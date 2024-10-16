This study is the first to investigate how individuals with these conditions develop biases that arise automatically within the general population.
Dyslexia and dyscalculia are most commonly recognized for the challenges they create with literacy and numeracy skills.
However, a recent study has revealed that individuals with these conditions may possess previously overlooked strengths, including a reduced bias toward others based on characteristics like disability, race, or gender.
The research set out to explore whether, and to what extent, those with the two learning difficulties acquire certain traits that most people with no disabilities develop automatically.
To do this, it examined data amassed through Project Implicit’s Implicit Association Test (IAT) database on attitudes to disability.
It analysed both the responses to a number of questions – and the time taken to respond – from more than 460,000 people, including 22,747 with physical disabilities, 14,700 with dyslexia, and 1,721 with dyscalculia.
Findings: Reduced Bias Among Individuals with Learning Disabilities
The results showed those with dyslexia exhibited significantly less implicit bias than those with no disability, something the researchers had predicted based on existing knowledge of the condition and its effects.
However, those with dyscalculia exhibited even less bias, compared to those with dyslexia and from the wider population.
The researchers say the results provide new insights into the development of people with conditions such as dyslexia and dyscalculia.
However, they say they are particularly striking in that they support previous suggestions that not all the impacts of such conditions are as negative as many people might perceive them to be.
Published in the journal Neurodiversity, the study was led by Dr Gray Atherton and Dr Liam Cross from the University of Plymouth’s School of Psychology.
It is part of their wider programme of research looking at the experiences of people with a range of neurodiverse conditions, which has recently involved studies looking at whether board and role-playing games have benefits for those with autism.
A Positive Perspective on Neurodiversity
Dr Cross said: “For most people, categorizing social groups is one of the first things we automatically learn how to do. It means we inherently know things about people’s race and gender and, as a result, begin to exhibit certain implicit and psychological biases. Our study shows there are groups within society who, in line with difficulties developing literacy and numeracy skills, may not develop these biases. Our contention would be that not having these biases is a good thing, for the individuals concerned and for modern society as a whole.”
Dr Atherton added: “Our research always tries to explore if there are ways to consider a learning disability as far more than just an individual or a negative issue. Based on this new study, we can see how people with dyslexia and dyscalculia are potentially not being influenced by many of society’s rules in the way that those without such a condition are. It reinforces the message that not everyone needs to be at the same level of competence, as they can bring other strengths to society’s table.”
Reference: “People with dyslexia or dyscalculia are less biased: Results of a preregistered study from over 450,000 people on the implicit association test” by Liam Cross, Gray Atherton and Roderick I Nicolson, 7 October 2024, Neurodiversity.
DOI: 10.1177/27546330241288164
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It is not necessary for everyone to be at the same level of competence, as they can bring other strengths to society’s table.
VERY GOOD!!!
Just as in the interaction and balance of topological vortices, each topological vortex is a variable, and a natural constant, and a quantification metrics.
All things follow certain laws, which can be revealed through observation and research (such as topological structures). When physics is passionate about studying imaginary particles and things, it is no longer much different from theology.
Scientific research guided by correct theories can help people avoid detours, failures, and exaggeration. The physical phenomena observed by researchers in experiments are always appearances, never the natural essence of things. The natural essence of things needs to be extracted and sublimated based on mathematical theories via appearances , rather than being imagined arbitrarily.
Everytime scientific revolution, the scientific research space brought by the new paradigm expands exponentially. Physics should not ignore the analyzable physical properties of topological vortices.
(1) Traditional physics: based on mathematical formalism, experimental verification and arbitrary imagination.
(2) Topological Vortex Theory (TVT): Although also based on mathematics (such as topology), it focuses more on non intuitive geometry and topological structures, challenging traditional physical intuition.
Topological Vortex Theory (TVT) points out the limitations of the Standard Model in describing the large-scale structure of the universe, proposes the need to consider non-standard model components such as dark matter and dark energy, and suggests that topological vortex fields may be key to understanding these phenomena. Topological vortex theory (TVT) heralds innovative technologies such as topological electronics, topological smart batteries, topological quantum computing, etc., which may bring low-energy electronic components, almost inexhaustible currents, and revolutionary computing platforms, etc.
