Ten Foods to Increase Your Energy Levels  

Do you often feel that you lack the energy you need to get through the day? Are you sick of feeling exhausted? Do you struggle to honor your daily commitments? Are you relying too heavily on stimulants such as coffee and unhealthy energy drinks to help you get things done? If you lack energy and motivation, the problem might be your diet. Here is a list of healthy foods and drinks that will increase your energy levels if you consume them regularly:

Oatmeal

When you need a quick energy boost, you may feel tempted to reach for a candy bar. Before you grab the chocolate, consider enjoying a bowl of oatmeal instead. A candy bar will give you the energy you need for a short time only before you crash again when your body releases more of a hormone called insulin. Oatmeal is better for you than candy. It contains slow-release carbohydrates. These slow-release carbohydrates provide you with energy for a longer duration of time, without the energy crash.

If you feel like you have no energy by the middle of the morning, consider having oatmeal for your breakfast each day. Do you think you haven’t got time to make oatmeal for breakfast in the morning? In truth, it need not take long to make oatmeal. You can buy packets of oatmeal that you mix with milk before microwaving for two minutes. They are available for purchase in almost all brick-and-mortar supermarkets and online.

Cashew Nuts

Eating a portion of cashew nuts each day as a snack will boost your health and provide you with extra energy. Cashew nuts contain healthy monounsaturated fats, carbohydrates, fiber, and protein. Furthermore, cashews contain minerals such as manganese, magnesium, and copper. There is a link between these minerals and energy production. If you feel your energy levels begin slumping during the day while at work, consider eating a handful of cashews. However, try not to consume too many cashews on any given day if you are trying to control your weight. Healthy fats are good for your health, but you can still gain weight from consuming them excessively.

Hummus

Hummus is a dip made out of chickpeas that originated in the Middle East. Chickpeas contain fiber, protein, healthy fats, carbohydrates, vitamin B9, iron, and magnesium. All B vitamins help convert carbohydrates into energy. Iron increases your red blood cell count, making it easier for oxygen to reach your cells. Magnesium contains enzymes that regulate blood glucose levels.

Hummus goes well with several dishes such as salad, falafel, bread, and crunchy vegetables. You can buy ready-made hummus from a store or make your own using chickpeas, olive oil, garlic, and lemon.

Lentils

Lentils and other legumes are a great choice to restore slumping energy levels. Lentils contain fiber and slow-release carbohydrates. They are also full of iron, which is needed to make the hemoglobin in red blood cells. Hemoglobin transports oxygen to cells, tissues, and organs in your body. The folate in lentils and legumes will also help you convert your food into energy.

If you are unsure how to cook using lentils, consider adding them to soups, salads, or rice dishes. You can find recipes that include lentils all over the internet for anybody who requires a little culinary inspiration.

Beans

Beans are excellent for your overall health because they are rich in fiber, protein, antioxidants, and slow-release carbohydrates. Any food that contains slow-release carbohydrates will stabilize your blood sugar and provide you with extra energy throughout the day. Most beans are nutritionally similar, so choose the ones you like best. Beans are great in soups, dips, and salads. There are many bean recipes in cookbooks and online.

Bananas

Bananas contain less water than other types of fruit. Because they have less water, they have more calories and carbohydrates per weight. Bananas contain glucose, fructose, and sucrose. The combination of three types of sugar means that bananas provide both instant and slow-release energy to fuel your body.

Bananas taste great on their own, added to breakfast cereal, with yogurt, or blended into a smoothie. They are also an ingredient in several desserts, such as banana bread and banoffee pie.

Greek Yogurt

Low-fat Greek yogurt contains protein, slow-release carbohydrates, and B vitamins. Protein helps the body burn calories in carbohydrates. Slow-release carbohydrates fuel the body for hours. B vitamins help your body to change the energy in carbohydrates into glucose.

Greek yogurt tastes delicious when combined with fruit and manuka honey or maple syrup. It also goes well with grains. If you like garlic and cucumber, you might also want to try a delectable Greek dip called tzatziki sauce. Tzatziki sauce contains Greek yogurt, cucumbers, olive oil, garlic, and oregano. Tzatziki tastes lovely with pork, lamb, fish, and salad.

Green Tea

Like coffee, green tea contains caffeine. However, some people find that drinking green tea provides them with steadier energy than a cup of coffee. Green tea contains less caffeine than coffee and may be healthier for you if you suffer from insomnia or anxiety. Additionally, green tea contains an amino acid called L-theanine. L-theanine can work in conjunction with caffeine to improve cognitive function.

You can enjoy green tea hot or cold. You can make green tea yourself or purchase it in the form of a ready-made beverage from many different stores.

Cinnamon Tea

Cinnamon is beneficial for anyone who is looking for increased energy and focus. Cinnamon is an ingredient in several different types of desserts. However, you can also use it to make cinnamon tea. There is a link between the smell of cinnamon, a faster metabolism, and increased alertness. Cinnamon is a warm, sweet spice. When you make cinnamon tea, you do not need to add any sugar to sweeten the beverage.

Avocados

Avocados contain protein, fiber, and nutrients such as vitamin B6, magnesium, and folate, which help the body metabolize the energy in food. Avocados also contain monounsaturated fats, which will provide you with energy all day.

You can add avocados to salad, eat them with eggs on toast, put them in soups, or mash them into guacamole to eat with your nachos. There are plenty of tasty avocado recipes online.

Extra Energy and Productivity

Now you know which healthy foods and drinks can supply your body with the extra energy to keep you motivated and productive during the day. When you consume more energy-rich food and beverages, you will need fewer chemical-loaded energy drinks or cups of coffee. Reducing your intake of unhealthy drinks will improve your health and help you live a long, happy life.