Simple Three-Nutrient Blend Rapidly Improves Autism Behaviors in Mice

A low-dose blend of zinc, serine, and branched-chain amino acids dramatically improved brain signaling and social behavior across three different mouse models of autism.

Even brief treatment sparked real-time changes in neural connectivity, making this nutrient cocktail an intriguing path for future exploration.

Low-Dose Nutrient Blend Shows Potential in Autism Mouse Models

Researchers led by Tzyy-Nan Huang and Ming-Hui Lin at Academia Sinica in Taiwan have found that a small-dose combination of zinc, serine, and branched-chain amino acids may ease behavioral problems in several mouse models of autism.

The work, published December 2nd in the open-access journal PLOS Biology, suggests that these three supplements, when taken together, help strengthen communication between neurons and improve social interactions in the animals.

Why Nutrition Matters in Autism Research

Autism spectrum disorder (ASD) is linked to disrupted brain development that affects how neurons connect with one another. Nutrition is also recognized as an environmental factor that can influence ASD. Zinc, serine, and branched-chain amino acids have each been associated with potential benefits for neural connectivity.

The research team proposed that using all three together might work better than giving any one on its own and might also allow for lower doses. To test this idea, they used three different mouse models of ASD, examining levels of proteins involved in synapses, measuring calcium signals in the amygdala to track neural activity, and evaluating changes in social behaviors.

Combination Outperforms Individual Supplements

The team observed that autistic mice receiving the nutrient mixture showed protein expression patterns in the synapse that were more similar to those of typical mice. The treatment also reduced the excessive firing of neurons in the amygdala.

Behaviorally, the mice displayed improved social interactions after receiving the combined supplements. In contrast, giving the same amount of each nutrient alone produced no behavioral changes. This pattern held true in two additional autism mouse models, emphasizing that the three nutrients must act together for the low-dose approach to work.

Researchers Highlight Advantages of a Multi-Nutrient Strategy

Yi-Ping Hsueh explained, “As hundreds of genes are implicated in autism, each with distinct molecular functions, a ‘one gene–one therapy’ approach is impractical for addressing the complexity of ASD. Our findings show that a low-dose nutrient mixture containing zinc, branched-chain amino acids (BCAAs), and serine—working synergistically to improve synaptic function and social behaviors across three ASD mouse models—offers a safer and more practical strategy for long-term, broad application, even beginning in childhood.”

Tzyy-Nan Huang, one of the study’s first authors, added, “High doses of individual nutrient supplements such as zinc, branched-chain amino acids, and serine can improve synaptic function through different mechanisms, but low doses of any single nutrient alone are ineffective. It is exciting to see that combining these nutrients at low doses successfully restores synaptic proteomes and enhances social behaviors in three different mouse models of autism.”

Rapid Neural Changes Observed Within Days

Ming-Hui Lin, the study’s co–first author, noted, “I was thrilled to observe that just seven days of treatment with the nutrient mixture significantly modulated neuronal circuit activity and connectivity in real time. These results provide strong support for the beneficial effects of low-dose nutrient supplement combinations.”

Reference: “Low-dose mixtures of dietary nutrients ameliorate behavioral deficits in multiple mouse models of autism” by Tzyy-Nan Huang, Ming-Hui Lin, Tsan-Ting Hsu, Chen-Hsin Yu and Yi-Ping Hsueh, 2 December 2025, PLOS Biology.

DOI: 10.1371/journal.pbio.3003231

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