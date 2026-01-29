New Drug Stops Weight Gain and Lowers Cholesterol by Targeting Nitric Oxide

Scientists have discovered an enzyme that drives fat production and shown that blocking it prevents weight gain and lowers cholesterol in mice.
Obesity is now one of the most widespread health challenges worldwide and is a major driver of preventable disease and early death. The condition significantly increases the risk of related illnesses, including heart disease and fatty liver disease (MASLD). These trends have accelerated as modern lifestyles increasingly favor high-calorie foods and reduced physical activity.
At the center of the new research is nitric oxide, a small gas molecule that acts as a powerful regulator of many biological processes.
Nitric oxide influences how cells function by binding to specific proteins and modifying their activity. When this signaling system becomes unbalanced, with either too much or too little nitric oxide attached to key proteins, normal metabolic control can break down and contribute to disease.
In findings published in the journal Science Signaling, scientists from University Hospitals and Case Western Reserve University uncovered a previously unknown enzyme known as SCoR2. The enzyme removes nitric oxide from proteins that govern how fat is stored and produced in the body. By eliminating nitric oxide from these proteins, SCoR2 switches on fat synthesis, demonstrating that the enzyme plays a central role in the body’s ability to generate fat and opening the door to new therapeutic strategies.
Turning off fat production
The researchers then blocked SCoR2 using both genetic methods and a newly developed drug. In mouse models, inhibiting this nitric oxide-removing enzyme prevented weight gain and reduced liver damage. The same drug also lowered levels of harmful cholesterol.
“We have a new class of drug that prevents weight gain and lowers cholesterol—a potential therapy for obesity and cardiovascular disease, with additional hepatic benefits,” explained lead author of the study, Jonathan Stamler, MD, President and Co-Founder, Harrington Discovery Institute, Distinguished University Professor, Robert S. and Sylvia K. Reitman Family Foundation Professor of Cardiovascular Innovation, and Professor of Medicine and of Biochemistry at University Hospitals and Case Western Reserve University.
“In the liver, nitric oxide inhibits the proteins that make fat and cholesterol. In fat tissue, nitric oxide inhibits the genetic program that makes the enzymes that create fat,” Dr. Stamler added.
A new path toward obesity treatment
Next steps in this research involve advancing the drug into clinical trials, which should take about 18 months.
“Our team looks forward to further developing a first-in-class drug to block weight gain and lower cholesterol, with favorable effects on liver health,” Dr. Stamler said.
Reference: “The protein denitrosylase SCoR2 regulates lipogenesis and fat storage” by Nicholas M. Venetos, Colin T. Stomberski, Hua-Lin Zhou, Zhaoxia Qian, Precious J. McLaughlin, Puneet K. Bansal, John Feczko, Ilya Bederman, Hoa Nguyen, Alfred Hausladen, Joseph C. Schindler, Zachary W. Grimmett, Henri Brunengraber, Richard T. Premont and Jonathan S. Stamler, 23 December 2025, Science Signaling.
DOI: 10.1126/scisignal.adv0660
Disclosure: The drug will be developed with the help of Harrington Discovery Institute at UH, which has a singular mission: To accelerate promising discoveries into medicines for unmet needs. Now in its 13th year, Harrington Discovery Institute’s growing portfolio includes 227 medicines in the making; 75 institutions supported; 46 companies launched; 24 medicines in clinic; and 15 licenses to pharma.
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I would like to be put in the study. I’m a 54 yr old female, 5’1 and 130lbs and high cholesterol and triglycerides. I have genetics against me as well as age and bad habits. Past medicines haven’t done much. Now I’m starting to get high blood pressure.
I would like to be involved in this study. Blocked arteries from high cholesterol and genetics. Age 67.
Please put me in the study. I am 75 years old. I am 5′ 2, and weigh 200. My insurance just stopped paying for saxcenda, and I had good results with that med. I exercise on my recumbent bike for an hour a day.
I would like to be put in the study.I am 76 years old and have a borderline diabetes, and I also have heart disease in my family.I would love to be put in the study.Thank you
Could this be answer to prayer? 5’1″, 82yo, 163#, dx: with fatty liver dz and hypercholesterolemia by heredity being treated by cardiologist with statins..enduring terrible life altering side effects.Please consider me for trial.
Put me on the trail. Overweight, fatty liver for years, high cholesterol, 2 heart attacks. Help???
