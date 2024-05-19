Stunning Aurora Light Up the Night During Epic Geomagnetic Storm

By Kathryn Hansen, NASA Earth Observatory May 19, 2024

Aurora Saskatchewan, Canada

Photo acquired on May 11, 2024, from near Saskatoon in Saskatchewan, Canada. Credit: Gunjan Sinha

On May 11, 2024, the day-night band of VIIRS (Visible Infrared Imaging Radiometer Suite) on the Suomi NPP satellite spotted the aurora borealis over the United States during the strongest geomagnetic storm in over two decades. That same night, observers on the ground captured spectacular photographs of the dazzling light. The following photos represent just a handful of those shot by citizen scientists as part of NASA’s Aurorasaurus project, which tracks aurora sightings around the planet.

Aurora Near Saskatoon in Saskatchewan, Canada

Photo acquired on May 11, 2024, from near Saskatoon in Saskatchewan, Canada. Credit: Gunjan Sinha

Aurora Olympic Peninsula Washington USA

Photo acquired on May 10, 2024, from the Olympic Peninsula in Washington, U.S. Credit: Kashmir Wilkinson

Aurora Olympic Peninsula Washington

Photo acquired on May 11, 2024, from the Olympic Peninsula in Washington, U.S. Credit: Kashmir Wilkinson

Aurora Trees Sydney Manitoba Canada

Photo acquired on May 10, 2024, from Sydney in Manitoba, Canada. Credit: Justin Anderson

Aurora Sydney Manitoba Canada

Photo acquired on May 10, 2024, from Sydney in Manitoba, Canada. Credit: Justin Anderson

Aurora Steep Rock Manitoba Canada

Photo acquired on May 11, 2024, from Steep Rock in Manitoba, Canada. Credit: Justin Anderson

Aurora Abraham Lake Alberta Canada

Photo acquired on May 11, 2024, from Abraham Lake, Alberta, Canada. Credit: Jeremy Kuzub

Aurora Australis Nugget Point New Zealand

The aurora australis dazzled viewers in the southern hemisphere. Photo acquired on May 11, 2024, from Nugget Point on the South Island of New Zealand. Credit: Allison Jaynes

Aurora Nugget Point New Zealand

Photo acquired on May 11, 2024, from Nugget Point on the South Island of New Zealand. Credit: Allison Jaynes

Aurora Utica Ohio USA

Photo acquired on May 11, 2024, from Utica, Ohio, U.S. Credit: Christian Harris

Aurora Glasfynydd Forest Wales

Photo acquired on May 11, 2024, from the Glasfynydd Forest in Wales. Credit: Hannahbella Nel

Aurora Shetland Island UK

Photo acquired on May 11, 2024, from the Shetland Islands, U.K. Credit: ©Rebecca Douglas.

