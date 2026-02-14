This Surprising High-Fat Diet Helped Brains Heal From Stress Before Birth

A high-fat ketogenic diet may help shield developing brains from the lasting impact of stress before birth.

Scientists report that young rats placed on a ketogenic diet—a diet with high fat and low carbohydrates—were largely protected from the long-term consequences of stress experienced before birth. The findings were presented at the ECNP conference in Amsterdam and still need to be confirmed in human studies.

A large body of earlier research has shown that when mothers undergo significant stress during pregnancy, their offspring may face lasting psychological and developmental difficulties.

In the new study, researchers in Italy found that the biological effects triggered by a ketogenic diet may help counteract the enduring impact of stress in the womb.

To investigate this, pregnant rats were exposed to stress during the final week of pregnancy. After birth, their pups were weaned at 21 days old and then divided into two groups, one receiving a standard diet and the other a ketogenic diet. When the young rats reached 42 days of age, they were evaluated for behavioral signs linked to prenatal stress, including reduced sociability and diminished interest in their environment (anhedonia). Compared with those fed a normal diet, the rats given the ketogenic diet showed clear behavioral improvements, such as spending more time grooming and interacting socially. Among offspring raised on a regular diet, half of those born to stressed mothers developed stress-related difficulties later in life. In contrast, only 22% of males and 12% of females on the ketogenic diet showed similar problems.

The ketogenic diet is known to produce several biological changes, including improved mitochondrial efficiency and shifts in hormone balance.

According to lead researcher Dr. Alessia Marchesin (of the University of Milan):

“We discovered that feeding young rats a ketogenic diet—a high‑fat, very low‑carbohydrate regimen—right after weaning almost completely protected them from the lasting effects of stress they’d experienced before birth. The diet seems to have acted like a shield for their developing brains, so preventing social and motivational problems from ever taking root.

“This matters because it suggests a simple way to prevent the occurrence of mood and social disorders that often originate from childhood adversity. Rather than waiting until symptoms appear and then treating them with medications—many of which carry side effects—we might one day take advantage of the therapeutic properties of dietary interventions early in life to prevent the manifestation of a full-blown pathological condition. What’s more, we found that males and females benefited via different biological routes—males by reducing inflammation, females by boosting antioxidant defences—hinting that we could personalize and refine such dietary interventions.

“If these findings translate to humans, we may be able to treat the long-term burden of prenatal trauma simply by adjusting what at‑risk kids eat.”

Commenting, Dr. Aniko Korosi, Associate Professor at the University of Amsterdam, says:

“This work nicely contributes further to the nascent field of Nutritional Psychiatry. The role of nutrition in modulating mental health is gaining attention, and its potential is more and more appreciated in the field. However, important questions remain in the field as to which nutrient, when, and for whom is effective in modulating mental health. The presented study interestingly shows that prenatal stress-induced risk to altered behaviour can be modulated with a ketogenic diet fed after weaning. It will be intriguing to further explore what the biological processes are involved in these beneficial effects and if such effects are sex specific.”

This is an independent comment; Dr. Korosi was not involved in this work.

Meeting: 38th ECNP Congress

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