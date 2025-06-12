New findings from the University of Bonn challenge the assumptions of the standard cosmological model.
The faint “afterglow” that fills the universe has long been one of the most important clues supporting the Big Bang theory. Known as cosmic microwave background radiation, this ancient light not only serves as a snapshot of the early universe, but also helps scientists understand how the very first galaxies came to be.
Now, a team of researchers from the Universities of Bonn, Prague, and Nanjing is challenging what we thought we knew. Their new calculations suggest that the strength of this background radiation may have been significantly overestimated. If their findings are confirmed, it could force scientists to rethink some of the most fundamental ideas in modern cosmology.
The results have now been published in the journal Nuclear Physics B.
According to the standard model of cosmology, the universe began 13.8 billion years ago with the Big Bang. In the moments that followed, space, time, and matter burst into existence and the universe expanded rapidly. During the first 380,000 years, it also cooled down enough for electrons and protons to combine into neutral hydrogen atoms.
This milestone allowed light to travel freely through space for the first time, since photons were no longer constantly interacting with matter. That moment marked the birth of the cosmic microwave background radiation, the universe’s original light, still detectable today.
We can still detect this radiation today using highly sensitive telescopes. As it has been traveling to us for almost 13.8 billion years, it provides an insight into the birth and the first few hours of the existence of the universe.
“According to our calculations, however, it could be that this background radiation doesn’t exist at all,” explains Prof. Dr. Pavel Kroupa from the Helmholtz Institute for Radiation and Nuclear Physics at the University of Bonn and Charles University in Prague. “At the very least, we are convinced that its strength has been overestimated.”
A powerful star fire overlays the background radiation
The physicist, together with scientist Dr. Eda Gjergo from the University of Nanjing in China, has been investigating a particular group of galaxies called elliptical galaxies.
“The universe has been expanding since the Big Bang, like dough that is rising,” says Kroupa. “This means that the distance between galaxies is increasing constantly. We have measured how far apart elliptical galaxies are from one another today. “Using these data and taking into account the characteristics of this group of galaxies, we were then able to use the speed of expansion to determine when they first formed.”
It was previously already known that elliptical galaxies were the first galaxies that formed in the young universe. Vast volumes of gas accumulated to give rise to hundreds of billions of stars forming these galaxies.
“Our results now show that this entire process only lasted for a few hundred million years—which is relatively short on a cosmological time scale,” emphasizes Dr. Gjergo. “During this time, the nuclear reactions in these ignited stars were intensely luminous.”
Gjergo and Kroupa have calculated the power of this early star fire. They must have blazed so brightly that we are still able to detect them today.
“Our calculations indicate that some of the cosmic background radiation actually originates from the formation of the elliptical galaxies,” says Gjergo. “This accounts for at least 1.4% of the radiation but could even account for all of it.”
Unevenness leads to the creation of galaxies
Even if it accounts for just 1.4%, this would presumably have huge consequences for the standard model. Measurements carried out over the last few decades have shown that the background radiation is not completely uniform. Instead, there are very small differences in its intensity depending on the direction in which you look.
Researchers have interpreted this observation so far as proof that gas was not uniformly distributed after the Big Bang. Instead, it was slightly less dense in some areas than in others. This is also the reason why galaxies were able to form in the first place: The denser areas acted as condensation points where the gas was compressed under the force of its own gravity to form stars.
Without this uneven distribution of gas, we would probably not even exist. However, the variations in the background radiation that form the basis of this theory are only a few thousandths of a percentage point. The question now is how reliable these measurements can actually be if elliptical galaxies (which are also not uniformly distributed) account for at least 1.4% of the total measured radiation.
“Our results are a problem for the standard model of cosmology,” says Kroupa. “It might be necessary to rewrite the history of the universe, at least in part.”
Reference: “The impact of early massive galaxy formation on the cosmic microwave background” by Eda Gjergo and Pavel Kroupa, 6 May 2025, Nuclear Physics B.
DOI: 10.1016/j.nuclphysb.2025.116931
The research was partially funded by the National Natural Science Foundation of China and the DAAD Eastern Europe Exchange Programme at Bonn and Charles Universities.
Actually, Life on Earth originated in the oceans; likely at numerous geographical locations, around the same time.
The origins of human life were most probably in Africa, but are equally indefinite.
We do know, however (from studies of mitochondrial DNA), that every person living today is ultimately descended from one woman.
Her remains were found on the mountainside of Titika in Ethiopia.
“Titika” means nipple, because of the protrubence at its peak. Thus I say “we have all been suckled by an African breast”.
Whatever “story” one wants to “believe”, all that really matters is the commonality of our humanity; that we cherish, safeguard and enrich it.
Idiotic and utterly incorrect understanding of Mitochondrial Eve who is completely theoretical (not an actual skeleton or fossil), and who would have lived somewhere between 100,000 and 200,000 years ago…
Genetic information – modern and archaic genomes – all agree on that the theoretical human last common mitochondrial ancestor is a mere part of the total coalescent tree of modern humans (or mitochondria, for that matter). We can’t yet tell if the African stem was structured or had ghost lineages, but the modern anatomy arose about 300,000 years ago (as evidenced by e.g. fossil finds in northwest Africa).
