This Week @NASA: Space Station Power Upgrades, New Eye-Popping Views of Earth From Space

Moving ahead with space station power upgrades.

Some VIPs hear about some very important missions.

And new eye-popping views of Earth from space …

A few of the stories to tell you about, This Week at NASA!

A Spacewalk for Space Station Power Upgrades

On April 28, NASA astronaut Steve Bowen and United Arab Emirates astronaut Sultan Alneyadi did work outside the International Space Station to prepare for the installation of more new solar arrays to augment the station’s power system.

Four of the upgraded arrays have been installed already. The remaining two will be installed on a future spacewalk.

U.S. and South Korea VIPS Visit NASA Goddard

On April 25, Vice President Kamala Harris, Republic of Korea President Yoon Suk Yeol, NASA Deputy Administrator Pam Melroy, and others visited NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center.

They were briefed on our space exploration efforts, as well as missions addressing climate change, like TEMPO, which is similar to Korea’s GEMS.

Both missions are revolutionizing the way we observe air quality from space.



The people who’ve been to Earth orbit for the rare opportunity to see our home planet from a whole different angle say this blue marble in space is really quite beautiful and awe-inspiring when seen from 250 miles straight up. Here’s your chance to see if you agree: these ultra-high definition video scenes, captured between March 2022 and March 2023 during the International Space Station’s Expeditions 67 and 68, let you imagine yourself as a station crew member with an hour off duty and nothing better to do than look out the window as the world, literally, passes by. Credit: NASA Johnson

Earth in 4K — What a Sight!

These recently released views of Earth in ultra-high definition, or 4K, might just be the next best thing for those of us who may never make it to space.

The imagery was captured from the space station between March 2022 and March 2023.

Check it out for yourself in the video embedded above.

Human Exploration Rover Challenge

For the first time since 2019, there was an in-person competition at NASA’s Human Exploration Rover Challenge.

The event was an opportunity for student-built, human-powered rovers to be tested on a course that simulates the terrain of the Moon, Mars, and other distant bodies.

That’s what’s up this week @NASA.