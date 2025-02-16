First Direct Image of the Cosmic Web Reveals the Universe’s Hidden Highways

A cosmic filament, 3 million light-years long, has been directly imaged for the first time — offering a new glimpse into the hidden framework of the Universe!
Matter in intergalactic space is arranged in a vast network of interconnected filaments, known as the cosmic web. Now, after hundreds of hours of observations, an international team of researchers has captured the sharpest-ever image of one of these cosmic filaments. This filament links two actively forming galaxies and dates back to a time when the Universe was only about 2 billion years old.
The Cosmic Web and Dark Matter
Dark matter, which makes up about 85% of all matter in the Universe, plays a crucial role in shaping cosmic structures. Under gravity’s influence, it forms a vast, intricate web of filaments. At the intersections of these filaments, the brightest galaxies take shape. This cosmic web serves as the backbone of the Universe, guiding the flow of gas that fuels star formation in galaxies. Studying how this gas moves and interacts could significantly improve our understanding of how galaxies form and evolve.
However, directly observing this intergalactic gas is extremely difficult. Scientists have mainly detected it indirectly — by measuring how it absorbs light from distant, bright objects. These observations, though valuable, do not clearly reveal how the gas is distributed. Even hydrogen, the most abundant element in the Universe, emits only a very faint glow, making it nearly impossible for previous-generation telescopes to detect this elusive gas.
A Breakthrough with MUSE and the Very Large Telescope
In this new study, an international team led by researchers at the University of Milano-Bicocca and including scientists at the Max Planck Institute for Astrophysics (MPA) obtained an unprecedented high-definition image of a cosmic filament using MUSE (Multi-Unit Spectroscopic Explorer), an innovative spectrograph installed on the Very Large Telescope at the European Southern Observatory in Chile.
Even with the advanced capabilities of this sophisticated instrument, the research group had to carry out one of the most ambitious MUSE observation campaigns ever completed in a single region of the sky, acquiring data over hundreds of hours to detect the filament at high significance.
The Sharpest Image Ever of a Cosmic Filament
The study, led by Davide Tornotti, PhD student at the University of Milano-Bicocca, used this ultrasensitive data to produce the sharpest image ever obtained of a cosmic filament spanning 3 million light-years and connecting two galaxies, each hosting an active supermassive black hole. The discovery, recently published in Nature Astronomy opens new avenues to directly constrain gas properties within intergalactic filaments and to refine our understanding of galaxy formation and evolution.
Tracing the Cosmic Web with Supercomputer Simulations
“By capturing the faint light emitted by this filament, which traveled for just under 12 billion years to reach Earth, we were able to precisely characterize its shape, explains Davide Tornotti. “For the first time, we could trace the boundary between the gas residing in galaxies and the material contained within the cosmic web through direct measurements.” The researchers took advantage of supercomputer simulations of the Universe run at MPA to calculate predictions of the expected filamentary emission given the current cosmological model. “When comparing to the novel high-definition image of the cosmic web, we find substantial agreement between current theory and observations,” Tornotti adds.
What This Means for Our Understanding of the Universe
This discovery and the encouraging agreement with supercomputer simulations are key to understanding the tenuous gas environment around galaxies and open up novel possibilities to pin down the galaxies’ fuel supply.
Fabrizio Arrigoni Battaia, MPA staff scientist involved in the study, concludes: “We are thrilled by this direct, high-definition observation of a cosmic filament. But as people say in Bavaria: ‘Eine ist keine’ – one doesn’t count. So we are gathering further data to uncover more such structures, with the ultimate goal to have a comprehensive vision of how gas is distributed and flows in the cosmic web.”
Reference: “High-definition imaging of a filamentary connection between a close quasar pair at z = 3” by Davide Tornotti, Michele Fumagalli, Matteo Fossati, Alejandro Benitez-Llambay, David Izquierdo-Villalba, Andrea Travascio, Fabrizio Arrigoni Battaia, Sebastiano Cantalupo, Alexander Beckett, Silvia Bonoli, Pratika Dayal, Valentina D’Odorico, Rajeshwari Dutta, Elisabeta Lusso, Celine Peroux, Marc Rafelski, Mitchell Revalski, Daniele Spinoso and Mark Swinbank, 29 January 2025, Nature Astronomy.
DOI: 10.1038/s41550-024-02463-w
Entanglement could be the mechanism of the observation .
Linking the concept of entanglement to filaments of dark matter effect is a neat idea I’ve thought about for a couple of decades. The concept could also be tied it to growth in organisms and Hebbian-rule learning.
Dark matter and grey matter have comparitable aleles. They found that confounded in Hebbian-law.
If you present this image to the medical community they would say it is fibrosis..perhaps in a lung.
Second. Depending how deep this is in distance the greater effect of compression, on the final image we see. It would require some filtering mechanisms to get a clear mapping.