Biology itself split from geology in hydrothermal vents over an exothermic self-going Wood-Ljungdahl metabolic core [Weiss, M., Sousa, F., Mrnjavac, N. et al. The physiology and habitat of the last universal common ancestor. Nat Microbiol 1, 16116 (2016)]. And as Mark notes it was a widespread phenomena, before the last universal common ancestor genetic code had evolved. We can see that in the recruitment order of amino acids which was based on size of disequilibrium transport property constraint into the half alive open cells instead of “warm little pond” equilibriums setting availability [S. Wehbi,A. Wheeler,B. Morel,N. Manepalli,B.Q. Minh,D.S. Lauretta,& J. Masel, Order of amino acid recruitment into the genetic code resolved by last universal common ancestor’s protein domains, Proc. Natl. Acad. Sci. U.S.A. 121 (52), (2024)].
This implies rampant horizontal transfer in a flattened fitness landscape analogous to some viral population quasispecies, until the sharp fitness peak of the robust genetic code evolved. This likely explain why we see no diversifying splits until then, and thereafter the modern rapidly diversifying evolutionary regime.
Thus,here a theoritical study is presented based on mathematics to disuss a case of probablity for standard cosmology,alone to occure at the early universe.
For early universe part,this study is auxililiary and not essential.CMB fluctuation study relative to standard model after 1 billion years of the big bang can be checked with this method of calculation for stars,in the context of supermasskve black hole and stars correlation.
Study of Dynamics,is also added to the modern part of,the standard cosmology,a basic outcome of Einstein’s General Relativity,root for gravitational lensing in other constexts.
“A previously overlooked foreground component is the formation of massive early-type galaxies (ETGs), which can no longer be ignored…Even in our most conservative estimates, massive ETGs account for
1.4% up to the full present-day CMB energy density.”
Study relegated to Nucl. Phys. B instead of Ap. J., JCAP, Nature, Science or PRL. These guys have an uphill battle against the establishment. Likely the codes used by WMAP and Planck didn’t fully account for this foreground…
“1.4% up to full” is a pretty big leap. The range needs to be tightened before the work becomes Nature-worthy.
Also the extraordinary uniformity of the cosmic microwave background radiation has not been explained in this article. If these galaxies are contributing at least 1.4% to the CMBR, then the background radiation should be at least that much bumpy. It is not.
The CMBR has questionable uniformity/isotropy on large scales, where the largest uncertainties also exist. This has been well documented starting with WMAP. It is consistently ignored since it raises questions regarding applicability of FLRW, but that isn’t the only explanation for the large-scale anisotropies (read: variation of CMBR params across the sky). This may be another explanation. So it needs to be taken seriously.
The paper can’t be taken seriously since it goes nowhere on cosmology, see my response to it, despite that it too points out the CMB analysis large scale, low-l anomalies which have been explained as natural statistical variation.
That it is the largest scales that admits the largest variation is in the nature of the spectra, that is not CMB observations’ fault. On the contrary, Planck and follow up like the newly released Atacama Telescope final data – which agree and improve on Planck – did a massive job on filtering out foregrounds such as the ones the paper discussed.
It is the CMB and other survey observations that has established the mainstream cosmology, not a conspiracy theory “establishment”. But yes, the paper – or even acceptable competing observations (which this was not) or better, global data based cosmologies – will have an uphill battle, for understandable reasons.
Note also that it is both the LCDM theory and, with the Atacama Telescope preference for a simple slow roll scalar field inflation over alternatives, the inflation theory parts of the full concordance cosmology that alternatives now need to compete with. Whether or not these alternatives are solely based on CDM or (better) all types of surveys, both theories are tested (for CDM well, above 5 sigma – inflation has merely advanced to “best in class”).
Lack-of-coffee type typos: “based on CDM” = based on CMB. “for CDM well” = for LCDM well.
Dude; slow down, have a cuppa, proofread. We’ll still be here.
The recalculation of the CMB amplitude discussed in your article provides a crucial opening for rethinking the foundations of cosmology. In my theoretical work, titled “S-Matter and the Fifth Dimension,” I explore a framework where the Universe emerges at t = 0 within four-dimensional spacetime, but draws its structure, energy, and informational coherence from a timeless, infinite fifth-dimensional continuum. This model does not depend on inflation to explain homogeneity or flatness; instead, matter is the result of density-driven energy condensation flowing from a higher-dimensional substrate. If CMB benchmarks were indeed overstated, the case for inflation and finite energy boundaries weakens—whereas models based on continuous energy exchange, like mine, become increasingly relevant. The conservation of energy, dimensional asymmetry of time, and entropy all gain alternative explanations in this context. I commend you for presenting this pivotal research and welcome opportunities to further contribute to this evolving discussion.
Since you don’t provide a peer reviewed published reference, I can apply Hitchens’ razor:
“What can be asserted without evidence can also be dismissed without evidence”.
