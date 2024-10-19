Startling Study Shows High-Potency Cannabis Alters DNA

The study shows that frequent use of high-potency cannabis alters DNA, affecting genes related to energy and immune function. These changes differ between those with and without psychosis, suggesting cannabis use could influence mental health through biological pathways.
According to new research from the Institute of Psychiatry, Psychology & Neuroscience at King’s College London and the University of Exeter, the use of high-potency cannabis leaves a unique imprint on DNA.
Published in Molecular Psychiatry, this is the first study to suggest that the use of high-potency cannabis leaves a distinct mark on DNA, providing valuable insights into the biological impact of cannabis use. High-potency cannabis is defined as having Delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) content of 10 percent or more.
The research also showed the effect of cannabis use on DNA is different in people experiencing their first episode of psychosis compared to users who have never experienced psychosis, suggesting there could be potential for DNA blood tests to help characterize those cannabis users at risk of developing psychosis to inform preventative approaches.
The study was funded by the Medical Research Council, the National Institute for Health and Care Research (NIHR) Maudsley Biomedical Research Centre (BRC), and the NIHR Exeter BRC.
Senior author Marta Di Forti, Professor of Drugs, Genes, and Psychosis at King’s IoPPN said: “With the increasing prevalence of cannabis use and more availability of high potency cannabis, there is a pressing need to better understand its biological impact, particularly on mental health. Our study is the first to show that potency cannabis leaves a unique signature on DNA related to mechanisms around the immune system and energy production. Future research needs to explore if the DNA signature for current cannabis use, and in particular the one of high potency types, can help identify those users most at risk to develop psychosis, both in recreational and medicinal use settings.”
Research Focus on DNA Methylation
Researchers explored the effects of cannabis use on DNA methylation – a chemical process detected in blood samples that alters how genes are functioning (whether they are switched ‘on’ or ‘off’). DNA methylation is a type of epigenetic change, which means it alters gene expression without affecting the DNA sequence itself and is considered a vital factor in the interplay between risk factors and mental health.
The laboratory team at the University of Exeter conducted complex analyses of DNA methylation across the whole human genome using blood samples from both people who have experienced first-episode psychosis and those who have never had a psychotic experience. The researchers investigated the impact of current cannabis use, including frequency and potency, on the DNA of a total of 682 participants
Key Findings on Gene Function
The analysis showed that frequent users of high-potency cannabis had changes in genes related to mitochondrial and immune function, particularly the CAVIN1 gene, which could affect energy and immune response. These changes were not explained by the well-established impact that tobacco has on DNA methylation, which is usually mixed into joints by most cannabis users.
Dr. Emma Dempster, Senior Lecturer at the University of Exeter and the study’s first author, said: “This is the first study to show that frequent use of high-potency cannabis leaves a distinct molecular mark on DNA, particularly affecting genes related to energy and immune function. Our findings provide important insights into how cannabis use may alter biological processes. DNA methylation, which bridges the gap between genetics and environmental factors, is a key mechanism that allows external influences, such as substance use, to impact gene activity. These epigenetic changes, shaped by lifestyle and exposures, offer a valuable perspective on how cannabis use may influence mental health through biological pathways.”
Dr. Emma Dempster meta-analyzed data from two cohorts: the GAP study, which consists of patients with first-episode psychosis in South London and Maudsley NHS Foundation Trust, and the EU-GEI study, which consists of patients with first-episode psychosis and healthy controls across England, France, the Netherlands, Italy, Spain, and Brazil. This totaled 239 participants with first-episode psychosis and 443 healthy controls representing the general population from both studies sites who had available DNA samples.
Most of the cannabis users in the study used high-potency cannabis more than once a week (defined as frequent use) and had first used cannabis at age 16 years old, on average. High potency cannabis was defined as having Delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) content of 10 percent or greater. THC is the principal psychoactive constituent in cannabis.
