Storing the Internet in DNA? Scientists Say It’s Closer Than You Think

Scientists are exploring how DNA ’s physical structure can store vast amounts of data and encode secure information.

Since computers first began shaping modern society, scientists have faced two ongoing problems: finding ways to store rapidly growing amounts of digital information and ensuring that this data remains secure from unauthorized access.

Researchers at Arizona State University’s Biodesign Institute, working with collaborators, now report an unexpected solution. Two new studies demonstrate that DNA, the same molecule that carries genetic information, can be used to reliably store vast quantities of data while also enabling strong encryption.

The research, published in the journals Advanced Functional Materials and Nature Communications, presents a biologically inspired alternative to conventional silicon-based technologies. Together, the findings suggest new possibilities for the development of future microelectronic and molecular information systems across many fields.

“For decades, information technology has relied almost entirely on silicon,” said Hao Yan, a Regents Professor in the School of Molecular Sciences and director of the Biodesign Center for Molecular Design and Biomimetics at Arizona State University. “What we’re showing here is that biological molecules, specifically DNA, can be engineered to store and protect information in fundamentally new ways. By treating DNA as an information platform rather than just a genetic material, we can begin to rethink how data is stored, read and secured at the nanoscale.”

Yan led the work alongside Chao Wang, an associate professor in the School of Electrical, Computer and Energy Engineering, and Rizal Hariadi, an associate professor in the Department of Physics.

Big data, tiny molecule

As digital data production continues to accelerate worldwide, existing storage technologies are being pushed to their limits. The first study introduces a DNA-based storage strategy that does not depend on reading genetic sequences, but instead uses the molecule’s physical form to represent information.

DNA stands out as a storage material because it can encode enormous amounts of data within an extremely small space and remain intact for remarkably long periods of time. (In 2022, researchers recovered DNA fragments from Greenland sediments dating back roughly 2 million years.)

In the new approach, scientists created nanoscale DNA structures that function like tangible symbols, with each structure representing a unit of information. When these structures move through a tiny sensor, machine learning algorithms capture and interpret subtle electrical signals produced by their shapes. Using this data, the system reconstructs readable text and short messages with high accuracy.

This method provides an alternative to conventional DNA data storage techniques that rely on DNA sequencing, which is typically slow and costly. The new system is designed to be faster, less expensive, and easier to scale for larger applications.

The findings point to a future in which DNA could act as a highly compact, durable, and secure medium for long-term data storage. Such systems could enable the archiving of enormous datasets, including scientific records and cultural information, while using minimal space and energy. The work also highlights a growing connection between synthetic biology and semiconductor technology, suggesting new forms of molecular information systems that extend beyond traditional electronic devices.

Locking down information at the molecular level

While the first study focuses on how DNA can store information efficiently, the second explores how DNA nanostructures could also help protect information through encryption.

In this work, the researchers design intricate DNA origami structures — folded arrangements of DNA strands that form precise two- and three-dimensional shapes. Instead of storing data simply as bits or letters, information is encoded in the arrangement and pattern of these nanoscale structures. This creates a kind of molecular code that is difficult to interpret without the correct tools and reference patterns.

To read the encrypted information, the team uses an advanced form of super-resolution microscopy that can visualize individual DNA structures at extremely high precision. Machine learning software then analyzes thousands of molecular images, grouping similar patterns and translating them back into the original message. Without the correct decoding framework, the patterns are essentially meaningless, adding a layer of built-in security.

The approach greatly increases the number of possible molecular codes that can be created, making unauthorized decoding far more difficult. It also allows information to be packed into three-dimensional DNA structures, which adds even more complexity and security to each molecular key.

“In these studies, our team brings together complementary approaches, including DNA nanotechnology, super-resolution optical imaging, high-speed electronic readout, and machine learning, to interrogate DNA nanostructures across multiple spatial and temporal scales,” Wang said. “This integrated strategy helps us better understand the behavior and function of DNA nanostructures.

“This is a very good example of doing research at the intersection of semiconductor technology and biology. In this emerging field, more applications, from advanced biosensing to programmable nanodevices, remain to be explored.”

Bringing storage and security together at the molecular scale

Together, the two studies show how DNA can function not only as a compact storage medium, but also as a platform for secure information handling at the nanoscale. One technique emphasizes fast, electronic-style readout of molecular information, while the other demonstrates how molecular patterns themselves can serve as encrypted carriers of data.

DNA-based systems could one day support ultra-dense storage for scientific data, medical records, or cultural archives. Molecular encryption could provide new ways to secure sensitive information in environments where conventional electronics struggle, such as extreme temperatures, radiation, or long-term preservation.

The research highlights a growing convergence between biology, materials science, computation and electronics. By treating DNA as both a biological molecule and an information platform, researchers are opening new ways to store, protect, and access data at scales far smaller and potentially far more durable than today’s digital devices.

References: “High-speed 3D DNA PAINT and unsupervised clustering for unlocking 3D DNA origami cryptography” by Gde Bimananda Mahardika Wisna, Daria Sukhareva, Jonathan Zhao, Prathamesh Chopade, Deeksha Satyabola, Michael Matthies, Subhajit Roy, Chao Wang, Petr Šulc, Hao Yan and Rizal F. Hariadi, 13 December 2025, Nature Communications.

DOI: 10.1038/s41467-025-66338-y

“DNA Helix Bundle-Encoded Multi-Bit Information Readout by Sapphire-Supported Nanopores” by Pengkun Xia, Deeksha Satyabola, Nimarpreet Kaur Bamrah, Md Ashiqur Rahman Laskar, Abdulla Al Mamun, Xu Zhou, Gde Bimananda Mahardika Wisna, Yinan Zhang, Ashif Ikbal, Andrew Kemeklis, Alexandra E Krylova, Rizal F. Hariadi, Hao Yan and Chao Wang, 10 November 2025, Advanced Functional Materials.

DOI: 10.1002/adfm.202523998

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