Want the Best View of Comet NEOWISE? NASA Experts Discuss and Answer Public Questions

As Comet NEOWISE begins to dazzle the evening skies, the public and media can pose their astronomy questions to a panel of experts from NASA, JPL, and the NEOWISE mission.

NASA experts will discuss and answer public questions about Comet C/2020 F3 NEOWISE during a broadcast of NASA Science Live and follow up media teleconference on Wednesday, July 15. The comet is visible with the naked eye in the early morning sky and starting this week, after sunset.

The NASA Science Live episode will air live at 3 p.m. EDT (12 p.m. PDT) Wednesday on NASA Television and the agency’s website, along with Facebook Live, YouTube, Periscope, LinkedIn, Twitch, and USTREAM.

Viewers can submit questions on Twitter using the hashtag #AskNASA or by leaving a comment in the chat section of Facebook, Periscope, or YouTube.

NASA will follow the broadcast with a media teleconference at 4 p.m. EDT Wednesday. The media teleconference audio will stream live at:

https://www.nasa.gov/live

The teleconference participants include: