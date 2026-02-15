Tiny Clots Could Be the Missing Piece in Alzheimer’s Puzzle

A toxic link between a brain protein and a blood protein may be the hidden spark that starts Alzheimer’s.

Researchers have long recognized that Alzheimer’s disease is marked by abnormal plaques and tangled proteins in the brain. More recently, attention has turned to the brain’s blood vessels and how problems in the vascular system may influence the course of the disease. Even with decades of discoveries, however, these insights have not yet led to treatments that fully stop or reverse Alzheimer’s. A major reason is that scientists still do not have a complete picture of how brain cells progressively break down over time.

Abnormal Blood Clots and Early Brain Damage

New research sheds light on a harmful interaction between amyloid beta (Aβ) and fibrinogen—a major blood protein involved in clotting. When Aβ attaches to fibrinogen, the pair forms unusual clots that are difficult for the body to clear away. These persistent clots are associated with inflammation and injury to blood vessels in the brain. Even small amounts of this combined complex appear capable of triggering early features of Alzheimer’s, including loss of synapses, increased inflammation, and disruption of the blood-brain barrier.

These findings add weight to the idea that vascular problems contribute directly to neurodegeneration. They also point to a potential new treatment strategy centered on targeting Aβ/fibrinogen complexes.

“It takes a larger amount of Aβ or fibrinogen alone to cause serious damage in the Alzheimer’s brain,” says Erin Norris, research associate professor in the laboratory of Sidney Strickland at Rockefeller. “But when the two complex together, you only need very small amounts of each to cause damage. There’s a synergistic effect with Aβ and fibrinogen.”

A Long-Studied Protein Complex

The Patricia and John Rosenwald Laboratory of Neurobiology and Genetics at Rockefeller University has been investigating the Aβ/fibrinogen interaction for nearly twenty years. Earlier studies from the group confirmed that Aβ binds to fibrinogen and linked this pairing to the development of Alzheimer’s. At the time, the proposal that vascular health played a central role in the disease was controversial.

“Only recently, with a number of breakthroughs in the field, did people begin to believe that the vascular system is involved in AD pathogenesis,” Norris says. “Since our initial findings, we’ve been focused on studying the mechanisms that explain how a dysfunctional vascular system impacts AD.”

Testing the Direct Effects in Brain Tissue and Mice

Although the interaction had been identified, researchers still needed to determine how much damage the complex could cause on its own. The team produced small amounts of the Aβ/fibrinogen complex in the laboratory and applied it to slices of mouse brain tissue as well as to live mice. This approach allowed them to closely observe its effects in both controlled and living systems.

“We wanted to really show the damage—to zoom in on exactly how pre- and post-synaptic terminals were being harmed,” says Research Associate Elisa Nicoloso Simões-Pires.

The results were striking. Aβ or fibrinogen by themselves caused minimal harm, even at higher levels. In contrast, low concentrations of the combined complex damaged synapses and triggered several well-known features of Alzheimer’s, including inflammation and breakdown of the blood-brain barrier. When researchers used antibodies to prevent Aβ from binding to fibrinogen, the harmful effects were reduced, confirming that the complex itself was responsible.

“We showed that the complex actually induces blood-brain barrier leakage, when the proteins alone did not,” Simões-Pires says. “Disruption of the blood-brain barrier allows for blood proteins to cross into the brain, which lead to additional harm.”

Toward a New Therapeutic Target

A key strength of the study was its use of both brain slices and live animals. “It was an in vitro and in vivo project, both providing the same outcome,” Norris says. “We are much more confident in our results when we can show the same thing in culture and in a living organism.” The researchers now plan to investigate the underlying mechanism in greater detail to understand why this molecular pairing causes so much damage.

The findings may also have implications for early diagnosis and prevention. The study suggests that even small amounts of the Aβ/fibrinogen complex can initiate Alzheimer’s-related changes before memory loss or other cognitive symptoms become noticeable. Mice exposed to the complex showed increased levels of phospho-tau181, a biomarker used in humans to detect Alzheimer’s years before symptoms appear. This raises the possibility that the study reflects the earliest stages of AD progression and that early treatment aimed at the complex could slow or prevent disease development.

A Complex Disease with Multiple Pathways

Alzheimer’s is driven by many biological processes, and the researchers emphasize that no single factor explains the disease. Still, they argue that the Aβ/fibrinogen pathway deserves closer attention.

“It’s not a simple disease,” Simões-Pires says. “A lot of other factors can induce neurotoxicity, and we certainly do not propose that inhibiting this complex formation would cure AD. But perhaps targeting this complex would alleviate some of the pathologies and be even more effective in combination with other therapies.”

Reference: “Synergistic effects of the Aβ/fibrinogen complex on synaptotoxicity, neuroinflammation, and blood–brain barrier damage in Alzheimer’s disease models” by Elisa Nicoloso Simões-Pires, Daniel Torrente, Pradeep Singh, Sidney Strickland and Erin H. Norris, 8 May 2025, Alzheimer’s & Dementia.

DOI: 10.1002/alz.70119

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