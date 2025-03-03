Scientists Spent 20 Years on This Platinum Mystery and Finally Solved It

For years, scientists were baffled by a peculiar problem: why do platinum electrodes, usually stable, corrode so quickly in electrochemical devices? A collaboration between SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory and Leiden University cracked the case by using cutting-edge X-ray techniques.

They found that platinum hydrides, not sodium ions as once suspected, were responsible for the degradation. This discovery could revolutionize hydrogen production and electrochemical sensor durability, potentially slashing costs and improving efficiency.

Unraveling a Costly Mystery

For nearly 20 years, scientists have struggled to understand why negatively polarized platinum electrodes corrode — a costly issue affecting water electrolyzers, a key technology for hydrogen production, as well as electrochemical sensors that rely on platinum.

Now, researchers from the Department of Energy’s SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory and Leiden University have identified the cause, a discovery that could lead to more affordable hydrogen production and longer-lasting electrochemical sensors. Their findings were published in Nature Materials.

The Strange Case of Platinum Corrosion

Many electrochemical devices, including electrolyzers, use negatively polarized platinum electrodes submerged in an electrolyte, which is essentially saltwater. While platinum is an expensive but durable material, “but being quite stable doesn’t mean it doesn’t degrade,” says Dimosthenis Sokaras, a senior scientist at the Stanford Synchrotron Radiation Lightsource (SSRL) and the lead investigator for the SLAC team.

For most metals, being negatively polarized protects against corrosion. But platinum electrodes can rapidly break down under these conditions, a strange quirk that has puzzled scientists.

“If you take a piece of platinum and you apply a very negative potential, you can dissolve your platinum in a matter of minutes,” says Marc Koper, a professor of catalysis and surface chemistry at Leiden University, and the Leiden team’s principal investigator.

Theories That Fell Short

Two prominent theories had attempted to explain this process. Some scientists thought that sodium ions from the electrolyte solution were to blame. These ions, the thinking went, pushed their way into the platinum’s atomic lattice and formed platinides – platinum atoms lugging around positively-charged sodium ions – that peel away. Others suggested a similar process but pointed the finger at sodium and hydrogen ions – that is, protons – working together to produce platinum hydrides instead.

The research team knew they would need to somehow observe platinum as it was corroding in an electrolyte while making lots of hydrogen. To do so, the team turned to SSRL where researchers have developed high-energy-resolution X-ray spectroscopy techniques that could penetrate the electrolyte and filter out other effects, allowing the researchers to focus in on subtle changes in the platinum electrode in operando, or during operation.

Innovative X-ray Techniques and Special Equipment

“High-energy-resolution X-ray absorption spectroscopy, for us, was the only technique we could come up with that could sort of deal with the experimental conditions,” said SLAC scientist Thom Hersbach.

In addition, the team developed a special “flow cell,” Sokaras said, that could clear hydrogen bubbles that form during the electrode’s operation and interfere with the X-ray experiment.

Using those capabilities together, the team made the first ever observations of platinum actively corroding, recording X-ray spectra from the negatively polarized electrode’s surface.

A Years-Long Effort to Confirm the Culprit

Prior to running the experiment, the researchers had a hunch that hydrides were to blame for the corrosion, but it took several years of analyzing the data before they could prove this hypothesis.

“It just took loads and loads of different iterations of trying to figure out ‘how do we accurately capture what’s going on?'” Hersbach said.

Using computational models of platinum hydrides and platinides, the researchers simulated the spectra they would expect to see from each structure under the SSRL X-ray beam. Comparing the numerous simulated spectra with the results of their experiment confirmed that only platinum hydride could have produced their results. “By advancing the frontiers of X-ray science, SSRL has developed operando methods that, combined with modern supercomputing, now allow us to tackle decades-old scientific questions,” Sokaras said.

Towards a Solution for Electrochemical Devices

Now, the team’s findings can be used to develop solutions for platinum corrosion in electrolyzers and many other electrochemical devices. The project, Koper says, “shows how important in science it is to put a lot of expertise together.”

Reference: “Platinum hydride formation during cathodic corrosion in aqueous solutions” by Thomas J. P. Hersbach, Angel T. Garcia-Esparza, Selwyn Hanselman, Oscar A. Paredes Mellone, Thijs Hoogenboom, Ian T. McCrum, Dimitra Anastasiadou, Jeremy T. Feaster, Thomas F. Jaramillo, John Vinson, Thomas Kroll, Amanda C. Garcia, Petr Krtil, Dimosthenis Sokaras and Marc T. M. Koper, 22 January 2025, Nature Materials.

DOI: 10.1038/s41563-024-02080-y

SSRL is a DOE Office of Science user facility.