Exactly. It looks exceedingly organic.
Any mycologists out there? Lol. I see a huge resemblance to mycelium. I find it very interesting that the Myans had mapped our solar system without the use of telescopes. They had a better tool, the very thing they worshipped. Mushrooms! Imagine that! Something simple and not overly complicated.
Neural Network
Incomprehensible realities exist. The ultimate absurd idea is that the universe has a beginning, or an end. It is infinite. The universe is not an enclosure of vaguely understood phenomena.
The problem with defining Dark Matter is that it has never been proven nor disproven as to whether it is actually a living organism. What is the necessary combination of elements which create invisible matter? What scientific instruments are used to locate invisible space that actually has physical form, whether amorphous or structural?
Can some kind of Imaging Photography show us what “Dark Matter” looks like? Is it a black mass of density, perhaps containing extremely positive or negative energy; or an asteroid-like chunk with mosses and microbes from other worlds? Transportation is another aspect. Does it drift in cosmic winds; or is it pushed by the outer formations of galaxies and other movement, pressure, frequency, gravity, and vibrations of a living universe in constant evolution?
Are some types of Dark Matter permeable, in that other solid objects could travel through it, like paramecium caudatum.
And because something is not visible, is pitch black, does that mean it has mass? If a light deflects off something, or can not penetrate a cloudy substance, this does not necessarily mean that it is composed of physical, and not etheric matter. Matter can be seen, has weight, volume, and most importantly, structural limits or limitations.
Dark Matter could be as big as the point of a pencil, or as big as a meteor. It can float in space endlessly, or have some adaptation of independent movement.
And, it could be alive. It could have intelligence. And Dark Matter may not be limited to space, but could also specialize and adapt to land.
I saw a documentary wherein “something” was gravely affecting the personality, energy and power of a woman. When examined under infrared light in a dark room, it appeared as a pitch black mass capable of independent thought, that moved out of her when strobed lights were employed, and when it lifted she became more normal, more “human.” And when it descended back completely inside of her, all hell broke loose. The chair she was strapped to slid across the room. All electric power went out. And this “Dark Matter” inside of her made her able to do things, know things, and move literally in a dimension of no time and no space. You could look to where she was supposed to be sitting, yet in less than a second she was across the room behind the scientists and government personnel standing up.
If Dark Matter truly exists in the literal sense of the phrase, then why can it not be contained? It can invisibly inhabit and occupy any living thing, or travel in space, – as well as over oceans, mountains, rivers, deserts, streets and yards. It’s there, but we can not see it. We can feel it.
What energy dynamics attract or repel Dark Matter? Or is it entirely random?
This universe has no beginning and no end. It is the only universe. And it is infinite; with infinite possibilities.
The Lord God is Almighty
Finally, at long last, a thinking soul! I am going to first say that I LOVE your comment, and it is a shame that this forum is so limited. However, might I say it gives me hope that someone else also gives deep thought to the facts and theories that have been proposed regarding “dark matter”, as well as the wider “universe”. I always find it comical when humans (even though I am one, obviously… lol) try to quantify something, anything that is beyond our reach and we only see a single face of. I was just discussing this problem humans have on earth regarding objects in space. Not only is any given data of a quadrant extremely compressed, it is also only one perspective of an unlimited amount of possible perspectives. Imagine trying to judge whether someone was doing something without all possible angles!! There is a case presented of a man who, at one angle, appeared to be flipping the bird at someone. However, it was a celebrity, so paparazzi were there with multiple pictures taken at almost the exact same time! Another picture from another angle exposed that it was merely the angle from which the picture was taken that determined the context of the image as observed from only one perspective! And here we humans are, standing on a rock spinning through space, taking pictures and video and trying to collect data as we are MOVING throughout space/time. Not only do I expect some distortions, I also expect that ANY given data set is only a GLIMPSE of a glimpse of a glimpse into what lies beyond. That is to say that ANY scientist worth is salt should never have the gall to say they KNOW anything about the universe, as we are always aware our knowledge base is constantly expanding…. well, it should be. I’m very aware of how theories can become dogma. That’s when progress stops for a little while, but I digress.
I understand this might be a very verbose response, but I will add one thought. You are coming at “dark matter” from the foregone conclusions that it even exists at all. It may very well be that these perceived “dark matter” data anomalies are nothing more than blips of where the light from a star that DID exist at one point is no longer present, which would mean that there is nothing there to see but energy. Kind of like how when you turn off your stove top and the energy is not being provided anymore, but the heat signature remains. I don’t know of course, it’s just a thought.
