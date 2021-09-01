Stunning NASA Image Captures Tropical Storm Ida at It Passes Over the Southern U.S.

In this image, captured in the early morning hours of Monday, Aug. 30, Tropical Storm Ida is seen moving inland over portions of southeastern Louisiana, southern Mississippi, and southern Alabama. A NOAA GOES-East ABI GeoColor imagery layer has been applied over this image for additional visibility. Explore more images and data via NASA Worldview.
