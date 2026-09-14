UCLA Scientists Develop Cancer-Fighting Cells That Tumors Struggle to Escape

UCLA scientists engineered ready-made T cells from cord blood stem cells that can hunt solid tumors even when cancer cells hide their main target.

T cell receptor therapy, commonly called TCR therapy, is a form of cancer treatment that genetically modifies immune cells known as T cells so they can recognize and attack cancer more precisely. The approach is related to CAR T-cell therapy, but there is an important distinction. CAR T-cell therapy is limited to proteins that naturally sit on the outside of cancer cells. TCR therapy can also recognize fragments of proteins that originate inside a cancer cell and are transported to its surface for display.

That gives TCR therapy access to many more potential cancer targets. This is especially important for solid tumors because many of the molecular features that make these cells cancerous are located inside the cells rather than on their outer surfaces.

A Major Challenge for T Cell Therapy

Current TCR therapies face a major manufacturing problem. Each treatment generally has to be produced using a patient’s own T cells. Making a personalized dose can take weeks and may cost well into the six figures.

Scientists have investigated using T cells from donors instead, which could allow treatments to be manufactured ahead of time and stored for use when needed. However, donor T cells can cause graft-versus-host disease, a potentially dangerous complication in which the transplanted immune cells attack the patient’s healthy tissues.

Researchers at UCLA have now developed a strategy designed to overcome both problems. In a study published in Cell Reports Medicine, the scientists describe a scalable way to create standardized batches of cancer-fighting T cells from blood stem cells collected from donated cord blood. The cells were genetically engineered to recognize a protein that appears in many types of solid tumors.

In mouse models of ovarian cancer and melanoma, one dose of the engineered cells, known as AlloESO-T cells, controlled tumor growth and prolonged survival without causing dangerous side effects.

“This platform brings us closer to a future where the product is already made, frozen and ready to go as soon as the patient needs,” said co-senior author Lili Yang, a professor of microbiology, immunology and molecular genetics and a member of the UCLA Broad Stem Cell Research Center and the UCLA Health Jonsson Comprehensive Cancer Center.

Building Safer T Cells From Stem Cells

Instead of beginning with mature T cells taken from a donor, the UCLA team started earlier in the developmental process. They used blood stem cells from cord blood, which can naturally develop into all types of blood and immune cells.

The researchers inserted a gene encoding a receptor that recognizes NY-ESO-1, a protein found in many solid tumors. Small pieces of NY-ESO-1 are transported to the cancer cell’s surface, where they can be detected by the engineered receptor. The scientists then guided the modified stem cells to develop into T cells in the laboratory.

Adding the receptor at this early stage prevents the developing cells from producing their own natural T cell receptors. That distinction is important because conventional donor-derived therapies begin with mature T cells that already contain a random variety of natural receptors. Those receptors generally have to be disabled through additional genetic engineering because some could recognize and attack healthy tissue in the patient.

“Stem cells are undifferentiated — they’re not yet mature T cells with a fixed receptor already in place,” said co-first author Yichen (John) Zhu, a graduate student in the UCLA Broad Stem Cell Research Center Training Program. “When we differentiate our engineered stem cells into T cells, essentially all of the resulting cells carry the same receptor and go after the same tumor target.”

Giving T Cells a Backup Way to Find Cancer

Solid tumors can be difficult to treat because cancer cells are highly diverse and can evade therapies by reducing or hiding the molecular markers those therapies are designed to recognize.

The AlloESO-T cells are designed with an additional defense against this problem. Along with their engineered T cell receptor, they also contain natural killer cell receptors that can recognize stress signals commonly displayed by tumor cells.

This provides the engineered cells with a second way to identify and kill cancer cells even when NY-ESO-1 is no longer visible.

“Solid tumors are very diverse,” Zhu said. “Some tumor cells lose or hide the antigen a therapy is designed to find — what we call antigen escape. When that happens, a therapy built around a single target loses its grip. Our stem cell-derived cells still have a second mechanism to kill those tumor cells.”

Laboratory experiments involving human melanoma, ovarian cancer and prostate cancer cells showed the value of this backup system. The engineered cells were able to destroy cancer cells that could not be effectively targeted through the primary NY-ESO-1 pathway alone. This could help close an escape route that limits many therapies built around a single cancer target.