At least I can say that and still get a chuckle out of the articles that say “scientists say such and such shouldn’t exist!”😆
Anyway, insightful and thought-provoking. Thank you for engaging the gray matter!😁
So, despite the fact that outside the *only* thing we “know” about dark matter is that it has mass, you’re going able to draw similarities to gray matter? By all means, you must be one of the greatest scientific minds of human history as you “know” more about dark matter thanthose who’s life work is trying to prove its existence. Bang up work.
https://youtu.be/W7BW9gv_OkU?si=tj1H77o-Xe33MZvI
I’ve included a link for reading comprehension, as it seems to have gone over your head that what she is doing is asking questions, not positing theories. She’s engaging with the data, something it seems you’re unable to do and possibly upset about it? Idk… Have you ever heard of the phrase, “It’s better to keep one’s mouth shut and be thought a fool, than to open it and remove all doubt”? If not, you should study it because…. it seems like you could benefit from a little doubt. Bless your heart….
Seriously obtuse comments.
Galileo was misunderstood and excommunicated from the church because of people who didn’t understand him. Let me ask…. are you one of those people who thinks no one could know more than those who taught you what you know?
The most intellectual minds have never been accepted by those who are of average intelligence…. Highly intellectual people don’t try to fit in with your idea of what is normal. Find someone with what you consider an “obtuse idea” and thank them for not fitting in the next time you decide to pick up your smartphone.
I’ve posted this comment several times before, and it seems appropriate to do so again.
In 1980, my astronomy course were studying planetary formation in hypothetical solar systems. I commented ‘wouldn’t it be cool to find a planet the mass of Jupiter orbiting its host star about the radius of Mercury?’ My instructor said, ‘That can’t happen.’ ‘How do you know? We haven’t yet found any planets outside of our solar system.’ At which point, he grabbed the chalk, went to the blackboard, and wrote down all the reasons WHY that couldn’t happen, including some groovy equations. As we scribbled this info down in our notes, I could see from the corners of my eyes all my friends giving me some nasty looks, and I knew what they were thinking; ‘Hey, you just gave us something else to study for on the big final! Thanks, buddy…!’ I’d give up my Mustang if I could go back in time and be there when he first heard about 51 Pegasus.
Point is, you can’t know what you don’t know until you learn it. Keep an open mind.
I see the same matrix of filaments every time I have a low oxygen event (medical issue) I’ve tried to explain the experience to my doctors but they don’t understand that filament structure is a regular event to me
It sounds like a very discomforting condition and I am sorry you are struggling with it. It sounds like hypoxia from COPD? If that’s the case, I hope whatever is causing it can be treated or at least prevented from progressing. 🙏
Your maybe right the brain and dark matter maybe entangled
Hmm be a cause of preconceptions.
Yes but observation is a matter of prospective
The observation was made with infrared optical instruments. If you mean the filaments, they are too large and old to have had or keep any quantum entangled nature.
That is actually not true with what we know about quantum entanglement since we are learning that two quantum-entangled particles can exist simultaneously in two places at once. So what’s to preclude a quantum-entangled particle from going outside the boundaries of how we interpret space/time to travel not only linearly through space but equally in all dimensions, in all times, and be completely untraceable by any human instrument?
As I posted before, there are open minds, and there are those chasing the Earth-centric universe model.
Sigh – we live in a period where no model can fit because our data is too limited. To suggest any model is silly. Be patient, quantum computing is now only a few year away with recent breakthroughs – specifically the magnificent bastard who realized simulating a quantum computer with a normal one would actually speed up the process by decades. We also have an 8 Qubit processor from Microsoft which is set for a million Qubits in just a few years. Hybridization is now and in a few years it’ll be perfected. Hold onto your seat, it’s going to get weird.
You stated first “direct image”. Simulated images are direct images now,?
How else do you propose to view 3 light-years’ across images as a human?
I consider images from satellites that are directly facing hurricanes to be direct images seeing as we have no other means of collecting data. As such, that line of thinking translates into viewing objects beyond our natural ability to view, but are capable of viewing using different media. Infrared, ultraviolet, etc… Unless you know of how to physically travel to the distant quasar and see it in person?
I wrote an equation for matter that PREDICTED matter accretion in a neutrino-like-state through the induction of a cosmic filament across two net gravity fields via differences in the gravitational pressure potentials of the two net fields… in this case, the two galaxies. But I need spectroscopic DATA from this interaction. Do they have such data yet?
Neither the first nor third picture is via direct or enhanced-direct imaging. They are computationally derived.
The direct image is the boring blotch in the middle.
If it’s the ‘gas’ that fuels creation, we should figure out how to put it in the TANK!
Mother Nature is your tank.
We must remember that “Dark Matter” is not dark. It is invisible. In order for a space encounter to happen, there would have to be a clear view ahead and then a sudden collision with some unseen physical force field, impenatrable; or being of a solid object.
Dark Matter could explain the physics of parallel dimensions of reality. And it could also have psychological; spiritual; and physical import and meaning which connects it, and us, with the deeper oceans of space.
