Weak Forces, Super Materials: The Breakthrough Changing Material Science

A team from Kyoto University has developed novel three-dimensional van der Waals frameworks that showcase exceptional stability and porosity.

These materials, suitable for applications like gas storage and carbon capture, overturn previous beliefs about the limitations of van der Waals forces and offer a scalable, recyclable solution in material engineering.

Groundbreaking Advancements in Materials Science

Researchers at Kyoto University have made a major breakthrough in materials science by developing the first-ever three-dimensional van der Waals open frameworks (WaaFs). This discovery challenges the long-standing belief that van der Waals forces are too weak to support stable open-framework materials, proving instead that they can create highly porous and durable structures.

Challenging Old Assumptions

Published today (March 18) in Nature Chemistry, the study introduces a method that uses octahedral metal-organic polyhedra (MOPs) as building blocks to form WaaFs. These frameworks are remarkably stable, highly porous, and can be reversibly assembled, making them ideal for applications in gas storage, separation, and catalysis. Despite previous doubts about the strength of van der Waals interactions, WaaFs demonstrate robust three-dimensional structures that remain intact at temperatures up to 593 K and boast surface areas exceeding 2,000 m2/g, making them efficient for industrial use.

High Stability and Industrial Potential

A key advantage of WaaFs is their ability to be disassembled and reassembled in solution, enabling scalable production and recyclability. Their adjustable porosity and strong chemical stability make them highly promising for applications such as gas storage, carbon capture, water harvesting, and catalytic processes.

Expert Insights on the Future of WaaFs

Professor Shuhei Furukawa of Kyoto University’s Institute for Integrated Cell-Material Sciences (iCeMS) emphasized the broader impact of this breakthrough, stating, “Our research challenges the long-standing assumption that van der Waals forces are too weak to construct stable frameworks. Through careful supramolecular design, we have demonstrated that these interactions can be harnessed to create robust and highly porous materials with practical applications.”

Mr. Shun Tokuda, lead researcher of the study, added, “This discovery redefines the design principles of porous materials, showcasing a new approach to material engineering that enables both scalability and recyclability. WaaFs offer an innovative solution for gas separation, storage, and beyond.”

Reference: “Three-dimensional van der Waals open frameworks” by Shun Tokuda, and Shuhei Furukawa, 18 March 2025, Nature Chemistry.

DOI: 10.1038/s41557-025-01777-0