Reference: “Methylomic signature of current cannabis use in two first-episode psychosis cohorts” by Emma L. Dempster, Chloe C. Y. Wong, Joe Burrage, Eilis Hannon, Diego Quattrone, Giulia Trotta, Victoria Rodriguez, Luis Alameda, Edoardo Spinazzola, Giada Tripoli, Isabelle Austin-Zimmerman, Zhikun Li, Charlotte Gayer-Anderson, Tom P. Freeman, Emma C. Johnson, Hannah E. Jongsma, Simona Stilo, Caterina La Cascia, Laura Ferraro, Daniele La Barbera, Antonio Lasalvia, Sarah Tosato, Ilaria Tarricone, Giuseppe D’Andrea, Michela Galatolo, Andrea Tortelli, Maurizio Pompili, Jean-Paul Selten, Lieuwe de Haan, Paulo Rossi Menezes, Cristina M. Del Ben, Jose Luis Santos, Manuel Arrojo, Julio Bobes, Julio Sanjuán, Miguel Bernardo, Celso Arango, Peter B. Jones, Gerome Breen, Valeria Mondelli, Paola Dazzan, Conrad Iyegbe, Evangelos Vassos, Craig Morgan, Diptendu Mukherjee, Jim van Os, Bart Rutten, Michael C. O’Donovan, Pak Sham, Jonathan Mill, Robin Murray and Marta Di Forti, 16 October 2024, Molecular Psychiatry.
DOI: 10.1038/s41380-024-02689-0
Funding: Medical Research Council, NIHR Maudsley Biomedical Research Centre
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19:10:24. Good research, nice finding and good conclusions. Good job and keep it going and good luck to you all. I hope you are all enjoying your home work and your Assignment. Thanks. To be continued. M. Luke.
The use of chemicals it’s what’s causing mental health!…ie:-skunk’s potency is damaging to the human brain.
…particularly the commen thread, but then you’d expect a higher proportion of idiots on a sensitive topic
First of all this is London!!
And their rating for what is high consumption is not accurate especially nowadays they should really go to California Oregon Denver places where it was legalized first to produce studies like this!
I’ve been making paraphernalia for almost 30 years and my immune system is actually incredibly strong I live also in a lot of large cities and I think my natural resilience to getting sick is enhanced!
But why aren’t they sending people like me years have gone by me smoking a gram of concentrate a day!
Without even looking into the data, I would like to make a wager. That Large consumptions of alcohol alter the DNA..
Probably Most of You get Right away, where I’m going with this , So I won’t take it any further so those that don’t get it at first can use their minds and think about it
“How” it affects is the unanswered question.
Twas pretty clear to me. Energy and immune response affected negatively.
Negatively is a broad term. They never used this word, and it may suggest that no additional research was done to study the effects of those changes.
The use of antidepressants can be also associated with changes in DNA methylation levels. Interesting link there, I’m sure.
Two points: most users use pipes, and do not mix it with tobacco. Secondly, how do we know if these changes could be beneficial vs negative ? We make wrong assumptions all the time esp. regarding cannabis…a medicinal herb in use for thousands of years.
This article seems plausible and well written, right up to the point it states that ‘most cannabis users’ mix tobacco into their joints.
I am not sure what part of the World this study was written. Americans do not, by and large, mix tobacco into their cannabis before consumption. This practice comes from the Middle/Far East, some Americans and Europeans have picked the practice up, but it isn’t very common.
Agreed. The article being written from the UK explains this.
All you have to do is listen to Cheech and Chong for a few minutes to know there’s something negative going on. No, but really, joking aside, most of the people I’ve known that used marijuana all the time tended to have some sort of negative mental affect going on. They can’t think straight. They don’t know it, it seems.
Absolutely! They say it isn’t addictive, but I’ve lived with users,and they are so irritable without it, you hope they’ll go get high just so you don’t have to deal with their angry attitudes. Better they act stupid and chill than angry. I’m sad this is getting voted in as legal to so many states, despite the obvious negative impacts in already legal states and the connection to ‘turning on’ psychosis.
Thank you for validating my experience being around other chronic users too. They aren’t as functional and creative as they think they are and are absolutely addicted.
Sounds like you lived with people who already had problems. I’ve never met a stoner who was angry they didn’t have weed, but I have meet people with PTSD who were angry because of their PTSD when they did not have weed. There are no “obvious” impacts or connections, the research is still underway and is does not definitely support your biased opinions.
Weird, because most of the engineers and computer scientists I know smoke weed.
Visit Amsterdam, where nearly all blunts are a mixture of tobacco and weed.
Bro even a downer if you do something with tunnel vision even a downer with tunnel vision will make the process of your next project go to by faster.
Cannabis users posts here live in denial. Methalating DNA causes changes in how DNA functions from normal function. The myth of marijuana safety simply does not hold up to either the research or everyday experience.
Normal? Compared to what? How do you know what gene expression is considered normal? All this articles says is that it alters it. There’s millions of substances that alter gene methylation. Your conclusions are unfounded.
