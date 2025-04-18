The Chemistry Trick Poised to Slash Steel’s Carbon Footprint

Chemists are pioneering a clean, electrochemical method to make iron, a key step in decarbonizing the steel industry.

Their process, which uses saltwater and iron oxide instead of carbon-heavy blast furnaces, has been optimized to work with naturally sourced materials. By identifying low-cost, porous iron oxides that dramatically boost efficiency, the team is laying the groundwork for large-scale, eco-friendly steel production. And with help from engineers and manufacturers, they’re pushing this green tech closer to the real world.

A Greener Future for Steel Production

Chemists at the University of Oregon are moving closer to a cleaner way to produce iron for steelmaking, an industry that ranks among the largest sources of carbon emissions worldwide.

Last year, UO chemist Paul Kempler and his team introduced a method for making iron using electrochemistry. The process relies on a series of chemical reactions that convert saltwater and iron oxide into pure iron metal.

In their latest study, the researchers focused on improving the process by identifying which types of iron oxides make the reaction more cost-effective, an essential step toward scaling the method for industrial use.

“We actually have a chemical principle, a sort of guiding design rule, that will teach us how to identify low-cost iron oxides that we could use in these reactors,” Kempler said.

The research was published on April 9 in ACS Energy Letters.

The Global Demand for Steel

Almost 2 billion metric tons of steel were produced worldwide in 2024, used in everything from buildings to cars to infrastructure. Currently, the most fossil fuel-intensive part of that process is turning iron ore — the oxidized form of iron that’s found in nature — into pure iron metal.

Traditionally done in blast furnaces that send carbon dioxide into the atmosphere, Kempler’s team is developing a different approach to iron production.

Iron Production With a Valuable Byproduct

Their process starts with saltwater and iron oxide, which are cheap and available, and transforms them into iron metal through a series of chemical reactions. Those reactions conveniently also produce chlorine, a commercially valuable byproduct.

When Kempler and his team began developing their process a few years ago, they started with small quantities of iron oxides from chemical supply companies.

Those materials worked well in lab tests. But they didn’t reflect the kind of iron-rich materials found naturally, which have much more variation in composition and structure.

Working With Earth-Derived Materials

“So then a very natural next question was: What happens if you actually try to work with something which was dug out from the earth directly, without being extra purified, extra milled, and so on?” said Ana Konovalova, who co-led the project as a postdoctoral researcher in Kempler’s lab.

As the team experimented with different kinds of iron oxides, it was clear that some worked much better than others. But the researchers weren’t sure what was driving the difference in the amount of iron metal they could generate from different starting materials. Was it the size of the iron oxide particles? The composition of the material? The presence or absence of specific impurities?

Testing Particle Structure and Density

Konovalova and graduate student Andrew Goldman found creative ways to test certain variables while keeping others the same.

For example, they took iron oxide powder and made it into nanoparticles. They put some of the nanoparticles through a heat treatment that made them much denser and less porous.

“It solidifies into this same secondary nanoparticle shape, but there are no more primary particles observed inside. It’s essentially the same material, just in different stages,” Konovalova said.

Faster Reactions, Lower Costs

In lab tests, the difference was striking: “With the really porous particles, we can make iron really quickly on a small area,” Goldman said. “The dense particles just can’t achieve the same rate, so we’re limited in how much iron we can make per square meter of electrodes.”

That’s a key insight for making the process work at an industrial scale, where success often comes down to economics.

Large-scale electrochemical plants are expensive to build, and that cost scales with electrode area. To make it economically viable, the electrodes need to be able to generate enough product quickly enough to pay off the initial investment. The faster rate of reaction of the porous particles means the initial capital cost can be recouped faster, translating into a lower final cost for the iron product, ideally low enough to be competitive with conventional methods.

Surface Area Is the Secret Ingredient

The takeaway isn’t that these specific nanoparticles are needed to make the electrochemical process work well, Kempler said. Rather, the study suggests that the surface area of the starting materials really matters. The porous nanoparticles had much more surface area for the reaction to take place, making the reaction run faster. Other iron oxides with a porous structure could also be cost-effective.

“The goal is to find something that’s abundant, cheap and that’s going to have a smaller environmental impact than the alternative,” Kempler said. “We won’t be satisfied if we invent something that’s more damaging than the main way that we make iron today.”

Collaborating to Bring Innovation to Market

To take their process beyond the lab, Kempler’s lab is working with researchers in other fields. A collaboration with civil engineers at Oregon State University is helping them better understand what’s needed for the product to work in real-world applications. And collaboration with an electrode manufacturing company is helping them address the logistical and scientific challenges of scaling up an electrochemical process.

Rethinking Industry With Sustainability in Mind

“I think what this work shows is that technology can meet the needs of an industrial society without being environmentally devastating,” Goldman said. “We haven’t solved all the problems yet, of course, but I think it’s an example that serves as a nucleation point for a different way of thinking about what solutions look like. We can continue to have industry and technology and medicine, and we can do it in a way that’s clean — and that’s awesome!”

Reference: “Pathways to Electrochemical Ironmaking at Scale Via the Direct Reduction of Fe2O3” by Anastasiia Konovalova, Andrew C. Goldman, Raj Shekhar, Isaac Triplett, Louka J. Moutarlier, Minkyoung Kwak and Paul A. Kempler, 11 April 2025, ACS Energy Letters.

DOI: 10.1021/acsenergylett.5c00166

This research was supported by the U.S. Department of Energy.

