like volcanic activity or comets.
Scientists have determined the source and makeup of the asteroid responsible for the mass extinction 66 million years ago, identifying it as an uncommon carbonaceous asteroid originating beyond Jupiter, a recent study indicates. These insights clarify ongoing discussions regarding the characteristics of the Chicxulub impactor and transform our knowledge of Earth’s past and the cosmic bodies that have impacted it.
Earth has experienced several mass extinction events. The most recent event occurred 66 million years ago at the boundary between the Cretaceous and Paleogene eras (K-Pg boundary) and resulted in the loss of roughly 60% of the planet’s species, including non-avian dinosaurs.
The Chicxulub impactor, a massive asteroid that collided with Earth in what is now the Gulf of Mexico, is thought to have played a key role in this extinction event. Evidence includes high levels of platinum-group elements (PGEs) like iridium, ruthenium, osmium, rhodium, platinum, and palladium in K-Pg boundary layers, which are rare on Earth but common in meteorites. These elevated PGE levels have been found globally, suggesting the impact spread debris worldwide.
Differentiating the Chicxulub Impact from Volcanic Activity
While some propose large-scale volcanic activity from the Deccan Traps igneous province as an alternative source of PGEs, the specific PGE ratios at the K-Pg boundary align more with asteroid impacts than volcanic activity. However, much about the nature of the Chicxulub impactor – its composition and extraterrestrial origin – is poorly understood.
To address these questions, Mario Fischer-Gödde and colleagues evaluated ruthenium (Ru) isotopes in samples taken from the K-Pg boundary. For comparison, they also analyzed samples from five other asteroid impacts from the last 541 million years, samples from ancient Archaean-age (3.5 – 3.2 billion-years-old) impact-related spherule layers, and samples from two carbonaceous meteorites.
Ficher-Gödde et al. found that the Ru isotope signatures in samples from the K-Pg boundary were uniform and closely matched those of carbonaceous chondrites (CCs), not Earth or other meteorite types, suggesting that the Chicxulub impactor likely came from a C-type asteroid that formed in the outer Solar System.
They also rule out a comet as the impactor. Ancient Archean samples also suggest impactors with a CC-like composition, indicating a similar outer Solar System origin and perhaps representing material that impacted during Earth’s final stages of accretion. In contrast, other impact sites from different periods showed Ru isotope compositions consistent with S-type (salicaceous) asteroids from the inner Solar System.
Reference: “Ruthenium isotopes show the Chicxulub impactor was a carbonaceous-type asteroid” by Mario Fischer-Gödde, Jonas Tusch, Steven Goderis, Alessandro Bragagni, Tanja Mohr-Westheide, Nils Messling, Bo-Magnus Elfers, Birger Schmitz, Wolf U. Reimold, Wolfgang D. Maier, Philippe Claeys, Christian Koeberl, François L. H. Tissot, Martin Bizzarro and Carsten Münker, 15 August 2024, Science.
DOI: 10.1126/science.adk4868
Never miss a breakthrough: Join the SciTechDaily newsletter.
Follow us on Google, Discover, and News.
“Scientists discovered that the asteroid causing the mass extinction 66 million years ago came from a rare C-type asteroid beyond Jupiter, ruling out alternative origins like volcanic activity or comets.”
No, no, no. Scientists discovered that the asteroid thought to have caused the mass extinction…There is a huge difference. And the reference to volcanism? You are not referring to the Deccan Traps are you? That issue is far from resolved, as is the Shiva crater.
BTW: The impact illustration is a wildly dishonest exaggeration. I expect more…and am usually disappointed.
Ko
This is a trope scientist and evolutionist like to trot out every so often. They cannot possibly know what happened “millions” of years ago, because there’s no way to prove it. The evidence points to dinosaurs being wiped out simultaneously, and not by a meteor, but by a flood. And that is backed up by the evidence.
If you by “evolutionist” you mean biologist, they are scientists – and scientists don’t work with “tropes”.
Yes, the impact caused a tsunami with some effects, but the extinction was mostly caused by the sulphur ejecta.
Flood caused by…? Asteroid impact??
