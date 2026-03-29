Scientists Track Bees in 3D and Discover Remarkable Secret Navigation Skills

Honeybees fly consistent, landmark-guided routes with remarkable precision, revealing better navigation than their waggle dance suggests.

A research team at the University of Freiburg, led by neurobiologist and behavioral biologist Prof. Dr. Andrew Straw, investigated how honey bees fly between their hive and a nearby food source. Using a drone, the scientists tracked bees traveling through an agricultural landscape over a distance of about 120 meters (394 feet).

To follow each bee’s route, the team used the “Fast Lock-On (FLO) Tracking” method developed in Straw’s lab. This technique involves placing a tiny reflective marker on the insect. A computer mounted on the drone then analyzes reflected light to detect the bee within milliseconds and continuously monitor its position.

The findings reveal that every honeybee follows its own distinct path and repeats it with remarkable precision on both outbound and return trips. The bees rely on visual features in the environment to guide their navigation.

“Our tracking system makes it possible for the first time to record high-resolution 3D flight paths of honey bees in natural landscapes,” explains Straw. “Our recordings show that each bee has its own preferred route and flies it very precisely. You could almost say that each bee has its own personality.”

Precision Navigation and the Role of Landmarks

The researchers analyzed 255 flight paths near the Kaiserstuhl region in Germany. This agricultural area includes hedges, a cornfield, and a tree that blocks the direct line between the hive and the food source. “We found a high degree of precision in the flight paths. Individual bees repeated their individual flight paths nearly exactly on several flights. They often fly just a few centimeters away from their previous paths,” Straw emphasizes.

The smallest deviations occurred near prominent features such as the tree. In contrast, the greatest variation appeared over the cornfield, where the scenery is visually uniform.

“Our results suggest that visual landmarks aid the bees’ navigation and increase the precision of their flight paths,” explains Straw. In contrast, the bees’ uncertainty increases in visually monotonous environments.

The study also sheds new light on the waggle dance, the behavior bees use to communicate the location of food sources. “It was previously known that the directional information in the waggle dance is not entirely accurate,” explains Straw. For food sources approximately 100 metres away, the directional information in the waggle dance can deviate by around 30 degrees.

Rethinking the Accuracy of the Waggle Dance

“Our research has shown that individual bees navigate much more accurately to destinations they are familiar with. Even where their flight paths vary most, they deviate from their individual route by only a few degrees,” says Straw.

“Our results allow us to conclude that the inaccuracy of the waggle dance is not due to the bees’ limited navigational abilities. Rather, individual animals are spatially much more accurately oriented than their dance communication would suggest,” he concludes.

Reference: “Precise, individualized foraging flights in honeybees revealed by multicopter drone-based tracking” by Rachael Stentiford, Michael J.M. Harrap, Victor V. Titov, Stephan Lochner and Andrew D. Straw, 16 February 2026, Current Biology.

DOI: 10.1016/j.cub.2026.01.045

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