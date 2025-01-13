White Graphene: The One-Atom Wonder Driving Greener Energy and Faster Tech

Scientists have made a significant breakthrough in understanding the growth of “white graphene” on metal substrates. This discovery could lead to more efficient electronics, cleaner energy solutions, and environmentally friendly chemical manufacturing.

Researchers at the University of Surrey have made a breakthrough in understanding how Hexagonal Boron Nitride (hBN), a 2D material, grows and forms nanostructures on metal substrates. This discovery could lead to more efficient electronics, cleaner energy solutions, and environmentally friendly chemical manufacturing.

Known as “white graphene,” hBN is an ultra-thin material only one atom thick. It is highly durable, capable of withstanding extreme temperatures, resisting chemical damage, and blocking electrical currents. These properties make hBN an essential material in advanced electronics, where it protects sensitive microchips and supports the development of faster, more efficient transistors.

Advanced Research and Environmental Benefits

The researchers have also demonstrated the creation of nanoporous hBN, a novel form of the material with tiny, structured voids. This unique structure enables selective absorption and advanced catalysis, significantly enhancing its potential for environmental applications. These include detecting and filtering pollutants, improving hydrogen storage, and serving as electrochemical catalysts for fuel cells in advanced energy systems.

Dr. Marco Sacchi, lead author of the study and Associate Professor at Surrey’s School of Chemistry and Chemical Engineering, said:

“Our research sheds light on the atomic-scale processes that govern the formation of this remarkable material and its nanostructures. By understanding these mechanisms, we can engineer materials with unprecedented precision, optimizing their properties for a host of revolutionary technologies.”

Theoretical and Experimental Synergy

Working in collaboration with Austria’s Graz University of Technology (TU Graz), the team – led by Dr. Marco Sacchi, with the theoretical work performed by Dr. Anthony Payne and Dr. Neubi Xavier – combined density functional theory and microkinetic modeling to map the growth process of hBN from borazine precursors, examining key molecular processes such as diffusion, decomposition, adsorption and desorption, polymerization, and dehydrogenation. This approach enabled them to develop an atomic scale model that allows for the material to be grown at any temperature.

The insights from the theoretical simulations align closely with experimental observations by the Graz research group, setting the stage for controlled, high-quality production of hBN with specific designs and functionality.

Dr. Anton Tamtögl, lead researcher on the project at TU Graz, said:

“Previous studies have neither considered all these intermediates nor such a large parameter space (temperature and particle density). We believe that it will be useful to guide chemical vapor deposition growth of hBN on other metallic substrates, as well as the synthesis of nanoporous or functionalized structures.”

Reference: “Unravelling the Epitaxial Growth Mechanism of Hexagonal and Nanoporous Boron Nitride: A First-Principles Microkinetic Model” by Anthony J. R. Payne, Neubi F. Xavier Jr, Anton Tamtögl and Marco Sacchi, 5 January 2025, Small.

DOI: 10.1002/smll.202405404

The study has been published in Small, with the research supported by the UK’s HPC Materials Chemistry Consortium and the Austrian Science Fund.

Never miss a breakthrough: Join the SciTechDaily newsletter.

Follow us on Google, Discover, and News.