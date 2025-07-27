The Ocean Got Too Hot – And Life Collapsed From Plankton to Whales

A scorching marine heatwave from 2014 to 2016 devastated the Pacific coast, shaking ecosystems from plankton to whales and triggering mass die-offs, migrations, and fishery collapses.

Kelp forests withered, species shifted north, and iconic marine animals perished—offering a chilling preview of the future oceans under climate change. This sweeping event calls for urgent action in marine conservation and climate mitigation.

Marine Heatwaves: A Glimpse Into the Future of Ocean Life

A new study from the University of Victoria (UVic) reveals just how severely marine heatwaves can disrupt ocean ecosystems, offering a powerful glimpse into the potential effects of future ocean warming.

Between 2014 and 2016, the Pacific coast of North America experienced the most prolonged marine heatwave ever recorded. Ocean temperatures soared two to six degrees Celsius above historical norms and remained elevated for an extended time. Scientists at UVic’s Baum Lab analyzed the ecological fallout by synthesizing results from 331 scientific studies and government reports.

Widespread Ecological Chaos Unleashed

“The marine heatwave resulted in unprecedented ecological disturbance across thousands of kilometers of North America’s west coast,” says Samuel Starko, lead author and former UVic postdoctoral fellow. “Our comprehensive synthesis of the ecological impacts of the heatwave helps us to better understand its overall impacts and how these fit into the broader context of other marine heatwaves.”

The team found that 240 marine species appeared outside of their usual geographic zones during the heatwave, with many shifting far to the north. Some species, including the northern right whale dolphin and the sea slug Placida cremoniana, were documented more than 1,000 kilometers beyond their typical range.

Kelp Forests Collapse and Marine Die-Offs

The heatwave caused widespread kelp and seagrass declines, and many kelp forests collapsed. Species from sea stars to seabirds died on unprecedented scales, and unusual mortality events were observed in several species of marine mammal. A key rocky shore predator, Pycnopodia helianthoides, came close to extinction.

Many of the impacts of the heatwave were cascading, with direct impacts on some species driving complex dynamics that affected everything from plankton to whales. Temperature-linked diseases, such as sea star wasting disease, contributed to ecosystem collapse. The reduced abundance and nutritional quality of forage fish caused problems for predators. Plankton communities reorganized, and offshore oceanographic productivity was altered.

Kelp Forests Collapse and Marine Die-Offs

The heatwave had economic costs as well. The closure of multiple fisheries, driven by changes in species interactions, disease proliferation and habitat loss, caused hundreds of millions of dollars in losses.

“As heatwaves become more frequent and intense under climate change, the 2014-16 Northeast Pacific marine heatwave provides a critical example of how climate change is impacting ocean life, and how our future oceans may look,” says Julia Baum, UVic marine ecologist and special advisor, climate. “This study underscores the urgent need for proactive, ecosystem-based marine conservation strategies and climate change mitigation measures.”

Reference: “Ecological Responses to Extreme Climatic Events: A Systematic Review of the 2014–2016 Northeast Pacific Marine Heatwave” by BySamuel Starko, Graham Epstein, Lia Chalifour, Kevin Bruce, Daisy Buzzoni, Matthew Csordas, Sean Dimoff, Rebecca Hansen, Dominique G. Maucieri, Jennifer McHenry, Kristina L. Tietjen, Brian Timmer, Julia K. Baum, 2025, Oceanography and Marine Biology: An Annual Review.

DOI: 10.1201/9781003589600-2

The research is supported by funding from the Natural Science and Engineering Research Council of Canada, Mitacs, Oceans North, Fisheries and Oceans Canada, and the Forrest Research Foundation.

Research in the Baum Lab supports the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) No. 11 (life below water) and No. 13 (climate action).

Never miss a breakthrough: Join the SciTechDaily newsletter.

Follow us on Google, Discover, and News.