“Dark Matter” is colorless, normally. Is it a living entity of pure negative energy that can inhabit living things? One thing is a fact: The government has unsuccessfully tried to weaponize it.
It’s entirely possible and to a moderately decent degree, plausible, that dark matter is a side effect of extra-dimensional mass. It would explain quite literally everything we (believe we) “know” about it, including why it can’t directly interact with baryonic matter, light, and virtually anything we generally use to measure and observe the universe with. If that is the case, short of eventually creating a way to access higher spacial dimensions, it will always be out of reach, while influencing our universe as it does.
Yep. Keep doing math until something shows up.
The artist’s modelled rendition is NOTHING like the reality. It’s nauseating reviewing scientific articles that are proposing theories based on the one model out of hundreds, or thousands, that might perhaps maybe kinda sorta fit the data.
I just have to ask, rhetorically, to what end?
None of these theories has ever moved the world to be a more loving, forgiving, and virtuous place to live. Not one. If DOGE is looking for other places to cut spending, it might be cutting grants to work on things like this.
You a r e right. This gives us what?
Pretty pictures.
The only idiots are the ones not receptive to thoughts other than their own
You are an idiot. Thanks for letting us know we can ignore and discredit everything you say.
Wow, So very “loving and virtuous”, some people are computational or test taking idiots, and some people are emotional and interpersonal idiots. I guess there should be a way to balance that, for those who struggle. That would be a good science or health study.
Does the modeling program show how many less people starved to death based on these results?
The problem is that forums like this are a feeding ground for the dunning-krugers of the world who have a huge ego and not enough people to stroke it. 🤷♀️ In the world, there are smart people who believe that they are stupid, stupid people who believe they are smart, and combinations of smart people thinking stupid people are stupid, stupid people thinking smart people are stupid, and smart people not thinking anyone can be smarter than them, which would almost always be erroneous. I try to be the “smart person erring on the side of caution that my audience may be of average intelligence”. However, more often than not, I am disappointed that I caught the LESSER HALF of the average…😉🤣🤣
I could let these petty little prissies muddle my mood, or laugh at them and the grandiose sense of self they have… I choose the latter. Lol Such a great article, I hope that it gets more attention. TC!
I AGREE WITH YOU 💯 THAT THERE IS NO ONE TO SPEAK IN WHAT’S ONLY TRUTH 🙏💛💫
It’s really interesting supporting Trump and the work DOGE is doing while simultaneously discovering that there are ignorant people who support the same causes completely uneducated on the value of modeling vast amounts of data. This simulation could very well serve as a means of modeling quantum computing storage. I’m sorry if you can’t understand the functional application of such studies…. That’s ok. I’m sure Musk has enough personal money he can continue researching without government funding.😄
Now your getting political on a nonpolitical subject matter dumb ass
Lol everything is political… It’s all good. Don’t forget, men can have babies too!😂😉
Yes, but he wants more money
Can I ask…. If Elon had been hired by the Biden administration to do something similar and found Trump and his administration guilty of the crimes that are being exposed, would you approve of him then? Also, I don’t understand how you can be mad at an organization created to reduce your tax burden. Are you a generous taxpayer giving extra money every time you file?
Life is a rock and the radioscopes told me …
I wouldn’t knock it. The way things are going humanity will have more free time than ever.. What we do with that will decide how we evolve. My take is most people can’t handle free time in abundance. So these never ending research might be the way it go’s down the road for everyone.
Well, when things finally started improving after WW2, instead of solving a problem like world hunger, they figured out how to implant fake boobies and making elections great again… Then, it kept getting crazier, and now men think they are zee, and women think nothing at all, and there’s these, thems, and those… It’s like something from a really messed up Dr. Seuss book. IDK I don’t hold out a lot of hope for humanity and pray everyday for the Lord’s gracious merciful return.
Not elections…. e *r* ections…
Why is it you believe that “Women think nothing at all,” I am so perplexed by your commentary that has nothing to do with the article whatsoever. I am not sure that you are even a human being, but instead a bot to incite rage and fear by the propaganda of Musk. Which he has clearly been weaponizing. If he actually had any interest in cutting government spending he would begin with the $8 billion dollars per DAY his companies cumulatively get per the taxpayer via government contracts. His dinky $55 B in savings is NOTHING compared to how rich this government has made and continues to make this man. It is not about Dems and MAGA, but instead the precedent that this is creating. Whether Trump and Musk have any insidious plan is yet to be seen, but the FACT IS THAT THIS IS SETTING A PRECEDENT FOR A MORE NEFARIOUS person or persons to take complete control of our government which is the LARGER CONCERN, and anyone that doesn’t see this is in need of a lesson in history, our constitution, and TRUTH needs to become something we can all agree on again.
