In a First for Humanity, Scientists May Have Finally Seen Dark Matter

For nearly a century, dark matter has lurked unseen, shaping galaxies while refusing to reveal itself. Now, new gamma-ray data from NASA’s Fermi Telescope may have caught its elusive signature.

A University of Tokyo astronomer believes he has detected the exact high-energy photons predicted when hypothetical WIMP particles collide and annihilate—potentially giving humanity its first direct glimpse of dark matter.

Early Clues Pointing to Dark Matter

In the early 1930s, Swiss astronomer Fritz Zwicky noticed that many galaxies were moving far faster than their visible mass could account for. This led him to propose that an unseen structure — dark matter — was providing the extra gravitational pull needed to keep these galaxies intact. Nearly a century later, data from NASA’s Fermi Gamma-ray Space Telescope may offer the first direct glimpse of this hidden material, potentially allowing scientists to “see” dark matter for the first time.

Why Dark Matter Has Been So Difficult to Detect

Dark matter has puzzled researchers since Zwicky first suggested its existence. Until now, scientists have only been able to study it indirectly by watching how it affects stars and galaxies, such as by generating enough gravity to keep galactic systems from flying apart. The reason it cannot be viewed directly is that its particles do not interact with electromagnetic force — meaning they do not absorb, reflect, or emit light.

WIMPs and the Search for Gamma Ray Clues

Many scientists suspect that dark matter consists of weakly interacting massive particles, or WIMPs. These particles are thought to be heavier than protons and interact very little with normal matter. Even so, theory predicts that when two WIMPs collide, they annihilate each other and release energetic particles, including gamma-ray photons.

Because of this possibility, astronomers have spent years studying areas where dark matter should be most abundant, including the center of the Milky Way. Professor Tomonori Totani of the University of Tokyo used new observations from the Fermi Gamma-ray Space Telescope to look for these expected signals. He now believes he has identified gamma rays consistent with the predicted results of dark matter particle annihilation.

Totani’s findings were published today (November 26) in the Journal of Cosmology and Astroparticle Physics.

A 20-GeV Gamma Ray Halo Around the Milky Way

“We detected gamma rays with a photon energy of 20 gigaelectronvolts (or 20 billion electronvolts, an extremely large amount of energy) extending in a halolike structure toward the center of the Milky Way galaxy. The gamma-ray emission component closely matches the shape expected from the dark matter halo,” said Totani.

Further analysis shows that the energy spectrum, or distribution of gamma ray intensities, aligns with the levels predicted for the annihilation of hypothetical WIMPs with masses about 500 times that of a proton. The estimated rate of WIMP annihilation based on the gamma-ray brightness also fits within established theoretical expectations.

A Promising Signal, But Still Under Review

Totani notes that the measurements cannot be easily explained by other known astronomical processes or common sources of gamma rays. Because of this, he views the data as a strong potential indication of dark matter emission, something researchers have been trying to detect for decades.

“If this is correct, to the extent of my knowledge, it would mark the first time humanity has ‘seen’ dark matter. And it turns out that dark matter is a new particle not included in the current standard model of particle physics. This signifies a major development in astronomy and physics,” said Totani.

Next Steps Toward Confirming the Discovery

Despite his confidence, Totani emphasizes that these results must be independently verified by other researchers. Even if his findings are confirmed, scientists will still seek further evidence to ensure that the halolike radiation truly comes from dark matter annihilation rather than another cosmic source.

One way to strengthen the case is by identifying similar gamma ray signals in other places with dense concentrations of dark matter. Dwarf galaxies within the Milky Way halo are considered especially promising candidates. “This may be achieved once more data is accumulated, and if so, it would provide even stronger evidence that the gamma rays originate from dark matter,” said Totani.

Reference: “20 GeV halo-like excess of the Galactic diffuse emission and implications for dark matter annihilation” by Tomonori Totani, 26 November 2025, Journal of Cosmology and Astroparticle Physics.

This work was supported by JSPS/MEXT KAKENHI Grant Number 18K03692.

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