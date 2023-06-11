This Week @NASA: Another Power Generating Spacewalk Outside the Space Station

By NASA June 11, 2023

Another Power Generating Spacewalk Outside Space Station

NASA astronauts Steve Bowen and Woody Hoburg successfully completed a spacewalk to install a new solar array (IROSA) on the ISS, improving its power generation by 30%. Credit: NASA

Another power-generating spacewalk outside the space station …

A commercial resupply spacecraft heads to the station …

And sharing the experience of a ride aboard the space station …

A few of the stories to tell you about – This Week at NASA!

Another Power-Generating Upgrade for the Space Station

On June 9, NASA astronauts Steve Bowen and Woody Hoburg conducted a spacewalk to install an upgraded International Space Station Roll Out Solar Array, or IROSA. This is the fifth of six new IROSAs being installed to augment the station’s power system – the sixth is scheduled to be installed later this month. Once all six are installed, the station could generate more than 30% more power.

NASA SpaceX CRS-28 Commercial Resupply Mission Liftoff

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket soars upward after its liftoff from Launch Complex 39A at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida on June 5, 2023, on the company’s 28th Commercial Resupply Services mission for the agency to the International Space Station. Liftoff was at 11:47 a.m. EDT. Credit: NASA

Resupply Mission Launches to the Space Station

“And liftoff of CRS-28. Go Falcon, go Dragon.” — Launch Commentator

The new International Space Station Roll Out Solar Arrays were delivered aboard the SpaceX Dragon cargo spacecraft that launched to the station on June 5 from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center. The Dragon also delivered new science investigations, food, supplies, and other equipment for the station crew. This is SpaceX’s 28th commercial resupply services mission to the space station for NASA.

NASA SpaceX Crew-5 Official Portrait

From left, Roscosmos cosmonaut Anna Kikina, NASA astronauts Josh Cassada and Nicole Mann, and JAXA (Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency) astronaut Koichi Wakata will travel to the International Space Station on NASA’s SpaceX Crew-5 mission on October 3, 2022. Credit: NASA

Post-Flight Employee Event with the Crew-5 Astronauts

On June 5, NASA astronauts Nicole Mann and Josh Cassada, and Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency astronaut Koichi Wakata talked about their SpaceX Crew-5 mission to the International Space Station during a post-flight event for employees at NASA headquarters. They also visited with Deputy Administrator Pam Melroy, and Associate Administrator Bob Cabana. The Crew-5 astronauts spent 157 days in space.

Psyche Spacecraft at the Asteroid Psyche (Illustration)

This illustration depicts NASA’s Psyche spacecraft. Set to launch in October 2023, the Psyche mission will explore a metal-rich asteroid of the same name that lies in the main asteroid belt between Mars and Jupiter. Credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech/ASU

Psyche Mission Progress Outstanding, Launch on Track

An independently appointed review board determined that actions taken by NASA, Jet Propulsion Laboratory, and Caltech to put the Psyche mission on track for an October 2023 launch have been outstanding. The Psyche spacecraft will travel to and study a metal-rich asteroid of the same name. The board was convened last summer after the mission team requested to delay the spacecraft’s August 2022 launch.

That’s what’s up this week @NASA!