I wouldn’t knock it. The way things are going humanity will have more free time than ever.. What we do with that will decide how humanity evolves. My take is most people can’t handle free time in abundance. So these never ending research might be the way it goes down the road for everyone.
So if Mars was once inhabited, as evidence would suggest I’m sure they had the same outlook. We know the outcome of that. Some believe when this world is no longer hospitable to humans, we’ll have no where else to go!
Earth is a prison?
What does this mean for everyday people.
As a Christian, to me it shows how big and beautiful God is.
What this means is that computers are now capable of handling vast quantities of data and simulating that data in a usable form. The Willow chip that Google just released is a prime example of how powerful our computers are now. However, I would be remiss if I didn’t say that they are still nowhere as powerful as the human brain. After all, it is ARTIFICIAL intelligence…
I’m sure there are more applications, quantum storage or studies of light transmission which could have implications for communications… Idk
They are simulation results to compare with, not an artists computer generated graphics.
Looks similar to brain synapses. Maybe our brains are rudimentary cosmic filaments.
This reminds me of the body principle, life reflects life. I think it’s really interesting and I’m looking forward to what quantum computers will figure out in the near future. Land based native cultures have been talking about this for ever. They just use words and understandings we are not familiar with. Science is getting closer to explaining what this knowledge has meant.
It gives us pretty pricey pictures, EXTREMELY pretty pricey pictures! in color too!🌌📡
There’s a podcast that delves into the mysteries of the universe called **Druechyn**. It features the first AI created by the Galactic Council, and it’s truly mind-blowing!
God does say He made man in His image…
Many things that we interact with in nature have structures which resemble parts of the human body. For example, many trees are shaped like a human neural system, with the branches being the neural web in the brain and the trunk and roots serving as the extensions of the neurological system in our bodies.
I’ve often looked at our world, everything in it, and considered it like a giant puzzle all pointing to one person, and that only those who can see the person can understand the puzzle…. However esoteric that might sound…
We did! Its expansion against a denser force! Steam power! Expansion of water vapor against the tank and harness the power shooting out the hole.
Me too… The sun i can’t help but think of an eyeball when i see it and the earth is the belly…. With seratonin being found most abundantly in the gut, the tree theory u propose makes sense because it is “his” 2nd brain. I dunno, did for thought perhaps.
God embodifies the whole universe…and we humans are the fragmented part of the same God….this strengthens shankara charyas …Advaita philosophy…aham bramhasmi…or Tatvamasi
A CAT scan of God?
It’s for me a contemplation relating to the fact that our consciousness radiates outside from the locus of our bodies, and interacts with the physical world around it often before we get to it physically. Some examples can include deja vu or premonitions, or picking up on someone thinking about you and then they call, or picking up a desire for something, and then your significant other asks if you’d like that thing you just had a craving for. God imparts a certain amount of faith to those who see their connection with Him, and it isn’t for everyone (we can observe this through Biblical scripture as well as how other people who, for lack of a better term, “Do what thou wilt”, or else give themselves full autonomy to delineate the Universal Law). In scripture, it states that “unforgiveness blocks one’s ability to communicate with God through prayer.” This mirrors how other types of religions also sat similar things about “releasing vengeful wills” or asserting one’s right to avenge, opting for universal application of justice and removal of selfish intent. Idk it’s something to think about. We who commune with God and obey in relationship do experience things, even scientific things, on a deeper level than others who choose to either ignore or diminish the presence of God. I prefer humility and the joy of knowing God to the brash pride of ignorance at the mere mention of Him.
I enjoy the approach of the exoteric thought, asking if something makes sense, if something is beautiful The esoteric thought asks how something makes sense, how it is beautiful. For the esoteric, the thought is already true, it is the thinker that must change to meet the thought.
I have experienced life after death & remember vividly the ease & clarity that telepathic communication & interpersonal correspondence was as being in agreement, in harmony, but in a congruent atmospheric participation level of sorts, on such a massive scale, merely quantifying achievements, similarly their ability to communicate in the most beautiful effortless way bolstering intelligence.
NDE experience here, big hugs! We will meet again!😃🤗
I wouldn’t call it a CAT scan of God. More that what we are seeing is the underpinnings of His web of influence over the universe he wove together, and His ability to orchestrate the energy within it, while simultaneously being “outside” it.
Think of the universe like slime in a bag. Now, imagine you are an item in the bag of slime. You cannot see the hand that is moving the slime in the bag, but you know something is moving the slime, right? Because it’s moving and you aren’t moving it. Something outside of the bag is. What do you call that thing? I call it God. Omniscient, and yet able to allow the slime to move and the things in it to move at the same time. It isn’t for us to understand or debate as much as it is something we need to be able to accept.