Aging, eating, exercise, all these things also change your DNA. The research did not even remotely posit a positive or negative discovery, you’re leaning on your bias here.
I have never mixed tobacco with my cannabis.
Wow that’s an amazing research and through it I’ve got some conclusions…
I’m a recovering edict from Maldives and I like to share the way I began on the devil’s activities, that’s the age of thirteen when we are at school with stubborn friends of sneaky attitudes and as soon as I saw they’re doing something sneaky to me, I went to them and found they’re sharing a cigarette and I thought, “I can do it if they can!” So, I chased it and tried with coughing, but I never realised that it was the begining of all the devil’s activities which I have to suffer for the survival till the end of my life…
Yes, I must and I will by gathering all the supportive encouragements which I can stand without it, until the last breath of mine…
Exactly my thoughts! That’s called a spliff and no that doesn’t smoke spliff thinks this is a regular practice
Yes that’s true…
Vaccines affect our DNA. I have cancer Marijuana helps my nausea pain and gives me an appetite to eat. Otherwise I wouldn’t have a appetite or have any pain relief without the marjauna I would suffer greatly. I’m grateful to be alive and I will be so happy when it becomes legal in N.C.
There is preliminary research in N.I.H. that THC cures cancer. There is further research on this topic at Mayo Clinic Research in Seattle.
Ouch, your comment hurts..
Especially with people like myself who have cancer.
It would have been even nicer to say which type of cancer. This report said it cured of the property over 300 kinds of cancers but the blanket statement that THC cures cancer ( all)is laughable if it didn’t hurt so much.. because if it did, it would be an easy thing that everybody’s been ingesting THC since the ’60s would never have cancer any kind of cancer… And you know that’s not true ..
Laughable but it hurts too much
This is true though the Israeli government did studies on the cancer curing properties. The THC envelopes the Cancerous tissues and doesn’t allow it to receive nutrients from our body so the cells die… The reason this isn’t experienced by “normal” users is the amount. Its like a quarter pound or more of high quality condensed down and administered all at once I believe intervanously.
I agree
There is preliminary research in N.I.H. that THC cures cancer. There is further research on this topic at Mayo Clinic Research in Seattle.
I don’t believe anything coming out of Seattle.
Nope. There is growing anecdotal evidence that THC can cause psychosis, esp in younger users.
I’ve never met anyone that mixes tobacco with cannabis and I smoked for over 20 years, straight. That’s the only bit of misinformation in this article. Maybe in Europe but not in the USA.
Kids in the USA buy cigars, cut out the innards, and roll marijuiana in the leaf wrapper. They call it a spleef I believe. Me I just use a good pipe.
defo the practice in europe.
i agree so hard, i started at 12 which was “considentally” my first and only episode of pyscosis
right. at least i got something to google outta there crap read.
First of all, what do you consider to be high potency? You state that most cannabis users put tobacco in with the joint. People used to buy small cigars and cut them open, empty the inside, fill back up with weed and smoke that. I do not know of ANYBODY that does that anymore. That was a gangsta thing.
Hi yeah we still exist.
Studies in animals have shown that DNA damage from cannabis extends into at least the next two generations.
So what effect does it have on DNA, your lack of any direction is super misleading? Kinda sounds like it could change DNA in a positive way but you don’t want to say that. Or it screws us all up and you don’t want to say that? Details would be nice because if my kids will have more energy and a ripped immune system I’d like to pat myself on the back, just saying…..
So did the Covid Vaccine….
Well being an individual with the following polymorphism…
MTHFR A1298C and C677T = compound heterozygous mutation …
—-Also referred to as
Methylenetetrahydrofolate Reductase
Defect –
I find this very interesting, I need more information and have so so so many questions….hmmm where should I start??!?
They said the same thing about LSD in the sixties. The “damage to future generations” didn’t happen.
I wonder if there could be a connection between LSD use by those in the sixties, and Autism in the subsequent generations…
Interesting. I will research what you’re saying… About LSD
I call b.s..
The lack of clarification in this article really makes me want to block scitechdaily from my news feed.
That was an interesting study. Raises more questions by far than it answers. Highly recommend following the link to the study itself, it is open access and available for anyone who’s interested to read.
But if genetics isn’t your profession, have your google-fu and a pen and paper ready. You’ll have a significant amount of things to look up to kind of grasp what’s being said.
While it is interesting, with an attention grabbing headline, it is something scitechdaily probably should have left alone unless they were going to simplify it to basic high school level English.