A Single Dose Controlled Tumors in Mice

The researchers also tested the cells in mouse models of cancer. In mice with ovarian cancer, a single dose produced lasting tumor control and prolonged survival.

By comparison, mice treated with T cells engineered from mature donor T cells experienced only partial tumor control and developed graft-versus-host disease.

Researchers saw a similar pattern in a melanoma model. The AlloESO-T cells slowed cancer progression and delayed its return, while the conventionally engineered comparison cells produced only temporary tumor control.

One important difference involved where the immune cells traveled after treatment. Following a single infusion, the AlloESO-T cells increased in number by about 100 times, moved into the tumor, expanded at the site where they were needed, and remained active for weeks. At the same time, they largely avoided healthy organs.

The conventionally engineered cells behaved differently. They accumulated in the liver and lungs and produced the toxicity that the new strategy is intended to prevent.

Thousands of Doses From Cord Blood

The approach could also address one of the biggest barriers to expanding advanced T cell therapies: manufacturing cost and scale.

Because the system begins with stem cells rather than mature T cells collected individually from each patient, researchers could potentially manufacture very large numbers of therapeutic cells at once.

“From a small number of cord blood stem cells, we can generate trillions of therapeutic cells — enough for thousands of doses — within about six weeks,” said co-senior author Yanruide (Charlie) Li, a postdoctoral scholar in the Yang lab. “At an estimated $5,000 per dose, this approach would be far more accessible than today’s therapies.”

A Platform That Could Target Many Solid Tumors

Many solid cancers are difficult targets for cell therapy because they lack suitable proteins on their outer surfaces for immune cells to recognize.

TCR therapy offers a way around that limitation. Engineered T cell receptors can recognize protein fragments that originated inside the cancer cell after those fragments are displayed on its surface. That potentially opens the door to treating cancers that have remained difficult to reach with other forms of engineered cell therapy.

“We’re not just presenting one therapy for one target. We want to share the platform itself,” Li said. “As long as a receptor for a given cancer antigen has been validated, we can build it into this system and generate T cells specific to that target.”

The AlloESO-T platform builds on manufacturing work the Yang lab previously established for its CAR-NKT platform, a separate off-the-shelf immunotherapy strategy.

The researchers have already partnered with the UCLA Health Center for Advanced Biotherapies to manufacture clinical-grade cells for the CAR-NKT program. The team expects to use that existing manufacturing relationship to help scale up AlloESO-T, potentially allowing the therapy to move toward clinical trials more quickly than if the researchers had to develop the manufacturing process from the beginning.

Reference: “Scalable generation of hematopoietic stem cell-engineered off-the-shelf mono-specific cytotoxic T cells targeting solid tumors” by Yichen Zhu, Jiaji Yu, Yu Jeong Kim, Yanxin Tian, Zhe Li, Yuning Chen, Zibai Lyu, Enbo Zhu, Annabel S. Zhao, Nathan Ma, Catherine Zhang, Adam Kramer, Matthew Wilson, Ryan Hon, Yu-Chen Wang, Siyu Lin, Xinyuan Shen, Zoe Hahn, Yuchong Zhang, Aijun Wang, Yan-Ruide Li and Lili Yang, 19 August 2026, Cell Reports Medicine.

DOI: 10.1016/j.xcrm.2026.102998

Additional authors include Jiaji Yu, Yu Jeong Kim, Yanxin Tian, Zhe Li, Yuning Chen, Zibai Lyu, Enbo Zhu, Annabel S. Zhao, Nathan Ma, Catherine Zhang, Adam Kramer, Matthew Wilson, Ryan Hon, Yu-Chen Wang, Siyu Lin, Xinyuan Shen, Zoe Hahn, Yuchong Zhang and Aijun Wang.

The therapeutic cells described in this study have been evaluated only in preclinical experiments. They have not been tested in human clinical trials and have not been approved by the FDA as safe and effective for use in people.

The research was supported by the California Institute for Regenerative Medicine, the UCLA Molecular Biology Institute, the UCLA Office of the Chancellor, and the UCLA Goodman-Luskin Microbiome Center.

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