I would like to be part of the trial. I’m a male 66. I have a BMI of 32 and high cholesterol with a fatty liver for the past 10 years.
I would participate in the clinical trial. 20 lbs overweight with high cholesterol and high blood pressure. My husband would participate too, as he has fatty liver disease
I’d like to be in your study.. am a female, 78 years old.
I’d like to be considered for the study as well. I am 38 male, overweight, high blood pressure, family history of heart problems. Please let me know something.
Put me in the study
I would like to be on this trial if possible, I am in SA I had two open heart surgeries and a pacemaker, I am 67 years old, obese with a BMI of 30, my cholesterol is high.
Hi there iam Lebogang and I’d like to be put to study
Welcome to life. Walk and eat more fruit and veggies. Trust i to hear this too. My got down to it. Do this or find another and it worked. Move everyday and drank more water. Added fruits and veggies a favorite it worked.
I am 64 high cholesterol, high blood pressure, BMI 31. I have hugh lipoprotein a.
I would like to be part of the trial.
This is interesting and fascinating science. However, I am a little concerned about the fact we do need fats for hormonal balance and for our brains. Will dementia become a risk? Does it block all fats? Will omega be blocked?
H i I had weight problems all my life.I am 65 5feet 2 inch and weight 250 I have tried everything i have alot heath problems High Blood and alot more 5 take 5 blood pressure pills a day and i what to get off them
I would like to be in the study.lifevlibg battle with weightvansvthevnet generation in ourvdamilyvstrygglingvascwell!
I’d like to be in on the trials
I would love to be put in this study. I was just a 127 pound 3 months ago and believe it or not im now 162. Im blown away. I also have high cholesterol. I need help to stop gaining this weight. I have started to eat better but I’m still in need of alot of help.
Please place me in this study. I am 61 years old, 5’4 and 170 lbs with extra high levels of LDL cholesterol for the last 10 years. I have tried everything, meds, exercise, fasting, I have bought every diet pill out there. I am not giving up.
I am 64 high cholesterol, high blood pressure, BMI 31. I have hugh lipoprotein a.
I would like to be part of the trial.
Please consider me for pending clinical trials: 65-yo Female, status post sleeve gastrectomy 8 weeks. Started at 318 lbs; 23 lost before surgery, in 250s now. I’m 5’4”. Premorbid prior to surgery: metabolic syndrome, hypercholesterolemia, hypertriglyceridemia, hypertension, obstructive sleep apnea. Genetic predisposition for CV disease and stroke. On Monjauro, Jardiance, Tresiba and Lyumjev preop. Postop decrease in Tresiba by half and minimal short-acting Lyumjev. Weight loss will slow; concern about regaining weight, especially if discontinuing GLP-1.
I would like to be in this study I do every right diet exercise still 217 pounds 5’3 42 yrs old female one year ago I was 140 pounds I tried everything my next step is gastric sleeve surgery im desperate to lose weight it is causijg issues in my personal life i just need help
I would be a test bunny please
Put me in coach
Hello, I am 65 yrs old and have type 2 diabetes and high cholesterol. I have the gene that causes me to have high cholesterol regardless of a healthy diet. I had breast cancer 6 yrs ago and have had clear mammograms since. I want to stay healthy fir my 3 grand babies. Please consider me for the trial. Thank you and God Bless.
Let me guess, you’re on statins?
I would like to be put into this study I have just been diagnosed with diabetes, have been on cholesterol drugs since the age of 30. I am now 56.
I am a 67 year old woman (235 lb). I have high cholesterol, bad knees,hip and lower back but still try to stay active. I lost 76 lbs 14 years ago with weight watchers. I would like to loose 50 lbs. I don’t want to look like a bikini model, I just want to be comfortable. So please choose me.
I would like to participate in the study. I am 53 y/o female. 5ft 7 in. 238 lbs. I have fatty liver and high cholesterol.
I would love to be on the weight loss meds i have been struggling on my life I like to try something that will work
I would love to be part. High cholesterol (genetic) & fatty liver.
I’m from South Africa 54 years type 2 diabetes I need you study if it can help it’s promoting time for your business
I am 60 yrs old. 5’ 1” 167 lbs.
Very high cholesterol even with a good diet. Statin cause too much body pain to live with.
I would entertain being part of the study.
Interested in participating in study. How does one go about applying to see if they are eligible?
I would like to participate in your study for weight loss. My mother had a stroke and heart attack. I am 4’10” and weigh 135. I do I terminate fasting but can not lose the weight.
