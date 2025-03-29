Vanishing Water Mystery: Scientists Uncover Why the Colorado River Is Running Dry

Dry spring weather is causing plants to use more snowmelt, reducing Colorado River streamflow. This explains why runoff predictions have missed the mark since 2000, highlighting the need to improve forecasts by factoring in spring rainfall.
The Colorado River and its tributaries supply water for hydropower, irrigation, and drinking to seven U.S. states and Mexico. A significant portion of this water originates from snowpack that accumulates during the winter and melts in the spring. Each year, typically in early April, water managers assess the snowpack to forecast how much water will be available for the coming year.
However, since 2000, these forecasts have repeatedly overestimated the actual streamflow. Despite snowpack levels appearing sufficient, the resulting water flow has consistently fallen short of predictions. This persistent discrepancy has left researchers and water managers puzzled — where is the missing water?
According to new research from the University of Washington, the main cause of the discrepancy is a lack of spring rainfall. The study found that warmer, drier spring conditions in recent years account for nearly 70% of the gap between predicted and actual streamflow. With less rainfall, vegetation depends more heavily on snowmelt for moisture, reducing the amount of water that reaches rivers and streams. In addition, drier conditions mean clearer skies, which promote both increased plant growth and greater evaporation of water from the soil.
These findings were recently published in the journal Geophysical Research Letters.
A Long-Term Pattern Emerges
“The period of time when we were wondering, ‘Oh no, where’s our water going?’ started around the same time when we saw this drop in spring precipitation — the beginning of the ‘Millennium drought,’ which started in 2000 and has been ongoing to the current day,” said lead author Daniel Hogan, a UW doctoral student in the civil and environmental engineering department. “We wanted to focus on the cascading consequences of this. Less springtime rain means you likely have fewer clouds. And if it’s going to be sunny, the plants are going to say, ‘Oh, I’m so happy. The snow just melted and I have a ton of water, so I’m going to grow like gangbusters.’ This research really centers the importance of studying the whole snow season, not just when the snowpack is the deepest.”
Hogan and senior author Jessica Lundquist, a UW professor of civil and environmental engineering, studied this phenomenon as part of a bigger project to solve the big “whodunit” of where the water is going. At first, the researchers wondered if the snowpack was decreasing because the snow was simply turning into water vapor — a process called sublimation. But the team recently discovered that only 10% of the missing water was lost due to sublimation, meaning something else was the main culprit.
“There are only so many possible culprits, so I started to compare things that might be important,” Hogan said. “And we saw that springtime changes are a lot more exaggerated than they are in other seasons. It’s this really dramatic shift where you’re going from feet of snowpack to wildflowers blooming over a very short amount of time, relatively speaking. And without spring rains, the plants — from wildflowers to trees — are like giant straws, all drawing on the snowpack.”
Tracking the Water in Headwater Basins
The researchers looked at springtime changes in 26 headwater basins at various elevations in the Upper Colorado River Basin. To paint a picture of what was happening at each basin over time, the team used a variety of datasets, including streamflow and precipitation measurements dating back to 1964. The researchers then modeled how much water the plants at each basin would likely consume.
“We make an important assumption in the paper,” Hogan said. “We assume that the plants have an unlimited amount of water even with less-than-average precipitation, because they have access to snowmelt.”
All the basins the team studied showed reduced streamflow without springtime rain. But basins at lower elevations had an even more pronounced deficit in streamflow. This is because the snow at these basins is likely to melt earlier in the season, giving the plants more time to grow and consume the snowmelt, the researchers said.
Now that spring rain has been identified as the main culprit, the researchers are working to further refine their understanding of what’s happening during this season. For example, one project is investigating whether residual patches of snow are acting as mini-reservoirs that can provide a constant stream of water to nearby plants.
Regardless, the longer the Millennium drought continues, the more these results will affect the water calculations that happen each April.
“April is when everybody wants to know how much water is in the snowpack each year,” Lundquist said. “But the problem with doing these calculations in April is that obviously spring hasn’t occurred yet. Now that we know spring rain is actually more important than rain any other times of the year, we’re going to have to get better at predicting what’s going to happen rainwise to make these April predictions more accurate.”
Reference: “Recent Upper Colorado River Streamflow Declines Driven by Loss of Spring Precipitation” by Daniel Hogan and Jessica D. Lundquist, 16 August 2024, Geophysical Research Letters.
