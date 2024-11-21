This Single Lifestyle Factor Can Reduce Your Risk for Stroke, Heart Attack, Diabetes, and More

Lowering BMI alone may reduce the risk of various obesity-related diseases, but other factors might also play a role.

A new study from deCODE genetics/Amgen underscores the significant role of BMI in disease development, indicating that lowering BMI may help reduce the risk of various diseases.

Scientists at deCODE genetics, subsidiary of Amgen, published a study in Nature Communications that sheds light on how Body Mass Index (BMI) influences the risk of various diseases that are comorbid with obesity. The study, which used genetic data from Iceland and the UK Biobank, looked at whether disease risk associated with BMI-related sequence variants are explained completely or partially by their effect on BMI.

The results showed that for some conditions, such as fatty liver disease, glucose intolerance, and knee replacement, the genetic link to disease disappeared when BMI was taken into account. For other conditions, like type 2 diabetes, heart failure, and stroke, the effects were largely reduced but not entirely explained by BMI.

The study found similar patterns in men and women, although there were some differences, especially for myocardial infarction (heart attack), suggesting that sex may play a role in how BMI influences disease risk. The scientists also noted that other factors, such as changes in BMI over time rather than BMI measured at one point in time or other factors strongly correlated with BMI, might explain some of the remaining risks.

This research highlights the importance of BMI in the pathogenesis of diseases that are more common in obese people than others suggesting that just reducing BMI could lower the risk of these diseases.

Reference: “Sequence variants associated with BMI affect disease risk through BMI itself” by Gudmundur Einarsson, Gudmar Thorleifsson, Valgerdur Steinthorsdottir, Florian Zink, Hannes Helgason, Thorhildur Olafsdottir, Solvi Rognvaldsson, Vinicius Tragante, Magnus O. Ulfarsson, Gardar Sveinbjornsson, Audunn S. Snaebjarnarson, Hafsteinn Einarsson, Hildur M. Aegisdottir, Gudrun A. Jonsdottir, Anna Helgadottir, Solveig Gretarsdottir, Unnur Styrkarsdottir, Hannes K. Arnason, Ragnar Bjarnason, Emil Sigurdsson, David O. Arnar, Einar S. Bjornsson, Runolfur Palsson, Gyda Bjornsdottir, Hreinn Stefansson, Thorgeir Thorgeirsson, Patrick Sulem, Unnur Thorsteinsdottir, Hilma Holm, Daniel F. Gudbjartsson and Kari Stefansson, 12 November 2024, Nature Communications.

DOI: 10.1038/s41467-024-53568-9

