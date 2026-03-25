Scientists Just Broke the Solar Power Limit Everyone Thought Was Absolute

A new “energy-multiplying” solar breakthrough could push efficiency beyond 100% and transform how we capture sunlight.
Solar energy is widely seen as a key tool in reducing reliance on fossil fuels and slowing climate change. The Sun delivers a vast amount of energy to Earth every second, but today’s solar cells can only capture a small portion of it. This limitation comes from a so-called “physical ceiling” that has long been considered unavoidable.
Breakthrough Spin-Flip Technology Boosts Solar Efficiency
In a study published today (March 25) in the Journal of the American Chemical Society, researchers from Kyushu University in Japan, working with collaborators at Johannes Gutenberg University (JGU) Mainz in Germany, introduced a new approach to overcome this barrier. They used a molybdenum-based metal complex known as a “spin-flip” emitter to capture extra energy through singlet fission (SF), often described as a “dream technology” for improving light conversion.
This method achieved an energy conversion efficiency of about 130%, exceeding the traditional 100% limit and pointing toward more powerful future solar cells.
How Solar Cells Work and Why Energy Is Lost
Solar cells generate electricity when photons from sunlight strike a semiconductor and transfer their energy to electrons, setting them in motion and producing an electric current. This process can be visualized as a relay, where energy is passed along particle by particle.
However, not all sunlight contributes equally. Low-energy infrared photons lack the power to excite electrons, while high-energy photons, such as blue light, lose excess energy as heat. Because of this imbalance, solar cells can only utilize roughly one-third of incoming sunlight. This restriction is known as the Shockley–Queisser limit and has posed a major challenge for decades.
Using Singlet Fission To Multiply Energy
“We have two main strategies to break through this limit,” says Yoichi Sasaki, Associate Professor at Kyushu University’s Faculty of Engineering. “One is to convert lower-energy infrared photons into higher-energy visible photons. The other, what we explore here, is to use SF to generate two excitons from a single exciton photon.”
Under typical conditions, one photon produces just one spin-singlet exciton after excitation. With SF, that single high-energy exciton can split into two lower-energy spin-triplet excitons, potentially doubling the usable energy. While materials like tetracene can support this process, efficiently capturing the resulting excitons has remained difficult.
Overcoming Energy Loss From FRET
“The energy can be easily ‘stolen’ by a mechanism called Förster resonance energy transfer (FRET) before multiplication occurs,” Sasaki explains. “We therefore needed an energy acceptor that selectively captures the multiplied triplet excitons after fission.”
To solve this problem, the researchers turned to metal complexes, which can be precisely engineered at the molecular level. They identified a molybdenum-based “spin-flip” emitter that can effectively collect the energy produced during SF. In these molecules, an electron changes its spin during interactions with near-infrared light, allowing the system to absorb triplet energy efficiently.
By carefully adjusting energy levels, the team reduced losses from FRET and enabled selective extraction of the multiplied excitons.
Collaboration and Experimental Results
“We could not have reached this point without the Heinze group from JGU Mainz,” Sasaki says. Adrian Sauer, a graduate student from the group visiting Kyushu University on exchange and the paper’s second author, brought the team’s attention to a material that has long been studied there, leading to the collaboration.
When combined with tetracene-based materials in solution, the system successfully harvested energy with quantum yields of around 130%. In practical terms, this means about 1.3 molybdenum-based metal complexes were activated for every photon absorbed, surpassing the conventional limit and demonstrating that more energy carriers were generated than incoming photons.
Future Applications in Solar and Quantum Technologies
This research introduces a new strategy for amplifying excitons, although it is still at an early proof-of-concept stage. The team plans to integrate the materials into solid-state systems to improve energy transfer and move closer to real-world solar cell applications.
The findings may also inspire further work combining singlet fission with metal complexes, with potential uses not only in solar energy but also in LEDs and emerging quantum technologies.
Reference: “Exploring Spin-State Selective Harvesting Pathways from Singlet Fission Dimers to a Near-Infrared-Emissive Spin-Flip Emitter” by Percy Gonzalo Sifuentes-Samanamud, Adrian Sauer, Aki Masaoka, Yuta Sawada, Yuya Watanabe, Ilias Papadopoulos, Katja Heinze, Yoichi Sasaki and Nobuo Kimizuka, 25 March 2026, Journal of the American Chemical Society.
DOI: 10.1021/jacs.5c20500
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“This method achieved an energy conversion efficiency of about 130%, exceeding the traditional 100% limit”
I think that someone is playing word games with the definition of efficiency. What’s next? A perpetual motion machine powered with that extra 30%?
yeah I think they meant 130% of the supposed ceiling of efficiency which is 30%…. so like 40ish percent
Nah, nah, nah. This is Trump’s America. We don’t need no stinkin’ laws of physics!
As this was a Japanese/German collab…yeah….I’m sure America had a lot to do with it *rolls eyes*
I interpret that the substance could absorb the energy of a photon but had an additional reaction that released some more energy. I’m wondering about its enthalpy.
This article is poorly written. The ‘supply chain’ of converting a solar photon into useful electrical work comprises many steps. There is energy loss associated with each of these steps. The full article shows the quantum efficiency of only one portion of a ‘supply chain’ of events associated with energy conversion. The particular portion has efficiency greater than 100%, at a single wavelength, because the reaction is endothermic; it takes thermal energy from the environment (I presume in the form of a phonon). But any solar energy conversion device, or quantum diode, will have multiple other portions in the overall process, And the article makes no attempt to estimate the overall efficiency. Yet, the news release equates the efficiency in this report, to the Shockley-Queisser efficiency limit for semiconductor photovoltaic devices. The S-Q limit derives from the total device efficiency, not just the photon absorption efficiency.
Why don’t you link to the actual study? Instead you decievingly make it seem as if there’s a link to the study, but instead it’s just info on the university.
If you are publishing science news, you should link to the original study. Otherwise you are being deceitful by hiding the actual source.
Shame on this publication.
This is a deceptive article that spends most of the article insinuating that someone could possibly achieve more than 100% efficiency. Newsflash, Scitechdaily: if you disagree with the laws of thermodynamics, you probably shouldn’t be writing science articles. Only toward the end of the article does it acknowledge that the 130% statistic is the number of metal complexes activated per photon in one part of the process and not the actual efficiency of energy output over energy input. As has been the case for the history of the universe, there is still no free lunch and no efficiency greater than 100%.
This is cool! When do you think we will see these new panels on our roofs?
Very interesting work. Getting 1.3 electrons per photon is the point. However, the article points out how wavelength considerations impact PV conversion efficiency. It neglects to mention the wavelength region where this new conversion efficiency was obtained. Great basic materials research. I’ll not be holding my breath for commercial roll-out or the Kyoto Protocol to achieve net zero.