DOI: 10.1029/2024GL109826
This research was funded by the National Science Foundation, the Sublimation of Snow Project, and the Department of Energy Environmental System Science Division (the Seasonal Cycles Unravel Mysteries of Missing Mountain Water project).
Maybe there are just to many people.
Seems obvious.
Less rain means the river has less water.
1+1 = 2. Both snow and rain.
0+1 = 1 Less snow.
1 +0 =1. Less rain.
We all know it’s being siphoned off for California
Wrong try canida and Mexico are the ones sphioning the water while paying nothing and giving nothing in return
Really. Why would Canada siphon off water, which they have more when we do. The Colorado is supposed to flow to Mexico and treaties are signed to permit it. No greedy farmers and Hugh cities are sucking the water out
Especially, canida (or as some call it Canada) because as everyone knows the Colorado River flows North. Additionally, no one has even mentioned how the immigrants are probably drinking water straight from the river.
Finally, we need more tariffs!
It all makes sense if you don’t think about it rationally for even a single second.
your spelling suck’s and canada have their own water supply
I myself believe in the science as compiled and reported. So unfortunate we have so many people willing to deny the science… I’m fortunate to be older 69.
I have always hoped we would respond with intelligence but like always we respond with greed and deny the science facts.
Yes they are they could’ve spent the trillion dollars they wasted on creating the biggest latrine in the U.S. on desalination and pumping water.
Don’t forget the other six states plus the country of Mexico! Too many hands in the cookie jar, will always empty the cookie jar fast
Sure is. Let Cal build desalination plants to feed there farms and continued growth.
Yes. I am in El Paso Tx and we have a huge desalination plant here. Working great
I agree Cali needs to use ocean water!!
The farms in Cali are feeding all our states, the farms in Arziona are feeding Saudia Arabia.
It is incredibly ignorant that people were paid to conduct these studies.
The headwaters are being diverted, with increasing quantities year after year, to the front range through tunnel and pipeline projects. I have worked on several of these projects and seen them firsthand. The front range is Denver and Colorado Springs. Colorado has no law requiring point of use on the natural water shed side of the confines divide. Around 30% of the water from the Colorado River headwaters is diverted and ultimately goes down the Rio Grande!
The Powers that be had the opportunity to build desalinization plants. And at compared to todays cost, was a reasonable cost. But we didn’t need them we were told. Now it just may be too late. Good Job Government.
It’s all Mexicos fault for not abiding by the water share traties
So, climate change. If the bees keep dying, the agricultural water will be freed up to drink. This is not good news.
Bees dying is good news means less diabetes in the world and less people dying from beatings and less africanized killerbees to
RICKY…. bees dying is NO GOOD!!! If the bees die out then we will too. We need the bees to pollinate. They pollinate not only our food supply but all the trees too. W/ out the trees pollinating we wont be able to breathe because the trees provide oxygen which comes from their intake of carbon monoxide. If we can’t breathe & we don’t eat, then diabeties sure won’t matter either. Anyway, what do the bees have to do W/ diabeties??? It’s not the honey causing diabetes… its all the processed sugars that man makes so let’s get real for a min. If ur saying let the bees die when they arent the real problem here, then maybe we should just get rid of the major problem with all things on this planet, & kill out the human race altogether….screw the bees. We are the problem W/ everything that’s gone bad. We caused the issues. Our industries, our ways of life, our greed, our power, our total direguard 4 the consequences of our actions have been at the root of everything since this country was built. All we have done is literally take & take W/ out giving anything back. Natural resources that were in abundance are now depleting & we scratch our heads & wonder why??? It doesn’t take a rocket scientist to be able to figure out why? Instead of scratching our heads in wonder, all the while trying to find someone or something to blame it all on, maybe we should look in the mirror and accept the blame and own our fuck ups. That’s when & where we will find the reason for everything bad. Maybe once the self realization occurs we can start to heal this planet & ourselves. (& Hopefully before it’s too late)!!!
The University educated morons in charge, make their predictions of how much water will end up in the resivor. And then release water according to those inflated predictions. None of these eggheads actually measures the water and corrects their wacky release. Because their math is infallible in their minds. Decades of incorrect predictions hasn’t wised them up. Meanwhile vast amouts are diverted right out of the Colorado watershed. But imstead of recognizing this. They spend millions on themselves to make a study saying wilflowers are drinking it and sublimation is causing it to vanish. Culverts, ditches, and pipelines have zero to do with it.