Synapses 1 spark to the next to the next next…
If you know Tao philosophy, you will know it describes the parallels of the cosmic web and the brain.
It’s also there in Zen and the higher niveaux of Hindu .. wisdom and knowledge thousands of years old.
Do you know about ‘Indira’s Web?
Wow!! Prescient and timely! I had heard of it mentioned, but will do some more research. It is amazing learning about how so many things share attributes, including the interconnectedness of all things. Thank you!
Also, idk if you know about the American Indian story of the Spiders Web and the end of the world, but I can find a link.
https://ictnews.org/archive/apocalypse-prophecies-native-end-of-the-world-teachings
I might spend some time comparing those two stories. Thank you for responding! Have a blessed day!
Philosophy doesn’t describe the world it doesn’t know about – it isn’t empirical. To wit. there is no correlation between the random cosmic web and the evolved brain matter.
My interest in the threads is waning, which means I won’t be coming back again and might not see any further comments. Saying that, I would like to leave an article for your consideration regarding the arena of ideas… It would appear to me that many people put their identity into what they think more than who they are. We are more than the sum of our ideas, and I would encourage you to expand beyond the confines of any cushy echo chamber you’ve created for yourself to expand your thinking so the next time we may meet, you are less offended by what is said and can engage in an intellectual way with respect since its the ideas being discussed, not anyone’s worthiness or identity. People must learn to discuss ideas without getting offended if we are to make any gains in scientific study. Even if it means leaving open the possibility that what we “know” may be wrong.
https://sententiaeantiquae.com/2018/09/22/nope-aristotle-did-not-say-it-is-the-mark-of-an-educated-mind-to-entertain-a-thought-without/
First ever image and then it doesn’t show the image, only simulations. F***
Come on you guys. The public is smarter than you think.
Well, think about it this way.
Some fractures in bone can only be viewed through xray images. Just because we have to use technology to view something doesn’t mean that it makes the information less valuable or observable. Also, computers have simulated and modeled things correctly as we have used them over the decades. This being the case, calling this an observation is correct because the computer isn’t the one observing the images…. we humans are. Ergo, the title is correct.
I think the problem might lie in your overgeneralized and oversimplified personal definition of the term “observe”.
Is that a Tholian Web?
Ironically not smart enough for the credits given by the article: That image is the 2nd one, between the simulations we can (loosely) compare with.
Yes. Just like the brain filaments – Who’d of thought??? Surprisingly – No. Alarmingly – perhaps. We just have to to catch up with the already known wisdom. Remember it?? Have you read A New Science of Heaven yet. See similar comparison in there. Maybe it’s an aware, intelligent web of light???
Wow! What an interesting concept.
My step father used to say if God always was and always has been, the equivalent to that would be electricity. All life is ran with electricity, i.e. a defibrillator used to restart the heart. i think it IS the universe that’s alive and everything in it are just God(the universe) expressing itself for the sole purpose of just experiencing. I cant help but think that God would never just exist without anything else. I think God would most def. create things and utilize those creations. Perhaps our drive to always want to learn and create in our own existence manifests so strongly in us us by the fact that we are all indeed God. When we die, i assume we will realize that we were all created by God and were all actually God, just he created our world so that we, or maybe even God as well, were hampered by laws of creation to know this part. If you wanted to have a full-on surreal experience of being alive in our world, knowing that you were God would take away from having an authentic experience. You wouldnt necessarily ever be afraid to die, u wouldnt fall in love like we do because youd know it was just yourself, you wouldnt take the precautions in daily life or have the ups and downs of raw emotions if u knew u were God. Think about that.
You are so close…
Been thinking the same thing for a few years, now.
I do believe that we’re on to something.
Please keep your boring superstition to yourself, it has nothing to do with a science article.
Who are you, and did you appoint yourself as the arbiter of all comments? Are people not free to think and share their observations? Or is it that people can only share observations that certain people find acceptable? Does it challenge your accepted views a little too much? If any of these comments did, congratulations! You encountered an ORIGINAL THOUGHT! 🙄
I can tolerate your obscene ego, you can learn to tolerate someone thinking differently.
Anciently named aether.
I think we need to do an update on the measurements of light years,because I think the speed of light is alot faster than we think. If u look in a telescope and see a star 14 million light years away that means it took 14 million years for that light to get to you, but say 29 years down the road and you looked for that same star and it was still there then it would be closer than we think it wouldn’t be 14 million years more like 14 weeks or months you know, but whatever
We did! Its expansion against a denser force! Steam power! Expansion of water vapor against the tank and harness the power shooting out the hole.
No, the ancient light that took millions of years to get to your eye is still traveling for as long as the star existed. In fact that star could well be dead and gone in reality by the time its light reaches us. However, due to relativity, photons do not “experience” time. They in actuality reach your eye the instant they’re emitted (from the photon’s reference frame). Thus if you were to travel at near the speed of light to a distant star or galaxy, you would personally experience maybe a 5 or 10 year period by the time of your arrival, while millions of years would have passed on earth. Forward time travel is definitely possible in principle due to relativity.
