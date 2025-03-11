Scientists Unlock Secret to Safer, More Powerful Batteries – And It’s in Your Closet

Scientists have demonstrated that nylon enhances the performance of lithium batteries.

Scientists in Saudi Arabia have made a significant breakthrough that could enhance the performance and reduce the cost of lithium-metal batteries by integrating nylon into their design, according to two new studies published in ACS Energy Letters and Energy & Environmental Science.

Lithium batteries are widely used due to their high energy density, lightweight properties, and lower carbon dioxide emissions. These advantages make them ideal for smartphones, compact consumer electronics, and even space exploration technology.

There are two main types of lithium batteries. Lithium-ion batteries, the more common variant, power everyday devices such as laptops and smartphones. Lithium-metal batteries, however, offer even greater energy density and have potential applications in robotics, transportation, and other advanced industries. Despite their promise, lithium-metal batteries face challenges related to safety and longevity. Their production relies on corrosive, hazardous materials, and their operation is hindered by excessive parasitic reactions—unwanted side reactions that degrade performance and compromise safety.

The Role of Nylon as an Additive

Additives help stabilize battery interfaces, thereby enhancing performance. The studies by the KAUST researchers found that nylon, the same polymer used in clothes, can be dissolved in mild lithium solution to act as an additive for lithium-metal batteries. The result was lithium-metal batteries that were more efficient, had longer lifespans, and showed few parasitic reactions.

Thus, by examining the chemistry of nylon and lithium interactions, including key molecular bonds, the study shows that the commercial fabric can be dissolved in far milder solvents than previously thought for superior battery performance.

“Polymers have always been difficult to dissolve in common battery electrolytes. We did an intensive study of the chemical properties and modified the solvation structure and interactions,” explained Zhiming Zhao, a postdoctoral scientist at King Abdullah University of Science (KAUST) who authored the study.

“My research team is dedicated to building renewable energy and storage solutions such as higher energy density and safer batteries to accelerate decarbonization adoption in the Kingdom. This was a discovery that promises cheaper and safer additives and demonstrates the benefits of basic scientific research,” said KAUST Professor and Chair of the KAUST Center of Excellence for Renewable Energy and Storage Technologies (CREST) Husam Alshareef, who led the two studies.

References:

“New Dissolution Chemistry of Nylon Promises Reversible Li-Metal Batteries” by Zhiming Zhao, Georgian Melinte, Yongjiu Lei, Dong Guo, Mohamed N. Hedhili, Zixiong Shi, Hussam Qasem and Husam N. Alshareef, 9 February 2025, ACS Energy Letters.

DOI: 10.1021/acsenergylett.4c03221

“Nylon electrolyte chemistry in high-energy Li-metal batteries” by Zhiming Zhao, Georgian Melinte, Dong Guo, Yongjiu Lei, Mohamed N. Hedhili, Xianrong Guo, Zixiong Shi, Yizhou Wang, Jehad K. El-Demellawi, Wenli Zhao and Husam N. Alshareef, 13 February 2025, Energy & Environmental Science.

DOI: 10.1039/D4EE05739B

KAUST opened CREST in September 2023 in alignment with its new strategic direction. The Kingdom is investing heavily in sustainable energy technologies, as Saudi Arabia has declared that it will be a net-zero carbon economy by 2060.

Never miss a breakthrough: Join the SciTechDaily newsletter.