There is a Chicxulub impact that has been firmly tied to a mass extinction, but there is no consensus “Shiva crater”.
This has been proven wrong so many times. Dinosaur bones discovered in Utah proved elasticity in staggosaurus bone marrow less than 400 years old. The collagen is impossible to last longer than 4000 years based on all scientific research.
Proving that since collagen and stretchy bone marrow collagen exists in these bones that Evolutionists were wrong about this entire time, dinosaurs did not go extinct until roughly few HUNDRED years ago. Not millions. Then look upon every culture and “dragons” as well as the Brachiosaurus etched into extremely old cultures in Thailand China india Africa nearly 1000 years ago all painting the same hieroglyphics of Brachiosaurus cross intertwining their long necks together, but in different parts around the whole world. This is because they saw the physical dinosaurs. Noah’s ark and the FLOOD is what wiped out the dinosaurs. The fossils of every dinosaur found deeper embedded, all bend their heads back and tailes curled as if gasping for air. then look up animal drowning, as that is the exact same pose and behavior in all animals drowning. It’s proof that dinosaurs DROWNED, THEY were not incinerated by fire and meteors. Lol 😂
We are all dumber thanks to your absolute absence of logic.
Noah’s ark and the FLOOD is what wiped out the dinosaurs.
How did the ark do that? was it outfitted with miniguns and just floated around blasting away at the poor beasts? The cost of ammo must have been killer.
If the flood killed the saurs a few hundred years ago, how come it did not kill everyone in Europe, Asia, Africa, the Americas blah blah blah. I hope for your sake you were just having a laugh.
Actually the flood killed all human life on earth except for Noah and his family.
Wait.. like rigor mortis ?
Wtf
😂 Don’t they know the Dinosaurs where wiped out by Aliens from Mars who needs to wipe them out so they could inhabit Earth? They sent a bomb like a nuke to blow Earth up because Mars was a dieing planet they need somewhere to go so to have a chance on Earth they needed to clear it of the dinosaur first First Aliens to come to Earth where called Anninaki (giants) they came here during the time of primative human and genetically modify us Homosapiens to be their slaves to help set up a new home Humans have been their slaves ever since. Thought everyone knew this by now 😂
In a way you are right. But that blast or nuclear blast that you said also messed up our ecosystem and made our planet get a tilt on it’s orbiting axis. Which messed up our seasons. In order to try to maintain our climate and restored our seasons the aliens a.k.a Anninaki(giants) had to come down here and in special places align with the Orion belt they had to build big buildings that looked or reassembled the mountains that this asteroid but in your case nuclear blast they build pyramids in order try to stabilize our planet’s rotation back to it’s original orbit. After all this it wasn’t stable and they brought to us the moon. Which is where they are living inside. Watching and caring for us from far. Now you know the rest.
Dinosaurs are still alive, you didn’t think Tyson was selling actual chicken did you?
Yea, sorry my friend, whatever strange religious video you watched wasn’t scientific at all, especially since it probably had to claim it was scientific.
If you start with what you want to be true and then try to prove it then that’s not science. It’s called bias. Science is about trying to prove yourself wrong. If you fail to prove yourself wrong, then it’s not even over then, others try to prove you wrong too. There is something called “peer review”. It isn’t about “evolutionists”. If a vast majority of scientists (people who have higher education, and lots of them) can prove something wrong, generally it’s not considered the right answer.
You can’t live in a bubble and think the rest of the world is wrong (or you can, you do you). What you are selling isn’t science. Finding a one or two very religious scientist that support your claims or some guy that watched a few YouTube videos isn’t enough.
/end rant
PS: Sorry, I grew up in a very religious household and believed this stuff until, like what George Carlin might say: “until I reached the age of ‘reason'”.
I totally agree with everything you’ve said….Especially the George Carlin bit, love and miss that man….we need more of him now.
You may be on to something here I’ve been trying to tell everyone we have not been here as long as we think we have… that goes for the dinos as well!!!! I can’t for the life of me make any sense of the supposed time we were created to now… we’ve been here for millions of years but just within the last 100-200 discovered electricity, and cars!!!!!! Come on now people really??