Most of the Colorado River is for agriculture – almost half. Does California take alot? Yes, but, what food comes the most from where?
This is so sad. I dont think it will ever be the same. I do not think las vegas should have ever been allowed to build like it has. All of their water comes from the colorado. They should have saved it for gròwing food. Its a mess.
Seed the clouds for rain over these areas the Colorado River Lake Powell and Lake Mead…
Instead of poisoning us
Seed the clouds
Let it rain over those areas and fill up the lakes and rivers!
It took a huge amount of grant funding to figure this out?
Too many people one says ?
Nonsense…look at all the vast land , technology, and waste that happens and it would be plenty if they seeded over those areas !
Very interesting article. Having been born in Colorado and lived in Nevada for almost eight years, I have witnessed both ends. Water is so important to this region, why aren’t we using desalination on the west coast? Would this be economical feasible in the near future?
Too many Californians?
How about taken in account all the pot farmers along the way.
literally….a drop in the bucket
How about taken in account all the pot farmers along the way.
That is all very self explanatory…. That you for update because I was already aware of this….
Nooooo
I call this,” In Container Theory ”
Has anyone ever thought about how we remove water from nature. Placing it into Container.
The human body is what? 60% water. More people = less water in nature.
Now factor in house hot water heater. (90 + gallons). 1.3 gallons per toilet.
In ground irrigation systems. Ever water tower supplying water to these houses.
Every beverage. From tea, beer, wine and just plain water. To all forms of beverages. Milk, orange juice….
How about pools, hot tubs and such.
Let’s talk about cars… radiators, window washer reservoir, standard car batteries and such. See where I’m going? Simply water being removed from nature and placed in Containers.
Yep, been saying that for years, look who takes most of the water. Those same folks want MORE water now. Calif. can build desalination plants to offset their shortage. Then they can pump it to any of the states around them. Seen the plants in action, in person. Climate change has NOTHING to do with drying the river up.
They were getting it wrong for approximately 25 years and the conclusion they finally got was “there ain’t enough rain”? lol wtf
Ridiculous conclusion. The river is running dry because the ENTIRE river is allocated, and has been over allocated for 80 plus years. Every year, California alone takes almost One and a Half TRILLION GALLONS of water, and that’s only about %30 of the total allocation between upper and lower basin.
It’s like booking at hotel at %200 capacity, then wondering why you can’t get a room.
More rain will not fix this problem, Blaming the weather, and not the PUMPING, is absolutely insane.
Yeah no climate change involved go yell at the clouds🤣
Does over 100 golf courses in the Pheonix area have anything to do with it?
Arizona is a bit wiser than California by storaging water north of phoenix in Barlett, Roosevelt, Horseshoe, Canyon Saguaro, Lake Pleasant, Theodore and Apache Lake among others. Plus, Arizona stores water in underground aquafiers
I can’t read. So how can I reply? You people are sick , just sick. Get professional help, now
Maybe we will find a way to better understand what all the factors are that involved here. California’s usage never seemed to be an issue when the Colorado flow is at its normal amount. Now, all of a sudden, it’s all the pot growers in California that are to blame. But if the flow in the river is less all along the rivers path, then how can it be the pot growers in California since California is the last state to receive it’s allocation of all the states. I guess it’s harder to understand for some people than it is for others. A clue might be to provide help to those who just don’t understand, starting with those who don’t know where to place the % sign when referring to percentages. The % sign is placed after the numbers, just like the $ sign.
‘it’s allocation’ should be ‘its allocation’. Matthew 7:5. beam, speck, eye.
Brilliant
Why wouldn’t they just build a pipeline from Washington to the Colorado River?
And the fed govt wasted how many millions of dollars over 25 years to figure this out? 😳 Welcome, DOGE!
Yes
Really you want to blame the pot farmers. Bad management is what it is. Spend the money and manage it right and everyone will be okay. Take water from where it’s plentiful. They could do that , they just don’t want to spend the money tell it’s too late. Just my opinion.
Maybe there exists a conspiracy to privatize water and decrease its availability so as to make it scarce and thereby capture the populations into yet another scheme, strategies of containment.
Not to mention the illegals coming to the USA over population is blind to most but, AZ, CA TX NM we can see lack of housing and it all don’t help If you have paid attention more cars more green layer ozone, less rain. The more people more using water It’s a mad a cycle not helping our water in our Colorado river for sure.