Amazing and wonderful and mentally challenging !!!
It appears similar to mycelium. That makes total sense to me.
Absolutely mycelium! ( ;
Let’s focus on bettering our planet and saving humanity- before getting funded for usless science like this. So much time has been wasted on space research instead of advancing and perfecting life on earth.
We can’t do both? We know how to better the planet…if u can think of a way to get billions of people to get on that same page, good for u1 then u gotta get ppl off power to abandon the things that gave them that power, I’m speaking about oil, and go green. Not gonna happen.
Wow. You can’t be serious.
Another laughably ignorant response. Never fails.
The Scientific Advances – from food generation to medicine to communications, just to mention barely a few – as a direct result of Space Exploration, over the past 60+ that have substantially benefited humanity, are countless.
I’d recommend that you educate yourself, but those who think on your level, rarely – if ever, do.
Best comment so far!
No state or company has said science is useless, ever.
Says the person sending his ideas thru the internet. Wow.
It is going to transform the communication technology. Within a few years, there would be no towers. Cosmos would be the medium for communication.
18 FEB 2025
Isn’t that what Tesla claimed was at the heart of world-wide power distribution? Something very close to that.
Cosmos is already the medium of radio, but this wasn’t radio astronomy (but infrared) and has nothing to do with communications.
https://study.com/academy/lesson/using-infrared-light-to-communicate-wirelessly.html#:~:text=High%2DSpeed%20Communication%3A,for%20data%20and%20voice%20transmissions.
I’m sorry, but I need to correct you. Infrared definitely can be used in communications.
This looks so much like pictures of neural ganglia! What if …the whole universe is just … God’s brain?
No superstition, just physics – filaments are random, brain matter is evolved for function.
And Big Bang to universal collapse one heartbeat?
Well said. You would think progressives would cut, what will undoubtedly be the first African American trillionaire,. a break. He’s also the closest we’ve got to traveling those observed highways. One wonders about the speed of those gasses, and if they compose anything like the North Equatorial, and other, currents used by ships on our terrestrial oceans. Celestial “ocean “currents”?
I believe it would require a spectral analysis to determine the elemental makeup of the gasses to find out how their wavelengths compose and arrange themselves in the fabric of space/time. It’s really difficult because we are working from such a limited perspective.
I don’t recognize that humanity is divided into “progressives” and “regressives”, but if you refer to SpaceX CEO it is a neo-nazist sympathizer who are currently corrupting the US government with actions apparently having no legal grounds.
No one can reach these filaments, they are too far away.
Why do you think someone who has gone so far as going to a Nazi Concentration Camp to honor the dead would be a “neo-nazi”? You must believe everything Mika Brzezinksi says! You know, she did say that the mainstream media’s job is to tell people what to think.
Something I noticed recently while watching Dragon Ball Z with my kids, as well as Gravity Falls, the media is always portrayed as dishonest and deceptive. Have you ever stopped to wonder why? Or do you just enjoy being told what to think so it saves you the trouble?
Five years ago you loved him.
Hey Robert,
I would have replied to your comment regarding the astronomy class you took, but the direct thread closed out, so I’m responding here.
In 9th Grade Honors English, I wrote my semester project, a thesis paper, discussing galaxies, how we determine their distance in space, and how we classify them. Life, as it often does, got in the way of any dreams I had of studying the cosmos further beyond amateur observation through a semi-cheap telescope. (That was so comical, my husband looked like a redneck Nostradamus in November when we observed the Great Conjuntion, complete with a plaid jacket and a furry ski hat!🤣 Very studious…)
I have often wondered, even though I have completed 2 degrees, if I could attend astronomy classes independently at some point, and I was curious if you’d recommend it even for a novelty type of experience? It’s something that I’ve always loved, and if they offer classes separate from a degree, I might be interested. I know I live in NC and we have UNC Greensboro with their own observatory and of course we have Dark Skies spaces in Uhwarrie… Also, what magnification and brand of telescope would you recommend for an amateur?
Best regards!
The best telescope is the one you can afford without the loud ‘…you bought WHAT?!?!’ from your spouse. Ciao.
Also, never stop asking questions.
Excuse me, that was the Great Conjuction of 2020, December. Time is going by so fast lately…
I enjoyed reading all of these except the rude ones…. I love the universe and all its complexities…it truly is beautiful.. God is so good❤💫✌
Your superstition agency is non-existing – an observed cosmological fact that you no doubt find as rude as I find your religion inserted under a science article.
Your ego is so big I can see it through the IoT!! You cannot allow the existence of an all-knowing creator because it challenges your “superiority”. Did you will yourself into existence there, buddy?