Seems like dinosaurs would have been on the ark instead of cows, pigs, ox,and stuff
B*l*x.
I like the sound of that what and it sounds as plausible as any other if not more so .
On a clear day, if you stand outside real still and look straight up, you’ll realize the earth is as flat as a fat chick’s booty.
I admire your logic; it serves as a warning to a looking mental health crisis in this country; that just behind the normal enough looking facade of the average stranger you encounter daily is a person with a perception of reality that is so disjointed from 2nd grade science that a thorough investigation into the color the sky must appear to be in their world is in order.
So many people so mistaken about different things, that they don’t even know what the real truth is about whatever. The facts u can find most of the real stories in the Bible. So much has been proven to become reality. God is the one that started Humanity. Archeological findings, the facts of what they have found in physical form, unearthed. Now when it comes to how old something is, is another thing to me, is how can they tell how old it is. By the carbon? etc. How do they even know, how old carbon is or anything else until, they know forsure? Experience is the only way to tell how old something is.? Anyway I can only imagine, by what I see with my own eyes or what my heart (Spirit) feels. The mind can think whatever it wants too, but ur Heart can’t lie to u, if u really listen & know it’s ur Heart. God made all hearts to be of Positive loving & it k ows right from wrong. All Humanity was given the best gift God ever gave anyone. The Heart Knows all things, like God knows All things. God is in all of our hearts. Know His is with everyone of us & He will never leave us or forsake us. Now when we mess up is when the mind thinks it’s better than the heart & it thinks it’s right. Well ket me tell u the Truth, that the heart does not lie, it’s the head that can convince u otherwise. Now think about what I just said & make ur own decisions, again about how u feel of this life ur in & how the World is so messed up? To many people think negative things & the choice we have made throughout History, has been mistaken, because it has changed people’s lives from the way God intended Humanity to be & how we should be loving each other. If we would all love each other then the World won’t be so bad. Humanity had better get it together with love in the life we r in now or the end of times will come to its end much sooner than anyone could ever imagine. Start loving more & tell everyone about loving each other more. Please do this ever time u get the chance. The more Love shown the more Love there will be. That is a fact of the reality of things. In order to change the World, every one must give love in life, all lives. That’s my opinion & everyone has that right to have their own. God Bless All with Love. “A True Friend”. ( print this, please, to help change people’s lives)
The man mad myth text you refer to has been shown to contain about half erroneous claims, half testable claims. What else did you expect, it is entirely made up.
Thanks for duping me into thinking you had something to offer…..
Are you suggesting that your personal superstition should replace known facts. Mineralized fossils contain no “marrow” any longer, and can be firmly dated as per the article – millions of years old for the Chicxulub extinction fossil finds.
Wait.. like rigor mortis ?
Sounds like you’ve spent a bit too long in Fantasyland Ben. Here in the real world nothing you said above is accurate or makes any sense. As for grammar and spelling….dear oh dear
HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA…..
“scientists” need to stop the god complex and realise theory doesn’t mean fact.
I before e, except after c
Rawr!! Din O Saur!!
Scientific theory means fact (if well tested).
Gazzaguru, The dinosaurs were destroyed for a reason,may have been a ultimate plan by God. Noah & the Ark didn’t just happen. It was a plan of God’s. When God sent Jesus ( who is in the form of a human being.) God does all kinds of things on his watch not yours. It’s his creation, so he like a magic wand can alter, change, make happen etc………The Earth was created for God’s use to do as he plans. Think of all that God has done and you won’t try to figure it all out. Everything is on God, Jesus and the Angels watch………….
The ark didn’t happen…just my humble atheist opinion
God sent Jesus?…. Thought God came himself? Isn’t Jesus God?…..
Well I’m with you God send Jesus! Which means they’re not the same entity! One has the power and authority to command the other! So Jesus is not God! But was sent by God to perform a task on the earth 🌎
There is no “reason” but the one you make for your self. The Chicxulub impact extinction happened, see the article.