Topology tells us that topological vortices and antivortices can form new spacetime structures via the synchronous effect of superposition, deflection, or twisting of them. Mathematics does not tell us that there must be God particles, ghost particles, fermions, or bosons present. When physics and mathematics diverge, arbitrary imagination will make physics no different from theology. Topological vortex research reflections on the philosophy and methodology of science help us understand the nature essence of science and the limitations of scientific methods. This not only has guiding significance for scientific research itself, but also has important implications for science education and popularization.
Today, so-called official (such as PRL, Nature, Science, PNAS, etc.) in physics stubbornly believes that two sets of cobalt-60 rotating in opposite directions can become two sets of objects that mirror each other, is a typical case that pseudoscience is rampant and domineering.
Please witness the exemplary collaboration between theoretical physicists and experimentalists (https://scitechdaily.com/microscope-spacecrafts-most-precise-test-of-key-component-of-the-theory-of-general-relativity/#comment-854286). Let us continue to witness with facts the dirtiest and ugliest era in the history of human social sciences and humanities. The laws of nature will not change due to misleading of certain so-called academic publications or endorsements from certain so-called scientific awards.
As some comments have stated ( https://scitechdaily.com/super-photons-unveiled-sculpting-light-into-unbreakable-communication-networks/#comment-861546 ): Fortunately, we have enough pieces to put the puzzle together properly, and there are folks who have chosen to forego today’s societal structures in order to do exactly that.
Additionally, some comments have stated ( https://scitechdaily.com/science-made-simple-what-is-nuclear-fission/#comment-862083 ): You have been spewing this type of nonsensical word salad for several years now. Outrage doesn’t equal competence. If anything, your inability to convince anyone is a sign of your incompetence. Ask the commenter：Today, so-called official (such as PRL, Nature, Science, PNAS, etc.) in physics stubbornly believes that two sets of cobalt-60 rotating in opposite directions can become two sets of objects that mirror each otherand even win awards. These so-called academic publications blatantly talk nonsense, which is a public humiliation of the normal intellectual level of the public. Do you think this is human misfortune or personal misfortune?
Academic circle is not Entertainment industry. Have some people really never know what shame is?
I don’t mean to troll, but, what does your reply have to do with dyslexia and/or dyscalculia?
Woke researchers somehow always do more damage to their cause through their activism without noticing. These researchers found that people with learning disabilities also have much less implicit bias. The obvious conclusion is people with learning disabilities are less capable of learning to discriminate. It is sometimes a strength to learn associations between groups of people and concepts and inductively expect them to repeat in the future. Their spin on that conclusion may be welcome but exposes their own biases.
I like the intent, but it’s not helping. If the researchers would like to help, find new and better ways of teaching writing and math. I think they’ll find that these “learning disabilities” of dyslexia and dyscalculia are simply different ways of learning, requiring different strategies of teaching. Address the weaknesses the conditions cause, so another kind of person can focus on using their strengths in society.
I still found the study interesting. They did realize they should have not relied on people to self-diagnose themselves as dyslexic or dyscalculic, which is important as most people haven’t heard of dyscalculia. The study also entirely relies on Harvard’s Project Implicit database, and I’m not convinced their IAT test measures what they think it measures.
Your comments on finding better ways to teach hit the problem spot-on. A recent article wrote of using applied-math teaching to give construction and trade workers the math skills they need to better do the work they deal with on a daily basis. I know that when I was in school I had much difficulty with algebra and calculus, but very little trouble understanding geometry and trigonometry. The difference was that I could see what the latter two were trying to solve.
As for having less inherent biases, I have friends with wildly varying points of view, and most of them wonder how I manage to pull that off…my reply is don’t shout at either viewpoint, I just discuss any difference of opinion calmly. Try it, it works… usually.
Too bad those strengths don’t help with grades.