It’s hilarious, we are surrounded by invisible fields of energy, and all of it entangled at levels that we can’t begin to comprehend, and yet you have the sheer audacity to completely dismiss the existence of an entity that thinks bigger than humanity? Have you looked around at humanity lately???
Your hubris is disgustingly exorbitant… Shame on you for dismissing someone who made a polite observation. Although, I’m sure that someone of your stature is above all of us that you feel no shame….
Ignorances is Bliss no Wonder the world and governments are Cluster “Fs” run by an uneducated man , and his Dodgy partner who pays people for ideas while taking credit for their intelligence. No different than Edison if you research his employees were actually the inventors he highered, it’s why we have NDAs when employed by certain companies engineers rarely get credit for ideas they create and perfect. The ignorance is seen in some comments thinking this is a waste of time and money these people wouldn’t have that new iPhone advertising has brainwashed them into needing without the research they think is a waste of time. Mediia is a powerful tool to control the Masses who can’t think for themselves.
I find your lack of grammar… disturbing, considering you’re calling someone with probably triple your IQ ignorant. You’re a prime example of the public education system, from my perspective… You claim people can’t think for themselves, and you probably get all your information spoonfed to you through some big name MSM. Sadness. How did you ever find your way to an article about interstellar gasses traveling across the universe?
The OP is mostly correct until the last sentence, mass media is of course mostly neutral and regulated to be such. It was likely curiosity, a laudable trait, that prompted the visit here.
Re intelligence, you may know that it is a Gaussian distribution and half the people are above average. AFAIK no one has had triple that score with tests that one-to-one approximate the distribution measure. So your claim of probability is likely wrong.
Rofl you think MSM is neutral! Rofl!!! I’m going to dismiss myself…
Exit, stage right.🤣🤣🤣 msm neutral… what an ultramaroon!
And, that’s why they were blindsided by The Debate; because they were feeding us neutral news coverage…?
I grow weary of writers just putting “dark matter” out there as a fact. It is a classic ad hoc hypothesis used to explain gravitational effects without finding a new law of gravity. The evidence for it is the thing it was invented to explain: Large scale gravitational effects.
Thank you. I have thought this for a long time. Just because something presents as invisible doesn’t mean it is “matter”. It could be energy for all we know. But people who get paid a lot of money to make up things have to say something to sound superior….🤷♀️ They CAN’T say, “We don’t know!”
It is a century old observational fact, made with many different methods.
Your opinion and its erroneous description of the fact is irrelevant for the scientific consensus, that accepts that fact.
Opinions are not wrong… Do you know the definition of an opinion?
Science for years had thought many things, until further science proved that the previous science was incorrect. Are you saying we know all there is to know, all great and powerful one?
From the arxiv version: “Through systematic comparisons with simulations, we validate the filaments’ typical
density predicted in the current cold dark-matter model.”
“Therefore, the current data do not highlight significant tensions with the cold dark matter model.
Dark Matter is limited to big Bang and absolutely unimportant to discuss, so it is as useless as once was black hole, which just a blank space in big Bang contents. Don’t take big Bang seriously in the infinite emptiness.
I have to leave this comment to begin another thread. This article is indeed very good, and I appreciate the information provided. My hope that a robust debate between those who understand the data springs eternal.
As for Marianne’s charge that I’m not human, I will say that I am indeed human. A woman, as a matter of fact, with 3 kids and a husband. I’ve just been engaged with anonymous people so long on the internet I’ve come to expect that not much intellectual debate happens because people’s feelings get hurt too quickly. A perfect example is Marianne’s response… I would like to ask Marianne though…. What defines a woman? Do I just need to declare that I’m a woman, or am I indeed a real, flesh and blood being with my own real genetic profile?
I find the pseudointellectual types here provide decent enough entertainment, however it fades quickly…
Please continue providing updates as to the data! I’d love to see similar data simulations of stars in varying degrees of decay.
Actually the infinite emptiness is logical, so our investigation of nature is infinite.
It amuses me that humanity continues to define what cannot be defined, and something that differentiates man from all other beasts. While we consider someone who “knows” something worthy of what we would call respect, when what they “know” becomes worthless, somehow we deem the one who “knew” it less commanding of respect. You might be mutually amused to learn that there are indeed scientists that are attempting to imagine what the end of infinity looks like… which defies the very definition of the term “infinity”. So, yeah, nature is infinite. And so is stupidity. 🤷♀️
Something differentiates biological structure with the rest of nature at complex scale. (non quantum scale). Probably this is infinite emptiness, which contains the contents.
We impersonate human structure with the overview of universe, but the rest of nature isn’t biological at complex scale.
Looks very similar to the neural pathways of the human brain 🧠 interesting 🤔