It’s no mystery to anybody with half a brain. You’ve spent the last six decades flushing water down the river instead of putting it into the ground so it can slowly regulate itself. And then you wonder why the river is running out of water
Why isn’t man made Lake Havasu having water problems? Isn’t it fed by the Colorado River the same same as Lake Mead? Hmmm
“But the problem with doing these calculations in April is that obviously spring hasn’t occurred yet.”
Obviously…… So in April it’s not yet spring? I always thought spring started at the Vernal Equinox around 2/3 of the way into March.
Maybe in another 25 years they’ll figure out when spring starts since it took 25 years to figure out less rain means less water.
Don’t You wanna Rain Dance with me
The Guess Who! I like that song
Lol when are we gonna accept that no matter how hard we try we are never gonna actually be able to predict what the weather will do seriously 90% of the time the weatherman is way off anyway ever dick John and Nancy on the street know that
Colorado River was never meant to provide water for all the people, farms, Data Centers, and industries which are using it. Just too many people!
I agree we are getting over populated.
You hit the nail on the head. Too many is the true answer. As human beings we are driven by hormones then surviving by limiting our numbers.
This has been puzzling scientists? Rainfall… well there it is folks. Either the scientists are stupid and shouldn’t keep their job. Or they are sucking up every ounce of funding they can get because of this “mystery” and again, shouldn’t keep their job.
Are they kidding? When I was minoring in geography in college in the early 80s, we had to watch a program called Where Did the Colorado go, which discussed this very topic. I linked the program, which was from 1976. So why the hell any additional research needs to be done as beyond me.
https://archive.org/details/TimeLifeVideoWhereDidtheColoradoGo
Great doc! Thanks for the link.
Hey Ryan, this bs of an article was only written as click-bait so to make money via ad revenue which they get paid a lot more now you are being tracked for what you like/dislike who cares!? As long as you click on it, they will keep pretending to write these repeat stories
And no input for ground water levels? How much have we taken away from natural seepage by pumping in straight away?
Well if all these bottom dwelling useless liberals would pack up and go home then maybe colorado wouldn’t be so bad. Bunch of mouth breathing morons.
The researchers were asking “why are our annual water-level predictions inaccurate?” NOT “why are the water levels decreasing?” DUH! to all the Captain Obvious’s who pointed out that water flows are decreasing due to overuse! Head of the class!
Interesting how they are silent regarding the real elephant in the room…stream depletion due to groundwater over-pumping in the entire Colorado River Watershed…it really is the other inconvenient truth…
Could be water seeping underground and deep Arabian wells in Arizona pumping it out to ships bound for Saudi Arabla
What a bunch of clowns. Let’s see what explanation they come up with next. I cannot believe we waste money on these so called studies.
Deport them.🙄
Funny I don’t see a single comment related to what the actual reason is.
Colorado is an oil and gas state which uses fracking as a process for mineral extraction. Each well consumes millions of gallons of fresh water which is contracted in millions of acre feet to oil and gas companies. Guess where they get that water from? When you start drying up an area you have less surface area for evaporation and that of course is going to lead to reduced spring and summer rainfalls.
You hit it on the head here! Billions of fracking wells are all over the mountains everywhere, and water is put down to replace it. And then that causes earthquakes because the oil allows the soil to slide and move underground, but the water does not. The number of earthquakes have been greatly expanding in the last 50 years that I’ve been watching, and so have the volcanic eruptions. The water is being wasted that way, and we’re being told. We have an oil shortage, which is a lie and we’re being charged tons. More money for gasoline. It’s also the oil companies can make money, but it’s harming the environment and the people in plants who need that water.
There are 15 dams on the river itself. 45 on it, larger tributaries and a couple hundred more on the smaller ones. Annually, 470 billion gallons of water are lost to evaporation, most of it occurring in the manmade lakes. The reasonreason: slow water in a dry, windy environment allows more water on the surface to evaporate at faster rates compared to fast moving streams/rivers. Combine all of that with too many states siphoning off the water, it’s a recipe for disaster 80 years in the making.
How many spa pools and swimming pools are evaporating the water as well. And how many big hotels are built that take five minutes to get hot water, so all of that water is wasted before the hot water gets there. That happened to me in Phoenix last year as I waited five minutes for the hot water to come. What a waste!
I apologize for the two typographical errors made. I was in a hurry and did not double check my work.
They don’t say anything about all the government land is sold to really estate developers and they are building non stop. I leaved in Las Vegas for 48 years and is amazing the new construction is going on for years and are not stopping. Lake Mead water Level is the lowest since it was built.Good luck las vegas.
