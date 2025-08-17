Vitamin D in Pregnancy Linked to Stronger Cognitive Skills in Children, Study Finds

Higher vitamin D levels in early pregnancy may boost children’s cognitive development.

A recent study from the Environmental Influences on Child Health Outcomes (ECHO) Cohort suggests that higher levels of vitamin D during pregnancy may be connected to stronger cognitive performance in children.

The researchers observed that children whose mothers had elevated vitamin D while pregnant were more likely to achieve higher scores on tests that measure problem-solving abilities and the capacity to process new information between the ages of 7 and 12. In contrast, no connection was found between vitamin D levels and skills that rely on accumulated knowledge, such as vocabulary.

The association appeared strongest among children of Black mothers, and vitamin D levels measured earlier in pregnancy seemed most important for children’s brain development. Black people often have lower vitamin D levels because their skin has more pigment, which makes it harder for the skin to produce vitamin D from sunlight.

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“Our study provides important new evidence that early pregnancy may be a critical period when vitamin D has the greatest potential to support cognitive development, said Melissa M. Melough, PhD, RD of the University of Delaware, Newark. “This highlights a key opportunity for clinicians to enhance screening and support for vitamin D supplementation before and during pregnancy. “

Vitamin D deficiency is common during pregnancy and has been linked to early brain development, but few studies have examined whether these effects continue into later childhood or differ by racial group. The researchers emphasize that while these findings add to growing evidence on the role of vitamin D in pregnancy, further studies are needed to determine the optimal dose and timing of supplementation to support cognitive development.

Reference: “Gestational vitamin D concentration and child cognitive development: a longitudinal cohort study in the Environmental influences on Child Health Outcomes Program” by Melissa M. Melough, Monica McGrath, Meredith Palmore, Brent R. Collett, Jean M. Kerver, Christine W. Hockett, Rebecca J. Schmidt, Rachel S. Kelly, Kristen Lyall, Qi Zhao, Alison E. Hipwell, Susan A. Korrick, Diane Gilbert-Diamond, Scott T. Weiss, Su H. Chu, Hooman Mirzakhani, Jennifer M. Porter and Sheela Sathyanarayana, 23 June 2025, The American Journal of Clinical Nutrition.

DOI: 10.1016/j.ajcnut.2025.06.017

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