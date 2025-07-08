Scientists Just Turned Dusty Navy Photos Into a Climate Time Bomb

A long-lost photo snapped from a Navy plane in 1966 has become the unlikely key to understanding how Antarctica’s ice shelves collapse—and what it means for rising seas around the world.

Scientists at the University of Copenhagen combined these forgotten aerial images with modern satellite data to track the slow but relentless disintegration of the Wordie Ice Shelf. What they uncovered turns conventional thinking upside down: it’s not surface melt but warmer ocean water eating away from below that drives the collapse.

Old Photos Expose Antarctic Ice Secrets

On November 28, 1966, an American airplane flew over the Antarctic Peninsula, just south of Chile’s southern tip. On board was a photographer, likely from the U.S. Navy, whose mission was to map the frozen landscape below.

What he captured, though, turned out to be far more important. Among the shots he took was a photo of the Wordie Ice Shelf, an enormous slab of floating ice. That very shelf would collapse almost entirely over the next 30 years.

Its collapse released a massive plug of ice, allowing the glacier behind it to flow freely into the ocean. This process can lead to rising sea levels, especially when much larger ice shelves are involved.

Ice shelves and sea level rise Ice shelves, like Wordie, act as a kind of brake on glaciers flowing from the ice sheet towards the sea. When an ice shelf vanishes, the glaciers lose this support and can begin to float and melt more rapidly. As the ice mass of ice shelves is already partially or wholly in the sea, their direct contribution to sea level rise is limited. On the other hand, the glacier ice they retain is on land and, therefore, every cubic metre affects the water level of the world’s oceans. Although Antarctica is far away, areas like Denmark are being affected significantly by sea level rise caused by ice shelf collapses resulting from gravitational forces. Before Antarctica melts, its ice mass helps pull sea waters southwards. When the ice has melted into the sea, the gravitational field has changed, causing the oceans to the north to rise proportionally more.

Wordie’s Collapse and Looming Sea-Level Peril

While Wordie was relatively small, its collapse is a warning sign. Antarctica is home to giant ice shelves like Ronne and Ross, which together hold enough land-connected ice to raise global sea levels by up to five meters if they fail.

And although Antarctica may feel far away, what happens there affects coastlines around the world. Because of gravitational forces, melting ice in the Southern Hemisphere can raise sea levels in places like Denmark and beyond.

That 1966 photo became the first in a remarkable series that documented the slow disintegration of Wordie. Now, researchers at the University of Copenhagen have combined these historical aerial images with modern satellite data to create the most detailed, time-lapsed view ever of an ice shelf collapse.

Published in Nature Communications, their study reveals how these collapses unfold over time. The data offers scientists a powerful new tool to detect early warning signs of collapse and better understand the forces that are reshaping Antarctica—and threatening coastlines across the globe.

Time-Series Dataset Revolutionizes Predictions

“We have identified several signs of incipient ice shelf collapse that we expect will be observed in other ice shelves, but perhaps more importantly, the dataset has given us a multitude of pinning points that can reveal how far advanced a collapse is. It’s a completely new tool that we can use to do reality checks on ice shelves that are at risk of collapsing or already in the process of collapsing,” says Postdoc Mads Dømgaard from the Department of Geosciences and Natural Resource Management, who is the lead author of the study.

According to the researchers, this knowledge will enhance computer models of sea level rise and lead to more accurate predictions of when the water will rise, allowing for prioritization of investments in climate change adaptation in the most effective way.

Facts: How dusty old photos became important data In the study, the researchers used images from multiple overflights of Wordie, shot between 1966 and 1969. In analyzing the historical aerial photos, the researchers employed the structure-from-motion photogrammetry method, which utilises overlapping photos to calculate accurate three-dimensional models of landscapes or objects. By analyzing differences in perspective between the photos, it’s possible to measure heights and distances with high accuracy. This allows tracing how the ice surface, thickness and velocity have changed over time.

Photogrammetry Reveals Under-Ice Melting

The hundreds of historical aerial photos were analyzed using a technique known as structure-from-motion photogrammetry. The method has enabled scientists to accurately reconstruct ice thickness, as well as its extent, surface structure, and flow velocity, dating back to the 1960s.

In this way, the researchers analyzed the collapse of Wordie and learned more about the factors involved. It was previously assumed that a warmer atmosphere was the primary factor leading to the collapse, and, similarly, that the formation of meltwater lakes on the ice surface had also played a part. The new study has disproved both assumptions.

Instead, the researchers highlight melting under the ice where the sea and ice meet as definitive factors.

“Our findings show that the primary driver of Wordie’s collapse is rising sea temperatures, which have generated the melting beneath the floating ice shelf,” Mads Dømgaard says.

Slow-Motion Failures Heighten Long-Term Risks

Furthermore, the study’s findings have already altered the foundation of scientists’ knowledge about ice shelf collapse. According to co-author Anders Anker Bjørk, the new data advances our understanding of how and at what speed these collapses occur.

“The tentative conclusion from our findings is that ice shelf collapse may be slower than we thought. This means that the risk of a very rapid development of violent sea level rise from melting in Antarctica is slightly lower, based on knowledge from studies like this one,” says Anders Anker Bjørk, Assistant Professor at the Department of Geosciences and Natural Resource Management.

But there is also a flip side to this, he explains:

“It was already a supertanker that needed to be turned to stall the melting of ice in Antarctica, but our data shows a collapse process that is even more protracted than previously assumed. And this longer process will make it harder to reverse the trend once it has started. This is an unambiguous signal to prioritise halting greenhouse gas emissions now rather than sometime in the future,” Anders Anker Bjørk says.

