Webb Space Telescope Pauses Deployment To Allow Team To Rest and Prepare for Sunshield Tensioning

TOPICS:

By NASA January 1, 2022

James Webb Space Telescope Rotating

James Webb Space telescope. Credit: NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center Conceptual Image Lab

Work on the deployment of Webb’s sunshield mid-booms went late into the night yesterday. Webb mission management decided this morning to pause deployment activities for today and allow the team to rest and prepare to begin Webb’s sunshield tensioning tomorrow, Sunday, January 2. That deployment is still expected to take place over at least two days.

This will likely affect the full timeline for Webb’s deployment. The timeline will be updated as major deployments resume.

SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

More on SciTechDaily

Be the first to comment on "Webb Space Telescope Pauses Deployment To Allow Team To Rest and Prepare for Sunshield Tensioning"

Leave a comment

Email address is optional. If provided, your email will not be published or shared.