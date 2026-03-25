The Truth About Collagen Supplements: Scientists Reveal What Actually Works

New research indicates collagen may support certain aspects of healthy aging, but its broader health and fitness claims remain uncertain.

Collagen supplements are often marketed as a way to support everything from glowing skin to better workouts. But the strongest evidence so far points to a narrower reality. The most comprehensive review to date found that collagen can benefit skin health and help relieve osteoarthritis symptoms, while offering little evidence of any real advantage for sports performance.

That conclusion comes from a new umbrella review published in the Aesthetic Surgery Journal Open Forum. It combines results from 16 systematic reviews, 113 randomized controlled trials, and nearly 8,000 participants worldwide.

Researchers from Anglia Ruskin University (ARU) conducted the first comprehensive meta-analysis and meta-regression covering the full range of health outcomes linked to collagen use.

Their approach made it possible to examine how dosage and duration influence results. The findings indicate that longer use is associated with greater gains in skin elasticity and hydration, along with improvements in osteoarthritis symptoms such as pain and stiffness.

Benefits for Aging, But Limits for Performance

The analysis also found small but measurable improvements in muscle mass, muscle structure, and tendon composition, supporting collagen’s potential role in healthy aging.

At the same time, the data showed no meaningful benefits for post-exercise recovery, muscle soreness, or tendon strength. This suggests collagen is not effective as a quick performance-enhancing supplement.

The researchers also reviewed evidence related to oral health and cardiometabolic factors, including cholesterol, blood pressure, and blood sugar levels. Results in these areas were inconsistent or inconclusive, with limited evidence that collagen significantly improves metabolic health, gum disease, or dental appearance.

The study notes that more recent trials tend to report stronger outcomes in some areas, likely due to advances in supplement formulations and improved research methods.

Expert Perspective and Future Research

Lee Smith, Professor of Public Health at Anglia Ruskin University (ARU) and co-author of the study, said: “This study brings together the strongest evidence to date on collagen supplementation.

“Collagen is not a cure-all, but it does have credible benefits when used consistently over time, particularly for skin and osteoarthritis. Our findings show clear benefits in key areas of healthy ageing, while also dispelling some of the myths surrounding its use.

“This study marks an important step towards more informed public guidance and better-designed future research. We need more high-quality clinical trials, including research examining long-term health outcomes, optimal dosing, and differences between collagen sources.”

Reference: “Collagen Supplementation for Skin and Musculoskeletal Health: An Umbrella Review of Meta-Analyses on Elasticity, Hydration, and Structural Outcomes” by Roshan Ravindran, Damiano Pizzol, José Francisco López-Gil, Masoud Rahmati, Laurent Boyer, Guillaume Fond, Laurie Butler, Angelica Stellato, Julia Gawronska, Yvonne Barnett, Helen Keyes, Pinar Soysal, Rafet Eren, Burak Onal, Dong Keon Yon and Lee Smith, 30 January 2026, Aesthetic Surgery Journal Open Forum.

DOI: 10.1093/asjof/ojag018

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