Scientists Propose a Radical New Method To Find Alien Life

Assembly Theory shifts the search for life from identifying specific molecules to measuring chemical complexity, offering a more universal and less Earth-biased approach.

Astronomers have faced a quiet but persistent challenge for decades. The usual strategy for finding life beyond Earth is to analyze exoplanet atmospheres for gases such as oxygen, methane, and ozone, which are hard to explain without biology. The idea is smart, but it has a major limitation. This checklist is based entirely on Earth, so it effectively searches for life that resembles our own.

Meanwhile, the number of ways non-biological chemistry can imitate these so-called biosignature gases is growing quickly. Each new false positive requires additional planetary data to rule it out, raising doubts about whether we can ever gather enough information to be certain. Despite sixty years of research in astrobiology, the basic approach to biosignatures has changed very little.

Sara Walker, a professor of astrobiology at Arizona State University, and her colleagues are working to address this issue. Their solution is based on assembly theory, which takes a fundamentally different approach.

Assembly Theory: A New Framework for Detecting Life

Assembly theory shifts the focus away from identifying specific molecules. Instead, it considers how difficult those molecules are to form. Each molecule is assigned an assembly index, which represents the minimum number of steps needed to build it from simple chemical components. Simple molecules can form by chance, but highly complex ones that require many steps are unlikely to appear without some form of selection.

If an atmosphere contains many molecules that are extremely difficult to produce randomly, and if those molecules show strong chemical connections, such as sharing and reusing fragments while exploring many possible bond combinations, then something beyond standard chemistry may be involved. According to the theory, that process is very likely life.

Crucially, the theory makes no assumptions about what that life actually is. No specific metabolism, biochemistry, or molecular machinery is presumed. It is, in the researchers’ own terms, agnostic to life’s specific instantiation. It simply suggests where life might exist.

Earth’s Atmospheric Complexity vs. Other Planets

Comparing Earth’s atmosphere to Venus, Mars, and various exoplanet archetypes, Earth’s atmosphere stands out as the most complex by this measure, independent of any observational bias. Earth and Venus have a similar diversity of chemical bonds available to them, yet Earth’s atmosphere contains far greater molecular diversity above any given abundance threshold. Earth’s biosphere, it seems, is allowing a much more exhaustive exploration of chemical possibilities than Venus manages.

The framework is being designed with the Habitable Worlds Observatory in mind, NASA’s next flagship telescope, chosen specifically to directly image Earth-like planets and search their atmospheres for signs of life. Rather than returning a simple alive or dead verdict, an Assembly Theory analysis would produce a continuous complexity score, placing planets on a spectrum from purely abiotic to richly biotic, and potentially capturing the gradual transition between the two rather than demanding a hard boundary.

It is also, unlike many theoretical biosignature frameworks, directly measurable. Assembly values can be calculated from infrared spectroscopy, the very technique space telescopes use to read distant atmospheres. The universe has had nearly fourteen billion years to experiment with chemistry. Assuming it only ever arrived at one solution for life seems, on reflection, like a very Earth-centric bet.

Reference: “Searching for Life-As-We-Don’t-Know-It: Mission-relevant Application of Assembly Theory for Exoplanet Life Detection” by Sara Walker, Estelle Janin, Evgenya Shkolnik and Louie Slocombe, 11 March 2026, arXiv.

DOI:10.48550/arXiv.2603.11086.

Adapted from an article originally published in UniverseToday.

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