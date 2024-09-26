Scientists Solve a 50-Year Puzzle: The Oscillating Dance of Graphite Explained

A breakthrough study by Umeå University reveals a new oscillating reaction in the transformation of graphite to graphite oxide, offering potential insights for future chemical research.

Researchers at Umeå University have explained a reaction that puzzled scientists for 50 years. Rapid structural snapshots captured how graphite transforms into graphite oxide during electrochemical oxidation, uncovering intermediate structures that cyclically appear and disappear. According to the researchers, this is an entirely new type of oscillating reaction.

Understanding Oscillating Chemical Reactions

Oscillating chemical reactions are fascinating to watch and provide valuable insights into how complex systems work, both in chemistry and in nature. Classical visual examples of such reactions show how the colors of a solution change back and forth, cycling through different states and producing a final product after each cycle.

New Findings in Graphite Oxidation

In a new study published in the scientific journal Angewandte Chemie, Umeå researchers reported a new type of oscillating reaction during electrochemical oxidation of graphite.

Alexandr Talyzin, Professor in the Department of Physics at Umeå University, explains: “It has been known for 50 years that some voltage oscillations spontaneously occur when a charge is applied to a graphite electrode immersed in sulphuric acid solution. The end product of this reaction is graphite oxide, a material consisting of layers of graphene oxide. However, what happens to the structure of the material during the reaction at every oscillation cycle had remained a complete mystery.”



The video shows the surface of a material that was originally graphite, and how its appearance changes in waves. Above the footage, changes in voltage are displayed. When the voltage is high, many rapid changes occur in the material, while almost no changes happen at low voltage. Credit: Bartosz Gurzęda

Advanced Synchrotron Methods Reveal Insights

Thanks to new synchrotron methods, researchers can record X-ray diffraction scans in a matter of a few seconds, providing snapshots of the material’s structure changes during oxidation. Surprisingly, the experiments revealed an intermediate phase with a specific structure that appears at one part of the cycle, disappears in the next stage, and then reappears, repeating the cycle.

”Soon we realized that we had observed a new – to the best of our knowledge – type of oscillating reaction. What began as a detailed study of a particular chemical reaction suddenly appeared to be a lot more interesting from the point of view of fundamental chemistry. Bartosz Gurzeda, the first author of the study, also recorded a beautiful video showing periodic changes in the appearance of a sample every few minutes,” says Talyzin.

Implications for Chemical Kinetics

Oscillation reactions happen inside all living beings but were once considered impossible in inorganic chemistry. This discovery expands our knowledge of chemical kinetics and reaction mechanisms and could lead to the development of new theories and models in chemistry.

Potential for Future Theoretical Advances

The first theory explaining oscillating reactions earned Ilya Prigogine the Nobel Prize in 1977 and became a fundamental part of non-equilibrium thermodynamics, showing how order can emerge from chaos.

“We hope that new theories will be developed to explain this new type of oscillating reaction, which may lead to the discovery of new similar examples,” says Talyzin.

Reference: “Oscillating Structural Transformations in the Electrochemical Synthesis of Graphene Oxide from Graphite” by Bartosz Gurzęda, Paweł Jeżowski, Nicolas Boulanger and Alexandr V. Talyzin, 22 August 2024, Angewandte Chemie International Edition.

DOI: 10.1002/anie.202411673