Torbjörn, I respect the importance of peer-reviewed evidence in science, but invoking Hitchens’ razor to dismiss an idea without considering its internal logic or relevance to the topic at hand seems like an evasion, not a rebuttal.
Yes, my model “S-Matter and the Fifth Dimension” is not yet peer-reviewed. But the ideas it explores—timeless higher-dimensional structures, continuous energy flows, and density-driven matter formation—are directly relevant to the issues raised by this article: namely, that recalculated CMB amplitudes challenge key pillars of the inflationary model.
Science progresses by testing new frameworks, not by filtering them out prematurely. Every paradigm shift—from heliocentrism to quantum theory—started outside the consensus. I’m sharing a theoretical model here not to claim final answers, but to expand the discussion in light of new data. If my ideas have merit, they will stand on their own logic—and eventually, on formal review. But outright dismissal without even acknowledging the argument? That’s not critical thinking. That’s gatekeeping.
I welcome challenge and skepticism. But let’s aim for dialogue, not slogans.
You hit the nail square, dude. Question everything that has no observational evidence.
Organized superstition and pseudoscience notions aside, science is based on observation.
“Science is a systematic discipline that builds and organises knowledge in the form of testable hypotheses and predictions about the universe.” (Wikipedia)
I love Astronomy and the truly wonderful science and technology that produces all this fabulous information. Why has nobody up until now said “INFINITE”, or “INFINITY”? IT IS INTUITION my friends. I have written to many people and different Institutions, and still not received a supply. You are either welded to your beliefs, and unable to entertain the alternative, which I believe to be reality. No beginning? What happened before the “beginning”? Time did not just start, there was never NO TIME. ALWAYS INFINITE DISTANCE, ALWAYS INFINITE MATTER.
Perhaps like binge-purge Oprah: an unending, repetitive cycle?
You haven’t received a reply because science doesn’t know a definitive answer to your questions. Now, before you accuse professional astronomers of slowness and stupidity, remember that humanity has been looking up at the sky for millenia and only in the last century realized that there are other galaxies in the universe. The point is that it is hard to know this stuff to the point of being sure. Guessing is simple, but without solid evidence a guess doesn’t rise to the level of knowledge.
First, scientists don’t have time to answer direct letters from members of the public nor often have time to peruse popular science sites such as this one. The work described in the article did not involve distances outside the observable universe, the observational data is taken from after the hot big bang.
The current answer to your questions is, or should be, well known by now:
The situation is even more dramatic – we are gradually coming to the point that there was no Big Bang at all. The primordial universe was radically different from the modern one, even at the level of fundamental physical laws. Therefore, it may be completely beyond the capabilities of science.
How did they get red shifting of light with a non- expanding universe?
Contradictions indeed.
On the contrary, the paper seems explicit on assuming expansion. E.g.:
“To derive the differential number of massive ETGs formed at a given redshift, it is necessary to account for the comoving volume. We employ comoving coordinates because on cosmological scales, the relative position of distant objects, such as galaxy clusters – and, in our approximation as we will see in the next section, also of massive ETGs – remains static in comoving coordinates. These objects move with the Hubble flow and maintain constant comoving positions.
In this framework, the comoving separation between two such objects does not change over time, even as their proper distance d_proper
evolves due to the expansion of the universe. Namely, d_proper = 1/(1+z)*d_C, where d_C is the comoving separation between two galaxies.”
Most of the thread has used a particularly speculative paper as a sounding board for venting organized superstition notions, which reflects badly on both the paper and the responding nonsense.
If we instead look at the science, the paper does not explains why we see the CMB cosmological spatial spectra which reflects the universe energy budget cosmology (radiation, normal matter, dark matter, dark energy). They make a lot of huge new assumptions such as galaxy formation extrapolation and dust production that are poorly tested. Extraordinary claims need extraordinary evidence, and they don’t provide that or even a promising explanation for the CMB details.
The recalculations discussed in this article highlight something I’ve long emphasized in my theoretical framework, S-Matter and the Fifth Dimension: the foundational assumptions of the standard cosmological model—such as inflation and a closed energy budget—may not be necessary to explain the observed structure of the universe.
In my model, the Universe begins at t = 0 within four-dimensional spacetime, but it draws its matter, energy, and informational coherence from an infinite, timeless fifth-dimensional substrate. This higher dimension acts as a continuous source of structured energy flow, enabling the formation of matter through density gradients, not quantum fluctuations or rapid inflation.
If the cosmic microwave background’s amplitude was indeed overestimated, it weakens the need for an inflationary mechanism to explain early uniformity, isotropy, or flatness. Instead, a model like mine—grounded in asymmetric dimensional boundaries and eternal energy continuity—offers an alternative explanation for cosmic coherence, entropy evolution, and information conservation.
The emerging data suggests that it may be time to consider frameworks that treat the Universe not as an isolated system with a singular origin event, but as a dynamic interface between dimensions, where timeless principles guide temporal phenomena. I welcome further dialogue as the observational and theoretical landscape continues to evolve.
