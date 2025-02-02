Scientists Unlock the Secrets of Titan’s Dense Atmosphere

Scientists are unraveling the mysteries of Titan, Saturn’s largest moon, and its dense nitrogen-rich atmosphere.

Despite its smaller size and lower gravity compared to Earth, Titan boasts an atmosphere 1.5 times as dense. Researchers believe the atmosphere, rich in methane, is sustained by gases released from organic materials heated in its rocky interior.

Understanding Titan’s Atmosphere

The Southwest Research Institute (SwRI) joined forces with the Carnegie Institution for Science to conduct laboratory experiments aimed at uncovering how Saturn’s moon Titan sustains its distinctive nitrogen-rich atmosphere.

Titan is the second-largest moon in the solar system and the only one with a substantial atmosphere.

“While just 40% the diameter of the Earth, Titan has an atmosphere 1.5 times as dense as the Earth’s, even with a lower gravity,” explained SwRI’s Dr. Kelly Miller, lead author of a paper about these findings published in the journal Geochimica et Cosmochimica Acta. “Walking on the surface of Titan would feel a bit like scuba diving.”

Since its discovery in 1944, scientists have been intrigued by the origin, age, and evolution of Titan’s atmosphere, which is composed of roughly 95% nitrogen and 5% methane.

The Critical Role of Methane

“The presence of methane is critical to the existence of Titan’s atmosphere,” Miller says. “The methane is removed by reactions caused by sunlight and would disappear in about 30 million years after which the atmosphere would freeze onto the surface. Scientists think an internal source must replenish the methane, or else the atmosphere has a geologically short lifetime.”

Miller was also the lead author of a 2019 paper published in the Astrophysical Journal that proposed a theoretical model of how the atmosphere may have developed and is replenished over the years. The paper theorizes that large amounts of highly complex organic materials are heated up in Titan’s rocky interior, releasing nitrogen as well as carbon gases like methane. The gas then seeps out at the surface, where it forms a thick atmosphere around the moon. This theory is corroborated by the recent experiments that heated organic materials to temperatures of 250 to 500 Celsius at pressures up to 10 kilobars to simulate the interior conditions of Titan. The experiments produced carbon gases like carbon dioxide and methane in sufficient quantities to help supply Titan’s atmospheric reservoir.

Supporting Evidence from Experiments

The paper is largely based on data from NASA’s Cassini-Huygens spacecraft mission, which launched in 1997 and explored the Saturn system from 2004 to 2017. NASA plans to launch its next mission to the Saturnian system in 2028 with a spacecraft dubbed Dragonfly. It will include a quadcopter designed to explore Titan up close and investigate whether environments at Titan could have ever been conducive for life. Miller is working next with a global team of researchers to study the habitability of the subsurface liquid ocean.`

Reference: “Experimental heating of complex organic matter at Titan’s interior conditions supports contributions to atmospheric N 2 and CH 4 ” by K.E. Miller, D.I. Foustoukos, G.D. Cody and C.M. O’D. Alexander, 24 December 2024, Geochimica et Cosmochimica Acta.

DOI: 10.1016/j.gca.2024.12.026

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