Pot farmers?! You guys are smoking something!
Ok let’s explain just from what’s in the article. Water is allocated to user states by forecast of how much water there will likely be. Forecasts have been wrong and too much water is allocated to users each year since 2000.
Forecasts are based largely on snowpack and historical water supply coming from similar amounts of snowpack. Forecasts have been wrong since 2000, despite snowpack levels indicating suggesting more water should be reaching the river. Why? Drier spring seasons are causing plants around tributaries to consume more snowpack before water from snowpack reaches those tributaries.
This article is about shortfall in supply forecasted, not over consumption.
Sorry, wish I could correct my previous comment. I posted something that made less sense than what I was commenting about. & just So that I dont look as ignorant (as some have, judging from their comments), I decided to save myself a bit, & post again, this time to set things straight, as I am definatly not ignorant. So my phone has a mind of its own & likes to change the words on me, & if I don’t catch it in time it says the wrong things. I’m sure that many others understand the severity of this happening… anyway, it said carbon monoxide. Which is wrong… cause it was supposed to say carbon dioxide. Sorry, i just caught it too late. Anyway, if people keep reading comments then I guess its kinda fixed now. If not, oh well. Don’t really care what anyone thinks. It’s my own pride & ocd that made me do it. Smfh & Lmfao
Sorry, wish I could correct my previous comment. I posted something that made less sense than what I was commenting about. & just So that I dont look as ignorant (as some have, judging from their comments), I decided to save myself a bit, & post again, this time to set things straight, as I am definatly not ignorant. So my phone has a mind of its own & likes to change the words on me, & if I don’t catch it in time it says the wrong things. I’m sure that many others understand the severity of this happening… anyway, it said carbon monoxide. Which is wrong… cause it was supposed to say carbon dioxide. Sorry, i just caught it too late. Anyway, if people keep reading comments then I guess its kinda fixed now. If not, oh well. Don’t really care what anyone thinks. It’s my own pride & ocd that made me do it. Smfh & Lmfao
More CO 2 means more plant growth means more water consumption. Simple. The planet is greening.
Duh. Stop driving gas powered cars. Get a Tesla.
Wait… the leftist climate loons are burning those.
Hmm…
PEOPLE…….PEOPLE ARE THE CAUSE OF ALL OF THIS…..GREED, POWER, GLUTTONY…..NEED TO SAY MORE???
IMAGINE IF EVERY ONE FROM EVERY NATION WORKING TOGETHER ON RESOLVING ALL OF WHAT HUMANS HAVE BEEN DOING WRONG ALL TOGETHER. WE ARE TO BLAME FOR ALL OF THIS COLLECTIVELY……NOT INDIVIDUALLY!!!
Now that the time has come are we realizing that we are all to blame. Now that time is NOT on our sides… what we gunna do about it……. Well first humans gunna blame the next human and any human that has any type of good resolution in the matters at hand will be punished and left for dead because our governments will not allow a win win . Instead their decisions will ultimately cause wars and more of which will destroy us faster…
Face it, I hope everyone believes in God more now than ever, because we all gunna die
The #1 reson for the river and lakes to lose water as fast as they ate its because of solar panels ! ,,,they are everywhere it’s make the water to evaporate quickly and yes why do you think there is Mass flooding in defreant parts of are country/ world where there never was be for .
People who run the water and decide where it goes need to look at this fact that the solar panels are 1 reson along with the almond and hay farms
Very concerning. As lifelong resident of Las Vegas the water and people has been over estimated. Snowmelt from Rockies has long been measure of population feasibility in Desert. Local Rainfall never given any credit for filling reservoirs.
All along Colorado water usage not matched the outflow. Recent drought made early state allocations obsolete.
Great Basin underground reserves been omitted from conversations too.
I only assume over estimation of that resource as well.
Is this a mith? LIKE ALL others,going around these DAyS
Stop cloud seeding let nature do its job
I predicted this more than 20 years ago when water started being diverted, I believe for almond growers. It was supposed to be for agriculture, but seemed to only help I kind
Imagine this, we can pump oil down pipelines for thousands of miles. Right now the Midwest and east are flooding from rainfall. Can’t we harness these flooded areas and move the water to dry areas? Don’t need a college education to figure that out. With all the money saved by recent cutbacks and layoffs, there is plenty of cash AND workers available to handle the job!