This Water-Resistant Paper Could Revolutionize Packaging and Replace Plastic

A groundbreaking study showcases the creation of sustainable hydrophobic paper, enhanced by cellulose nanofibres and peptides, presenting a biodegradable alternative to petroleum-based materials, with potential uses in packaging and biomedical devices.

Researchers aimed to develop hydrophobic paper by leveraging the strength and water resistance of cellulose nanofibers, creating a sustainable, high-performance material suitable for packaging and biomedical applications. This innovative approach involved integrating short protein chains, known as peptide sequences, without chemically altering the cellulose nanofibers. The result is a potential alternative to petroleum-based materials, with significant environmental benefits.

The study, titled “Nanocellulose-short peptide self-assembly for improved mechanical strength and barrier performance,” was recently featured on the cover of the Journal of Materials Chemistry B. The research was conducted by the “Giulio Natta” Department of Chemistry, Materials, and Chemical Engineering at Politecnico di Milano, in collaboration with Aalto University, the VTT-Technical Research Centre of Finland, and the SCITEC Institute of the CNR.

Enhancing Cellulose with Peptides

Cellulose nanofibers (CNFs) are natural fibers derived from cellulose — a renewable and biodegradable source — and are well known for their strength and versatility. In the study, the researchers from the SupraBioNanoLab of the “Giulio Natta” Department of the Politecnico di Milano showed how it is possible to greatly improve the properties of cellulose nanofibers without chemically modifying them, instead adding small proteins known as peptides.

“Our supramolecular approach involved adding small sequences of peptides, which bind onto the nanofibers and so improve their mechanical performance and water-resistance. Elisa Marelli, co-author of the study, explained the methodology: “The results of the study showed that even minimal quantities of peptides (less than 0.1%) can significantly increase the mechanical properties of the hybrid materials produced, giving them greater resistance to stress.”

Breakthroughs in Biocompatible Materials

Finally, the researchers assessed the impact of adding fluorine atoms in the peptide sequences. This made it possible to create a structured hydrophobic film on the material, providing even greater water resistance while still preserving its biocompatible and sustainable characteristics.

As Pierangelo Metrangolo, co-author of the study, pointed out: “This advance opens up new opportunities for creating biomaterials that can compete with petroleum-derived materials in terms of performance, achieving the same quality and efficiency while reducing environmental impact. These hybrid materials are very suitable for sustainable packaging, where resistance to moisture is vital, and also for use in biomedical devices, thanks to their biocompatibility.”

Reference: “Nanocellulose-short peptide self-assembly for improved mechanical strength and barrier performance” by Alessandro Marchetti, Elisa Marelli, Greta Bergamaschi, Panu Lahtinen, Arja Paananen, Markus Linder, Claudia Pigliacelli and Pierangelo Metrangolo, 19 August 2024, Journal of Materials Chemistry B.

DOI: 10.1039/D4TB01359J

Never miss a breakthrough: Join the SciTechDaily newsletter.