Scientists Forge the World’s Thinnest Metallic Wire From Copper and Carbon Atoms

NCCR MARVEL researchers at EPFL have employed computational tools to look for new 1-D materials that could be exfoliated from known three-dimensional crystals, including the the thinnest metallic nanowire stable at 0 K found so far.

Researchers at EPFL have employed computational tools to look for new 1-D materials that could be exfoliated from known three-dimensional crystals. Out of an initial list of over 780,000 crystals, they came up with a list of 800 1-D materials, out of which they selected the 14 best candidates – compounds that have not been synthesized as actual wires yet, but that simulations suggest as feasible. Among them is the metallic wire CuC 2 , a straight-line chain composed by two carbon atoms and one copper atom, the thinnest metallic nanowire stable at 0 K found so far.



Nanomaterial Research

Researchers from the Laboratory for Theory and Simulation of Materials at EPFL have used computational methods to identify what could be the thinnest possible metallic wire, as well as several other unidimensional materials with properties that could prove interesting for many applications.

Unidimensional (or 1-D) materials are one of the most intriguing products of nanotechnology and are made of atoms aligned in the form of wires or tubes. Their electrical, magnetic, and optical properties make them excellent candidates for applications ranging from microelectronics to biosensors to catalysis. While carbon nanotubes are the materials that have received most of the attention so far, they have proved very difficult to manufacture and control, so scientists are eager to find other compounds that could be used to create nanowires and nanotubes with equally interesting properties, but easier to handle.

Identifying 1-D Structures

So Chiara Cignarella, Davide Campi and Nicola Marzari thought to use computer simulations to parse known three-dimensional crystals, looking for those that – based on their structural and electronic properties – look like they could be easily “exfoliated”, essentially peeling away from them a stable 1-D structure. The same method has been successfully used in the past to study 2-D materials, but this is the first application to their 1-D counterparts.