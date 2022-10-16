This Week @NASA: Results of DART Planetary Defense Test & Stunning New Webb Image

The results of NASA’s DART planetary defense test …

Astronauts return safely from the space station …

And more new imagery from the Webb Space Telescope … a few of the stories to tell you about – This Week at NASA!

Data Confirms DART Impact Changed Asteroid’s Motion

Data from the intentional impact of NASA’s DART spacecraft with asteroid Dimorphos confirm that …

“DART successfully changed the targeted asteroid’s trajectory.” — Bill Nelson, NASA Administrator

In fact, this first-ever planetary defense test altered Dimorphos’ orbit around a larger asteroid by 32 minutes, which far exceeded expectations.

NASA’s SpaceX Crew-4 Mission Returns Safely to Earth

NASA’s SpaceX Crew-4 mission safely returned from the International Space Station after nearly six months of conducting research and technology demonstrations to prepare for human exploration beyond low-Earth orbit and to benefit life on Earth.

Webb Sees Star Duo’s “Fingerprint”

A new Webb Space Telescope image shows a series of dust rings from a pair of stars. The stars’ orbits bring them together about once every eight years. So, like the rings of a tree trunk, the dust loops mark the passage of time.

New Target Date for Next Artemis I Launch Attempt

The next launch attempt of NASA’s Artemis I Moon mission is now targeted for November 14. The uncrewed flight test of our Space Launch System rocket and Orion spacecraft will thoroughly test all systems before making Artemis flights with astronauts.

That’s what’s up this week @NASA …