I need this please
I would really like to be considered for trial. Both parents have heart disease. I am 52. Grandparents also had cardiac issues. There are genetic cholesterol and hypertension as well as diabetes and CKD issues in the family. Grandfather had first heart attack at 45. I am doing my best to stave these off. So far, my cholesterol has been predominant issue. All numbers were in danger zones till I went plant based diet and have been working hard to change it and put on statin which I hate- side effects are miserable! I still weigh 178 roughly at 5’4”. And can’t seem to budge it further.
I’m interested in joining your study group. I have obesity and difficulty in maintaining weight loss.
I would like to know more.
I am 5’3″ and weigh 165. I have high cholesterol but cannot take stating due to joint pain. I also suffer from Hashimoto’s. I am 73 years old and would love to participate in this study.
I would like to be involved in your study ,I am 65 yrs old ,296 pds 5ft 4 inches,try everything to lose weight nothing works ,I been diagnosed with high blood pressure and high cholesterol, and heart problems. If you can tell me how to join up for this clinical trial I would appreciate it and maybe I could get my health to be healthy again thank you
I am interested in this trial study…I am 57 years old, 230 pounds and 5′ 3″. Ive had obesity, high blood pressure, hyperlipidemia, cholesterol and diabetes for the last 10 years. Ive been on different medications to manage all of this some working for me but most not. Metformin manages the diabetes with some side effects as I have tried ozempic and mounjaro without success due to the the stomach issues of delayed emptying I had to frequently use suppositories and ex lax just to be able to go to the bathroom despite my best efforts of eating healthy….that was not sustainable nor realistic to live like that…ive been told it’s just my genetics….that I have metabolic syndrome…that my body just didn’t respond to the key component of semiglutide in them medications…I never give up hope that with science steadily evolving that one day something will be invented that helps people like me….
…I am 57 years old, 230 pounds and 5′ 3″. Ive had obesity, high blood pressure, hyperlipidemia, cholesterol and diabetes for the last 10 years. Ive been on different medications to manage all of this some working for me but most not. Metformin manages the diabetes with some side effects as I have tried ozempic and mounjaro without success due to the the stomach issues of delayed emptying I had to frequently use suppositories and ex lax just to be able to go to the bathroom despite my best efforts of eating healthy….that was not sustainable nor realistic to live like that…ive been told it’s just my genetics….that I have metabolic syndrome…that my body just didn’t respond to the key component of semiglutide in them medications…I never give up hope that with science steadily evolving that one day something will be invented that helps people like me….
Do I qualify for your study?
I am 41 years old, 1,73cm tall and weigh 100kg!! Have been managing hypertension for a few years with meds. I walk for 20min evey day and am not lazy.
Nothing seems to work to loose weight.
Few years ago I tried saxcenda… reduced my appetite for the 1st 3 days then nothing… I gave up after 5 months of seeing or feeling no difference.
Hi im 50 years female from Pakistan struggling to control weight gaining but no hope i am facing multiple problem i would love to b on trials
Will it help people with no thyroid?
I would love to be in this study I am 58 years old Wait 260 lb at 5’10 have high cholesterol high blood pressure and heart disease please put me in this study
I am very interested. I am a 52 year old overweight female who just had a cholesterol reading of 310. I’m not currently on any medications and am in general good health except for my weight and cholesterol.
I would love to be in this study I have high cholesterol high blood pressure and heart disease and overweight
I would like to take part of your trials. Im 64 with very low thyroid diagnosed 10 years ago and thats when my weight spiraled out of control. Too much radiation gave me high blood pressure boarding diabetes high cholesterol brittal bone disease from my parathyroid sucking the vitamin D out if my bones so last year had 3 parathyroids removed. Before the removal I was on semiglutide and went from 227 to 134 in a year back to my normal and felt amazing however after the surgery it stopped working and Im back up to 170 and feel like crap! Changed me to Tirzepatide now taking 2x a week and I’ve only lost a pound in one month. Something is not right and they cannot figure it out. I need help to get back on track and hope your trail could be the key.
I would like to participate in this study. I’m age 63, 5’9” and 358 lbs and have been diagnosed with fatty liver
I’m 82 and am gaining weight fast and not eating all that much. I’d like to try the study to loose aptx 30 lbs.
just take supplement L-arginine, does the same thing plus lower high BP. It’s all about $$ for them. University researchers sell their research to Big pharma who want you to buy more drugs instead of otc supplements. Study and learn about all supplements effects and interactions then stop taking feeding Big pharma.