Yeah, and God created the Earth in seven days really how long is a day people get your head out of the sand this planet is billions of years old. It took billions of years to make the continents and we really came from apes bull crap if you believe most of that, I’ve got a picture of a space alien in my backyard, and a picture of your ship flying over a deer wake up and smell the roses
You people are ate up! 😂
We are still apes, more closely related to our sister lineage chimps than to gorillas (say).
We all need to come together as a world not as nations. As humans and help those who need a little of what we have, this is no time for WAR I’m pretty sure everyone knows violence isn’t the answer. Unity is. Help the poor and you all the how God will smile upon us all.
Dinosaurs died from Smoking too many cigarettes lol. Common Sense says that the demise of the majority of them came about due to the combined effects of a massive impact which created an apocalyptic ELE.
Actually I just thought perhaps that they actually wrapped a rising sun bandana around their heads, ate some magic mushrooms and became Kamikaze Dinosaurs. 😁
Great comment hahahahahahahahaha..
..
God sent Jesus?…. Thought God came himself? Isn’t Jesus God?…..
Well I’m with you God send Jesus! Which means they’re not the same entity! One has the power and authority to command the other! So Jesus is not God! But was sent by God to perform a task on the earth 🌎
If the Stonetech instructions are followed and Notes are taken we ca help the earth develop ways to interfere with the cosmos we can also Find new interesting data that can build our outlook on the stupid pitiful laws that keep people from making new type of decisions within this world to help the other worlds become better able to getting the right evolution it might need.Stonetech is not a bad Choice to look into and will be a great addition to the religious book of sinica’s titles and subjects.
I don’t believe in all science, if evolution was true and we evolved from apes than why are there still apes, so there for we all were made in the image of God wether you believe in him or not, this earth is not over millions years old!! Even science can be wrong!! And everything in the Bible is true for the simple fact is that there is prophecy that has been fulfilled already that the Bible states that would happen!! And to all of you I just want to say GOD LOVES YOU and wants you as his own and GOD Bless you all!!
We are also still apes, more closely related to our sister lineage chimps than to gorillas (say). If we evolved split off within the monkey clade, why are there still cats!? 🐈⬛
The man made myth text you refer to has been shown to contain about half erroneous claims, half testable claims. What else did you expect, it is entirely made up.
Asteroid killing dinosaur how come lower animal are live today like insect lizard turtle amphibian .only dinosaur killing machine is modern crocodilian the most advance dinosaur as Darwin says strong will survive now won listen to Darwin .the king of dinosaur modern crocodilian the dinosaur could not compete with the gator .dinosaur are primitive by the evidence they did not have technology like the gator.asteroid fail but the gator did not fail.early mesoeucrocodylia are dead the early eusuchian are dead the advance eusuchian dinosaur are alive
Your view of evolution is dated. The most common mechanism that affects a genetic locus is near neutral drift, in essence “survival of what suffice”. Very few locus are under selection.
And there are no guarantees, as extinctions show. It is estimated that 99.9 % of species has gone extinct during the 4 billion years of evolution.
May be my evolution is dated still common use .let talk about dinosaur evolution that really dated they will never find a primitive feature in gator it fail all the primitive test .the hunt for dinosaur should be over for a long time since they know how advance modern crocodilian is.i guest public do not know modern crocodilian education .they are many creationist that are educated but still cliam that dinosaur are dead I did see one that cliam dinosaur is a gator but no detail we need detail and evidence .they know dinosaur was a gator in the 1800 thecodont is old name .darwin use strong will survive for other animal many scientist follow him what make dinosaur so special is only primitive animal some how is advance .flaw humans again you have human then there corruption and money.dinosaur have ears of tuatara even lizard do not have ears of a tuatara gator ear is like high up animal like birds mammal the inner ears surround by bone the only reptile with that feature.spinosauridae live
Many modern crocodilian are in endanger wipe them out will hurt ever won more things like Covid. It’s balance of nature .modern crocodilian is last surviving spinosauridae dinosaur allso last surviving tyrannosaur dinosaur the quadrate foramen evidence all these dinosaur are tyrannosaur the advance tetanuran dinosaur .
Jupiter is the big bully of the system, perhaps it launched this calamity.