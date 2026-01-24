Scientists Uncover Potential “Two-in-One” Treatment for Diabetes and Heart Disease

The experimental drug IC7Fc reduces artery-clogging fats and inflammation in mice, pointing to a potential new strategy for preventing heart disease.

Earlier work linked the experimental drug ‘IC7Fc’ to improvements in type 2 diabetes, and new research now points to a possible role in cardiovascular health as well. Scientists report that the compound may lower the risk of heart disease by reducing harmful cholesterol in the bloodstream and calming inflammatory activity that damages blood vessels over time.

The findings come from a preclinical study published in Science Advances, led by researchers at Leiden University Medical Centre in the Netherlands in collaboration with Monash University and other international partners.

In experiments involving mice genetically predisposed to heart disease, treatment with IC7Fc led to clear reductions in blood fat (triglycerides) and cholesterol, markers closely linked to the development of cardiovascular complications.

The study also found that the drug limited the formation of fatty plaques along artery walls and reduced inflammation within the vessels themselves. Because plaque buildup and chronic inflammation are central drivers of heart attacks and strokes, the researchers say these results highlight IC7Fc’s potential to influence multiple processes involved in heart disease, while underscoring the need for further studies to determine whether similar effects occur in humans.

From diabetes control to heart protection

The research was led by Professor Mark Febbraio from the Monash Institute of Pharmaceutical Sciences (MIPS), who has played a key role in the discovery of IC7Fc and its long-term investigation as a potential new therapy for metabolic diseases.

“Our earlier studies showed IC7Fc could help manage type 2 diabetes, a metabolic disease. This new research shows it can also reduce atherosclerosis, meaning it slows the ‘clogging’ of the arteries, where fatty deposits build up and restrict blood flow to the heart,” Professor Febbraio said.

“Heart disease remains the world’s biggest killer, driven largely by atherosclerosis. Even with common treatments that lower blood pressure and cholesterol, many people are still at risk, showing there’s more work to do.”

Benefits extend beyond weight loss

In previous research, IC7Fc was shown to help reduce appetite and body fat in obese mice, however in this study using lean mice prone to high cholesterol and artery disease, IC7Fc did not change body weight or food intake.

This suggests IC7Fc’s weight-loss effects may mainly apply to obesity, while its heart-protective benefits, like reducing cholesterol buildup in arteries, could still help lean individuals.

The findings highlight IC7Fc’s potential as a versatile treatment and point to the need for further research in humans.

“These results suggest IC7Fc could offer a dual benefit – helping reduce obesity in some, while protecting the heart in others,” Professor Febbraio said.

“It’s an exciting step towards a treatment that targets both metabolic and cardiovascular disease.”

Reference: “The designer cytokine IC7Fc attenuates atherosclerosis development by targeting hyperlipidemia in mice” by Wietse In het Panhuis, Ellen Thiemann, Daisy M. A. H. van Dijk, Bibian Been, Kelsey E. Jarrett, Amber Meurs, Sander Kooijman, Milaine V. Hovingh, Melanie Modder, Bram W. van Os, Thijs J. Sluiter, Niek Blomberg, Amanda C. M. Pronk, Salwa Afkir, Trea C. M. Streefland, Reshma A. Lalai, Maria O. Taveras, Sen Zhang, Timothy E. Adams, Lauren V. Terry, Sarah M. Turpin-Nolan, Margreet R. de Vries, Martin Giera, Stefan Rose-John, Noam Zelcer, Jan Freark de Boer, Thomas Q. de Aguiar Vallim, Mark A. Febbraio, Patrick C. N. Rensen and Milena Schönke, 24 October 2025, Science Advances.

DOI: 10.1126/sciadv.adx3794

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