Two Wild New Theories Could Finally Explain Dark Matter

Two new theories propose that dark matter either formed in a “mirror” universe or emerged from the cosmic horizon’s quantum radiation during the early universe.

One idea envisions a hidden “mirror” universe with its own particles and forces, where the early cosmos forged tiny, incredibly dense black hole–like objects that could make up all the dark matter in existence.

Another proposes that dark matter emerged from the universe’s rapid expansion, born through quantum radiation at the very edge of the observable cosmos during a short but dramatic period after the Big Bang .

. Both possibilities are grounded in established physics, offering testable explanations that carry forward UC Santa Cruz’s tradition of connecting the smallest particles with the largest cosmic mysteries.

What Is the Particle Nature of Dark Matter?

Two new papers by Professor Stefano Profumo of the University of California, Santa Cruz, explore bold possibilities for solving one of modern physics’ biggest mysteries: the particle identity of dark matter.

Extensive evidence shows that this elusive substance, making up about 80% of all matter in the universe, is real. Its gravitational pull explains how galaxies hold together and why they spin as they do. Clues from the large-scale arrangement of galaxies and precise measurements of the cosmic microwave background also point to the existence of something unknown filling the cosmic void.

What scientists still do not know is how dark matter came to be, or exactly what kind of particles it is made of. These are the kinds of questions that occupy theoretical physicists like Profumo. In his latest studies, he tackles the problem from two distinct angles, each built on the possibility that dark matter arose naturally in the extreme conditions of the early universe, rather than being a newly discovered type of particle that interacts with ordinary matter in ways we can currently detect.

Shadowy Origins: A Mirror World

In the most recent of these studies,[1] published July 8 in Physical Review D, Profumo considers whether dark matter might have formed in a “hidden sector,” essentially a mirror universe with its own versions of particles and forces. Invisible to us, this shadow realm would still follow many of the same physical principles that govern our own cosmos.

The concept draws on quantum chromodynamics (QCD), the framework describing how quarks are held together inside protons and neutrons by the strong nuclear force. UC Santa Cruz has a long history in this field: Emeritus professor Michael Dine was a pioneer of theoretical models involving the QCD axion, one of the top candidates for dark matter, while research professor Abe Seiden played a major role in experimental projects studying the internal structure of hadrons (particles built from quarks) in high-energy physics experiments.

Black Hole-Like Remnants as Dark Matter

In Profumo’s new work, the strong force is replicated in the dark sector as a confining “dark QCD” theory, with its own particles—dark quarks and dark gluons—binding together to form heavy composite particles known as dark baryons. Under certain conditions in the early universe, these dark baryons could become dense and massive enough to collapse under their own gravity into extremely small, stable black holes—or objects that behave much like black holes.

These black hole-like remnants would be just a few times heavier than the fundamental mass scale of quantum gravity—known as the ‘Planck mass”—but if produced in the right quantity, they could account for all the dark matter observed today. Because they would interact only through gravity, they would be completely invisible to particle detectors—yet their presence would shape the universe on the largest scales.

This scenario offers a new, testable framework grounded in well-established physics, while extending UC Santa Cruz’s long-standing exploration of how deep theoretical principles might help explain one of the biggest open questions in cosmology.

On the Horizon: Dark Matter From Cosmic Boundaries

Profumo’s other recent study,[2] published in May, explores whether dark matter might be produced by the universe’s expanding “cosmic horizon”—essentially, the cosmological equivalent of a black hole’s event horizon.

This paper asks, if the universe underwent a brief period of accelerated expansion after inflation—something less extreme than inflation, but still expanding faster than radiation or matter would allow—could that phase itself have “radiated” particles into existence?

Using principles from quantum field theory in curved spacetime, the paper shows that a wide range of dark matter masses could result from this mechanism, depending on the temperature and duration of this phase. Importantly, Profumo said this doesn’t require any assumptions about how the dark matter interacts, only that it is stable and produced gravitationally. The idea is inspired by the way observers near cosmic horizons, like those of a black hole, perceive thermal radiation due to quantum effects.

Beyond Conventional Particle Models

“Both mechanisms are highly speculative, but they offer self-contained and calculable scenarios that don’t rely on conventional particle dark matter models, which are increasingly under pressure from null experimental results,” said Profumo, deputy director for theory at the Santa Cruz Institute for Particle Physics.

One could say Profumo wrote the book on the quest to understand the nature of dark matter. His 2017 textbook An Introduction to Particle Dark Matter presents lessons that he personally learned and used in his research work from state-of-the-art techniques that scientists have developed over the years to build and test particle models for dark matter.

The book describes the “paradigm of dark matter” as “one of the key developments at the interface of cosmology and elementary particle physics,” and is intended for anyone interested in the microscopic nature of dark matter as it manifests itself in particle physics experiments, cosmological observations, and high-energy astrophysical phenomena.

Connection to UC Santa Cruz

Researchers here have played a key role in cosmology for decades, contributing to the development of the standard Lambda-Cold Dark Matter model—still the best fit to all cosmological data—and to the theoretical and observational study of how structure forms in the universe. In addition, UC Santa Cruz has long supported a close interplay between theory and observation, with strengths in particle physics, astrophysics, and early universe cosmology.

Profumo said these recent publications continue in that tradition, exploring ideas that connect the deepest questions in particle physics with the large-scale behavior of the cosmos. “And they do so in a way that remains rooted in known physics—whether quantum field theory in curved spacetime, or the well-studied properties of SU(N) gauge theories—while extending them to new frontiers,” he said.

Both studies appeared in Physical Review D, the American Physical Society’s premier venue for theoretical particle physics.

References:

“Dark baryon black holes” by Stefano Profumo, 9 May 2025, Physical Review D.

DOI: 10.1103/PhysRevD.111.095010 “Dark matter from quasi–de Sitter horizons” by Stefano Profumo, 8 July 2025, Physical Review D.

DOI: 10.1103/vmw2-4k77

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