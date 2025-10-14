This Small Device Could Unlock a Whole New Window on the Universe

Scientists have designed a compact new detector capable of sensing gravitational waves in a long-missing frequency range, potentially revealing cosmic events never before observed.

Using precision optical cavities and atomic clock technology, researchers at the Universities of Birmingham and Sussex aim to detect the elusive milli-Hertz waves produced by black hole mergers, white dwarf binaries, and even remnants from the early universe.

Cracking the Gravitational Wave Blind Spot

Scientists have introduced a breakthrough method for detecting gravitational waves in the milli-Hertz frequency range, opening a new window on astrophysical and cosmological events that current observatories cannot yet reach.

Gravitational waves, which Einstein predicted as ripples in the fabric of spacetime, have been detected at high frequencies using ground-based instruments such as LIGO and Virgo, and at very low frequencies with pulsar timing arrays. Yet the middle range between these extremes has long remained inaccessible to observation.

Researchers from the Universities of Birmingham and Sussex have now proposed a compact detector that uses advanced optical cavity and atomic clock technologies to detect gravitational waves within this elusive milli-Hertz range (10-5 – 1 Hz).

Optical Resonators Meet Atomic Clocks

In a paper published on October 3 in Classical and Quantum Gravity, the team describes a detector that applies techniques first developed for optical atomic clocks. These innovations in optical resonator design make it possible to measure extremely small changes in laser light as gravitational waves pass through. Unlike massive interferometers, this design is compact and resistant to both seismic and Newtonian noise.

Co-author Dr. Vera Guarrera from the University of Birmingham explained: “By using technology matured in the context of optical atomic clocks, we can extend the reach of gravitational wave detection into a completely new frequency range with instruments that fit on a laboratory table. This opens the exciting possibility of building a global network of such detectors and searching for signals that would otherwise remain hidden for at least another decade.”

A Window Into Cosmic Origins

The milli-Hertz range, often referred to as the “mid-band,” is expected to contain signals from a wide variety of astrophysical and cosmological sources, including white dwarf binaries and merging black holes. Large space-based projects such as LISA are designed to explore this same range, but they are not expected to begin operating until the 2030s. In contrast, the proposed optical resonator detectors could start studying these phenomena much sooner.

Co-author Professor Xavier Calmet from the University of Sussex added: “This detector allows us to test astrophysical models of binary systems in our galaxy, explore the mergers of massive black holes, and even search for stochastic backgrounds from the early universe. With this method, we have the tools to start probing these signals from the ground, opening the path for future space missions.”

Bridging the Gap Before LISA

While future space-based missions like LISA will offer superior sensitivity, their operation is over a decade away. The proposed optical cavity detectors provide an immediate, cost-effective means to explore the milli-Hz band.

The study also suggests that integrating these detectors with existing clock networks could extend gravitational wave detection to even lower frequencies, complementing high-frequency observatories like LIGO.

Each unit consists of two orthogonal ultrastable optical cavities and an atomic frequency reference, enabling multi-channel detection of gravitational wave signals. This configuration not only enhances sensitivity but also allows for the identification of wave polarisation and source direction.

Reference: “Detecting milli-Hz gravitational waves with optical resonators” by Giovanni Barontini, Xavier Calmet, Vera Guarrera, Aaron Smith and Alberto Vecchio, 3 October 2025, Classical and Quantum Gravity.

DOI: 10.1088/1361-6382/ae09ec