But if it was the same then how would it get published in a research paper??
In order for ur study to be published it has to be fairly unique and kind of un-existing else it is just a process improvement etc.
I’m interested in the study. I’m a 53,
185 pounds and 5’4. I’m in menopause. I gained after my 2nd child and cat lose it. I can’t afford the high cost of weight loss meds. I walk, climb steps, jog on the treadmill and occasionally ski.
Please consider me for the study. 55 yo female with a 39.5 bmi, high cholesterol and fatty liver disease.
Would like to try.
I’m diabetic,also hypertensive may I be enrolled too
I am very interested
It’s not good if you can’t afford it I’ve been approved for my doctor that will Wegovyshots and been denied three or four times. It’s ridiculous. How a lot of us have these disease and they’re doing nothing to help stop your disease for progressing to getting other things which means you would need insurances for a longer time and more expensive. Why make more medicine that we can’t afford? Can’t buy it anyway or try
It’s not good if you can’t afford it I’ve been approved for my doctor that will Wegovyshots and been denied three or four times. It’s ridiculous. How a lot of us have these disease and they’re doing nothing to help stop your disease for progressing to getting other things which means you would need insurances for a longer time and more expensive. Why make more medicine that we can’t afford? Can’t buy it anyway or try
I would love to be in the study! I have high cholesterol, fatty liver, heart disease ect. I’m 56 150 lbs all in my stomach. Not a high enough bmi (25) for insurance to cover anything. Borderline diabetic. I’m beginning to think I need to become diabetic in order to get help. I would greatly appreciate the help!
My name is Shelee Payne. I am 64 and i would love to lose 10kg. I have been on cholesterol tabs since 32 and now have fatty liver. I desperately want to go off cholesterol tabs but when I tried my cholesterol went to 12.6. I play a lot of golf so I am active. I won’t touch all these unhealthy diet medications. Please put me in yr study.
I did not relate this the same as others did. I understood it as this drug will keep you from gaining weight not that it will cause weight loss. I don’t necessarily need to lose weight but rather not gain it. I am 66 115 lbs at 5’3”. I have had two heart attacks and have genetic cholesterol disease. I have an RCA 100% blockage that cannot be stented. I currently take Repatha Injection every two weeks.
My biggest worry is my 18 yr old daughter, she is 5’8” over 250 lbs and has severe fatty liver disease. If she develops our genetic cholesterol disease it will kill her. Can you help?
I did not relate this the same as others did. I understood it as this drug will keep you from gaining weight not that it will cause weight loss. I don’t necessarily need to lose weight but rather not gain it.
I am 66 years old. 115 lbs at 5’3”. I have had two heart attacks and have genetic cholesterol disease. I have an RCA 100% blockage that cannot be stented. I currently take Repatha Injection every two weeks.
My biggest worry is my 18 yr old daughter, she is 5’8” over 250 lbs and has severe fatty liver disease. If she develops our genetic cholesterol disease it will kill her. Can you help? Is there a way to see if she qualifies for your trial?
Hello!
I would very much appreciate being considered for your study.
I am 55yrs, 205lbs, high cholesterol, genetics as well as prediabetic.
Thank you
I am 54. Just recently been diagnosed with hypertension and have had high chloresterol for years. Since I hit menopause I’ve put on more than 50 lbs. Heart Disease and Diabetes run in my family. I would love to be part of the study.
I would like to be your study. I am 59 and have weight issues as well as some health issues. Menopause has made things worse. Please consider me. Thank You.
I’m not a weight loss.You cannot lose the belly fat, and I need help.I’ve done everything I can.I’m 55 years old, and I would like to be in your study.I’m a great candidate.
I would like to be a part of your study. I am 58, I currently take 3 cholesterol meds, I have 5 stents. Cholesterol is genetic.
I would like being considered for your study. 53 years old, since my menopause I have gained 25 pound’s and unable to loose weight, at risk for high cholesterol and my A1c is now borderline. I can’t get ozempic or alternative due to thyroid problems. Can you help please.
Both my parents have a fatty liver, I suffer from high blood pressure that has yet to be regulated. Just found out I also High cholesterol. I’m 45 y.o. female, about 180 lbs. Would definitely like to be considered for the study. I’m a single mom who is working on a healthier lifestyle so that I can be healthy and live longer for my children and grandchildren.
I would like to be considered high cholesterol very interested,,68