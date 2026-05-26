Scientists Say ‘Yo-Yo Dieting’ May Not Be Ruining Your Metabolism After All

A major new review says “yo-yo dieting” may not be nearly as harmful as people have been told.

Repeated cycles of losing weight and gaining it back, often called “yo-yo dieting” or weight cycling, are frequently described as harmful to health and metabolism. Some experts have even suggested that repeatedly regaining weight may be worse than never losing it at all. But a major new review published in The Lancet Diabetes & Endocrinology is now challenging that idea, arguing that strong scientific evidence for those fears is lacking.

In an invited Personal View article, Professor Faidon Magkos of the University of Copenhagen and Professor Norbert Stefan of the German Center for Diabetes Research (DZD), University Hospital Tübingen, and Helmholtz Munich reviewed decades of studies involving both humans and animals. After analyzing the available evidence, they concluded that there is no convincing proof that weight cycling directly causes long-term harm in people with obesity.

“Many people struggling with weight are discouraged from trying to lose weight because they fear ‘yo-yo dieting’ will lead to muscle loss and somehow damage their metabolism,” says Prof. Magkos. “Our review indicates that these fears are largely unsupported. In most cases, the benefits of trying to lose weight clearly outweigh the theoretical risks of weight cycling.”

Why yo-yo dieting developed a bad reputation

For many years, weight cycling has been associated with several possible health problems, including greater fat accumulation, loss of muscle mass, slower metabolism, and higher risks of diabetes and cardiovascular disease. Those concerns have influenced both public discussion and medical advice, sometimes leading people to believe repeated dieting attempts could ultimately do more harm than good.

The new review disputes that conclusion.

Researchers reexamined decades of evidence

The scientists evaluated observational studies, randomized clinical trials, and animal research investigating the effects of repeated weight loss and regain on body weight, body composition, metabolism, and blood sugar regulation.

“Once you properly account for pre-existing health conditions, aging, and overall exposure to obesity, the supposed harmful effects of weight cycling largely disappear,” explains Prof. Stefan.

According to the review, studies measuring body composition do not consistently show that weight cycling causes excessive loss of lean (muscle) mass or permanently lowers metabolic rate. In many cases, people who regained weight returned to a body composition similar to where they started, rather than ending up in a worse condition. The researchers also found no strong evidence that weight cycling itself drives the gradual lifelong weight gain often seen in obesity.

Weight regain does not necessarily mean added harm

The authors stress an important distinction. Regaining lost weight can undo many of the health improvements achieved during weight loss, including benefits related to blood sugar, blood pressure, and cholesterol. However, that reversal does not mean a person becomes less healthy than they were before losing weight in the first place.

“Regaining weight brings people back toward baseline risk — not beyond it,” says Magkos. “There’s a crucial difference between losing benefits and causing harm.”

Several large studies also found that when researchers account for a person’s average body weight over time, weight cycling is no longer linked to increased risks of diabetes or cardiovascular disease. Instead, excess body fat itself appears to be the main factor behind metabolic health risks, rather than fluctuations in weight.

Relevance for modern weight loss drugs

The findings come as newer obesity medications, including GLP-1 and dual incretin agonists, are becoming more widely used. These drugs can produce significant weight loss, but many people regain weight after stopping treatment, creating a pattern similar to weight cycling.

The authors argue that this regain should not automatically be interpreted as harmful. Even temporary periods of weight reduction can still improve metabolic health and quality of life, even if the weight loss is not maintained permanently.

Encouraging message for people trying to lose weight

Magkos and Stefan say the findings should reassure people with overweight or obesity who worry that unsuccessful dieting attempts may damage their health.

“The idea that ‘yo-yo dieting ruins your metabolism’ is not supported by robust evidence,” they say. “Trying — and even failing — to lose weight is not harmful. But giving up altogether may be.”

Reference: “Is weight cycling clinically harmful?” by Faidon Magkos and Norbert Stefan, 14 May 2026, The Lancet Diabetes & Endocrinology.

DOI: 10.1016/S2213-8587(26)00037-9

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