Scientists Warn: Synthetic “Mirror Life” Could Pose Unprecedented Risks

Researchers are warning of potential risks from the development of synthetic organisms called mirror bacteria, which have reversed molecular chirality.

These organisms could evade immune systems, disrupt natural ecosystems, and pose threats to human, animal, plant, and environmental health.

Potential Risks of Mirror Bacteria

Researchers have published a new study in the journal Science highlighting potential risks associated with the development of mirror bacteria — synthetic organisms with reversed molecular chirality, meaning their molecular structures are mirror images of naturally occurring life forms.

Although creating mirror bacteria is still at least a decade away, significant progress has been made in recent years. The study warns that these organisms could pose serious risks to human, animal, plant, and environmental health if developed. The authors urge scientists, policymakers, and other stakeholders to engage in a global discussion to better understand and mitigate these potential dangers.

Expert Collaboration and Research Findings

The study was conducted by 38 experts from nine countries, specializing in fields such as immunology, plant pathology, ecology, evolutionary biology, biosecurity, and planetary sciences. Their findings are accompanied by a comprehensive 300-page technical report providing in-depth analysis.

While any threat is not imminent, the Science paper finds that mirror bacteria may pose serious risks. Immune defenses in humans, animals, and plants rely on recognizing specific molecular shapes found in invading bacteria. If these shapes were reflected — as they would be in mirror bacteria — recognition would be impaired and many basic immune defenses could fail, potentially leaving organisms vulnerable to infection.

Environmental Impact and Spread

The analysis also suggests that mirror bacteria in the environment may be able to evade natural predators like phages and protists, which rely heavily on chirally-mediated interactions to kill bacteria and limit their populations. Transport via animals and humans could enable the spread between diverse ecosystems. Persistent and widespread environmental populations of mirror bacteria would expose humans, animals, and plants to an ongoing risk of infection — a serious threat to humans and to global ecosystems.

Conclusion and Future Directions

The authors call for further scrutiny of their findings and conclude that, unless compelling evidence emerges that these organisms would not pose extraordinary dangers, mirror bacteria should not be created. Notably, the group includes several authors who previously held the creation of mirror bacteria as a long-term aspirational goal.

This paper marks a starting point for a broader discussion about the risks from mirror bacteria, including participation from the global scientific community, policymakers, research funders, and other stakeholders. Several of the authors on the paper are involved in planning a series of events throughout 2025, including events planned at the Institut Pasteur in France, the University of Manchester in the U.K. and the National University of Singapore, to scrutinize the findings of the paper and discuss steps that can be taken to prevent risks from mirror bacteria.

